JENNIFER MOLWANTWA | Municipal leadership and community action must unite for a water-wise future

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Residents of Coronationville in Johannesburg were without a reliable water supply and forced to depend entirely on water tankers in February. Picture:

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South Africa’s water crisis has become one of the most pressing challenges facing our municipalities today.

Across the country, towns and cities are grappling with rising demand, climate volatility, ageing infrastructure and dwindling financial resources. These pressures have brought local governments to the frontlines of a national emergency.

However, while the challenges are immense, they also open a powerful opportunity for partnership and collective responsibility.

The crisis is not a municipal failure. It is a sign of a nation under pressure, and the solution lies in a renewed social compact between municipalities, communities, industry, youth and national partners, a shared commitment embodied in the Water Research Commission’s campaign.

Country under pressure

South Africa loses 37% of its treated water through leaks, burst pipes, vandalism and illegal connections — water that has been sourced, treated and pumped at great cost, only to disappear before reaching homes and businesses. For municipalities already struggling with constrained budgets, this level of loss is devastating.

The department of water and sanitation’s assessments show 105 municipalities face a collective water infrastructure backlog of about R400bn.

Many treatment plants and pipelines have reached or exceeded their design life, while rapid urbanisation and climate impacts intensify pressure on fragile systems.

Even with nearly R100bn invested in the past five years, repair and upgrade efforts have not kept pace with growing demands.

Across the provinces, the strain is visible. In Gauteng, communities in Mogale City, Westbury, Ebony Park, Tsakane and Johannesburg South have endured extended outages when reservoirs ran dry in periods of extreme heat.

KwaZulu-Natal’s eThekwini region continues to experience instability in more than 50 neighbourhoods due to infrastructure failures and electricity disruptions.

In the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay remains trapped in long-term drought cycles, with dam levels often falling below 20%. The Free State continues to struggle with multi-day supply interruptions in towns such as QwaQwa, Welkom and parts of Mangaung, often linked to pump breakdowns and ageing bulk pipelines.

Limpopo and the North West face similar challenges, with Polokwane, Mahikeng and Klerksdorp experiencing frequent disruptions as old networks fracture under pressure.

These conditions paint a clear picture: the water crisis is national in scale, and municipalities often under-resourced and overstretched are carrying the heaviest burden.

New social compact for water security

In this environment, municipalities must lead, but they cannot lead alone. South Africa needs a renewed municipal social compact where responsibility is shared rather than outsourced and where communities, businesses and government act as partners in protecting our water future.

Municipal leadership remains central. Local governments are the custodians of water distribution and treatment, the planners of infrastructure investment, and the first responders when systems fail.

Their ability to communicate transparently, engage communities constructively, and collaborate across sectors builds the foundation for trust, and trust is essential for collective action.

Communities, in turn, have an increasingly vital role to play. When residents report leaks quickly, conserve water during peak periods, guard infrastructure against vandalism, and understand the constraints municipalities face, water systems become more stable and easier to manage.

Community water forums, volunteer groups and neighbourhood watch networks have demonstrated their effectiveness in supporting municipalities across several regions.

The private sector also forms a critical part of this partnership. Local industries have the capacity to adopt water-efficient processes, invest in on-site recycling systems, and collaborate with municipalities on smart metering and network monitoring. These actions reduce strain on municipal supply while supporting economic resilience.

WaterWise Nation: A pathway for municipal impact

The WaterWise Nation campaign provides municipalities, communities, industry and educators with a unified framework for building a water-secure future.

The campaign emphasises behaviour change as one of the most powerful tools in reducing demand and protecting supply. It offers municipalities communication materials, data insights, case studies and engagement tools that can be used to mobilise households and businesses.

It supports communities with accessible knowledge about responsible water use. It encourages industry to adopt efficient, sustainable practices, and it empowers the next generation with the information and inspiration needed to become water stewards.

More importantly, WaterWise Nation reinforces a fundamental principle: water security is not the job of government alone. It is a collective responsibility shaped by the daily decisions of millions of South Africans. If each household, business, school and community adopts even small water-wise habits, the combined national impact is enormous.

Collective call to action

South Africa’s municipalities are navigating some of the toughest conditions in our democratic history, yet they remain the backbone of local resilience.

Their work deserves appreciation, and their challenges require partnership, not criticism. This is a moment for shared responsibility, where residents, businesses and government stand together to protect the water systems that sustain us.

The path ahead will require honesty, innovation and collective commitment. But it is a path we are fully capable of walking. If we unite in purpose, empower local leadership, and embed water-wise behaviour across society, we can shift the trajectory of the crisis and build cities that are resilient and future-ready.

The water future of South Africa will be shaped not only by the infrastructure we build but also by the choices we make today.