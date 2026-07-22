SOWETAN | Fleet tender link to Rantsofu’s murder: an indictment on Emfuleni

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Martha Mani Ratsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30. Picture:

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On March 30, at about 4pm, Martha Rantsofu, an acting accountant at Emfuleni municipality, was gunned down outside a tyre fitment centre in Vanderbijlpark minutes after arriving.

Her cold-blooded murder was captured on CCTV camera footage that went viral on social media. Her killer, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Sowetan, appeared to have followed her when she went to change her car tyre.

The 39-year-old’s assassination in broad daylight was reminiscent of how whistleblowers, including Babita Deokaran, had been brazenly gunned down in public.

Given the targeted nature of her attack and killing, obvious questions arose of what the motive behind her murder could have been.

At the time of her killing, Emfuleni municipal officials were at pains to deflect answering questions on whether her killing had anything to do with her work.

In fact, the municipality fobbed off questions about Rantsofu’s killing; instead, accusing this publication of not being interested in other deaths of employees at the hands of criminals.

This week police confirmed that before her murder Rantsofu had flagged the R16m fleet procurement scandal where invoices were signed for 18 vehicles, but only seven were delivered.

An investigation found that some of the vehicles paid for by the Emfuleni municipality were registered in the names of other entities and recommended criminal charges for the losses suffered.

The confirmation by police of the possible motive behind Rantsofu’s murder, however, exposes a troubling culture in the municipality of a lack of transparency in dealing with corruption.

Instead of being open to public scrutiny and vowing to protect its employees who risk their lives by exposing corruption, the Emfuleni municipality was found wanting and tried to deflect attention from the cause of Rantsofu’s killing.

The targeting of whistleblowers and municipal officials who stand up against corruption is the beginning of anarchy and requires a firm stance by municipal officials against it and not silence to protect reputations.

If anything, the Madlanga commission has shown how deeply entrenched corruption is in our municipalities and how criminal networks are used to silence those who speak against it.

For a troubled municipality like Emfuleni, where the effects of corruption are felt daily, with sewage running down the streets and rubbish not being collected, the bar of accountability ought to be set higher.

When officials choose silence over accountability even when evidence is pointing to the use of violence to target whistleblowers, the result is not only loss of lives but also subversion of justice.