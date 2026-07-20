SOWETAN | Security guards deserve to be treated with dignity and respect

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Security guards are an integral part of maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in institutions, businesses and society at large.

Yet these silent guardians of our safety are often on the receiving end of the most despicable and dehumanising treatment at the hands of either their employers or customers.

According to the Pension Funds Adjudicator, employees of security companies are the most affected by their employers’ non-payment of their retirement fund contributions. This conclusion was drawn from complaints received by the adjudicator regarding nonpayment of pension funds.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Private Sector Security Provident Fund recorded a surge in complaints from workers whose pensions were not forwarded to the fund as required by law.

The long-term impact of this nonpayment can be devastating to guards who, despite their dedication, long working hours and often shameful working conditions, are exploited for profit.

This is why the buffoonery displayed by two BMW customers last week towards security guard Teboho Kabayi, 27, is so infuriating. Despite provocation, mockery and humiliation by the two men, Kabayi showed restraint and emotional intelligence that few of us can master under such circumstances.

In case you missed it, the two men visited a BMW dealership in Kempton Park last week, and upon being asked by Kabayi where they were going as per standard procedure, they belittled him, gloating that they were millionaires who could employ him.

A video of the appalling treatment of Kabayi by the two men, which they gleefully filmed, went viral on social media and correctly sparked outrage.

The incident was disheartening to witness, given security guards and other low-paid workers are too often on the receiving end of such undignified mistreatment.

The compassion shown by others towards Kabayi, who has since received over R30,000 in donations as appreciation for his service and commitment to uphold the rules, is commendable.

But it ought not to take the vile behaviour by the two idiots at BMW Kempton Park for society to recognise the importance of upholding the rights and dignity of security officers or any other worker.

The treatment of security officers, cleaners and domestic workers in our institutions, businesses and homes reflects our collective values and principles as a society.

We must always stand in solidarity with them by advocating that they receive fair wages, better working conditions and respect for their role. By doing so, we will affirm their right to dignity, respect, and fair treatment.