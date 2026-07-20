PANYAZA LESUFI | Building on Madiba’s legacy to combat poverty and inequality

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A painted mural of Nelson Mandela decorates a roll-up security door in Durban. The artwork pays tribute to Mandela's legacy of fighting for freedom, equality and reconciliation, transforming an everyday commercial space into a public reminder of one of the country's most influential leaders. Picture:

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Every July, we pause to honour the extraordinary life and legacy of our first democratically elected president, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, a leader whose unwavering commitment to justice, equality and human dignity transformed our nation and inspired the world.

Mandela Month is more than remembrance. It is a call to action. It challenges each of us to ask how we can contribute to building the SA Madiba envisioned and a country where every person has the opportunity to live with dignity.

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day theme, “It’s Still in Our Hands to Combat Poverty and Inequity”, could not be more relevant. While our democracy has delivered significant progress over the past three decades, poverty, unemployment and inequality continue to affect far too many South Africans.

These challenges demand that we redouble our efforts and work together to build a more inclusive and prosperous society.

For the Gauteng government, this theme resonates deeply with our commitment to improving the lives of all residents. Every programme we implement, every investment we make and every partnership we forge is guided by our determination to reduce poverty, expand opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind.

Our work is grounded in the understanding that economic growth must translate into meaningful improvements in people’s lives. That is why we continue to invest in infrastructure that connects communities, strengthens service delivery and stimulates economic activity.

We are supporting township economies, empowering small businesses and informal traders, promoting industrial development, and creating an environment where entrepreneurs can grow and create jobs.

Young people are central to our vision for Gauteng’s future. Through education, skills development, learnership, internships and youth employment programmes, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge and experience it needs to participate fully in our economy and become drivers of inclusive growth.

We also recognise that a just society is measured by how it cares for its most vulnerable. Across Gauteng, its government continues to strengthen social protection by supporting children, older persons, persons with disabilities, women and families facing difficult circumstances.

Through social development programmes, food security initiatives and community development interventions, we are working to restore dignity while creating pathways towards self-reliance.

However, government alone cannot defeat poverty and inequality. President Mandela understood that lasting progress depends on active citizenship and collective action. He believed in the power of communities, business, faith-based organisations, civil society and every South African to contribute towards building a better nation.

Across our province, we continue to witness remarkable examples of this spirit. Volunteers dedicate their time to community projects, businesses invest in local development, organisations provide support to vulnerable families, and ordinary residents extend a helping hand to those in need. These acts of compassion and solidarity embody the values Madiba championed throughout his life.

As we commemorate Mandela Month, I encourage every resident of Gauteng to embrace the spirit of service beyond the symbolic 67 minutes. Whether by mentoring a young person, supporting a community initiative, sharing your skills or volunteering your time, each contribution strengthens our communities and brings us closer to the society Mandela envisioned.

Gauteng remains steadfast in its commitment to accelerating inclusive economic growth, improving service delivery, expanding access to quality healthcare, education, housing and public transport, and creating opportunities that enable every resident to realise their full potential.

While we acknowledge that significant challenges remain, we are equally confident in our collective ability to overcome them. The resilience, determination and compassion of the people of Gauteng inspire the work we do every day.

Madiba reminded us that overcoming poverty is not an act of charity but an act of justice. During this Mandela Month, let us honour his legacy not only through acts of service but also through a renewed commitment to building a Gauteng that is more equal and full of opportunities for every resident.

One key message we must carry with us as we remember Madiba is his powerful reminder that it is in our hands. This call to action means that we must move beyond simply holding our leadership accountable; we must hold ourselves and our neighbours accountable.

As constructive and active citizens, we are tasked with protecting our communities from infrastructure vandalism, crime, substance abuse, littering and environmental damage. By standing together against these social ills, we strengthen the fabric of our society and safeguard the future of our province and our nation.

By working together, we can truly hold the future in our hands and turn Madiba’s vision into a lived reality for every resident of our province.

Lesufi is the premier of Gauteng

Sowetan