JULIUS MALEMA | EFF manifesto targets jobs and dignity in 2026 vote

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africans have become accustomed to looking in the wrong places for political change; instead of rejecting the culprits of corruption and service delivery failures, they continue to endorse them.

When the economy falters, our people look to the Union Buildings for answers, and when inequality continues to deepen, the blame is placed on the national policy and not directly at the failing GNU.

However, their daily experiences tell the story of a people who are yet to fully benefit from the fruits of democracy. The only democracy they know is experienced when a mother opens a tap and there is no water.

It is experienced when refuse goes uncollected, when roads become impassable, when sewage flows through community streets and pavements, when clinics cannot function because electricity has failed, and when municipalities become places where hope goes to die rather than where development begins.

It is such experiences that the EFF has had to reflect on since inception and working for the people of this country. When we formed the EFF 13 years ago, we did so because we understood that political freedom without economic freedom would never be enough. We challenged a democratic settlement that had expanded political rights while leaving the economy’s structure largely untouched and in the hands of former oppressors.

We argued that land, productive assets, industrial development and economic power remained concentrated in the hands of a few while millions of black South Africans continued to live on the margins of prosperity.

The EFF manifesto is not just a catalogue of promises. It is a commitment to rebuilding our municipalities as developmental institutions

Over a decade ago, when we challenged the status quo and chose to side with the downtrodden and voiceless people of this country, many dismissed us as having ideals that were too radical. Yet, as we celebrate our 13th year of fighting for the economic emancipation of our people, the country has caught up.

The conversation has shifted from that of liberation and being held hostage by the ideals of outdated Struggle movements to that of emerging leaders who possess the institutional capacity to deliver.

The EFF denounces that for far too long, the local government has been treated as the least important sphere of government, when in fact it is one that citizens experience daily. It is an intersection where democracy either succeeds or fails, and it is safe to say that our people have been deliberately failed.

Despite the millions received by municipalities annually across the country, our people still contend with failing infrastructure, unreliable water and electricity, deteriorating roads and collapsing local economies.

This rapid decline has not been accidental. It has been the makings of a government that has put forth self-serving individuals who care only about self-enrichment as opposed to service delivery, which has resulted in a political culture that has outsourced governance instead of building state capacity.

Municipalities replaced engineers with consultants, planning with procurement, and public service with patronage, weakening accountability and undermining service delivery.

For 13 years, the EFF has challenged this model, first in opposition and later through practical experience in municipalities across the country where we form part of the government and are governing successfully.

Our councillors have exposed corruption and defended the dignity of workers by ensuring that insourcing becomes a reality. In addition, where the EFF is in government, we have proven that political conviction alone cannot fix infrastructure or rebuild institutions. Nonetheless, accountability and being of service to the people are what matter.

As we edge closer to the 2026 local government elections, the EFF manifesto is not just a catalogue of promises. It is a commitment to rebuilding our municipalities as developmental institutions that create jobs, restore technical capacity, support local industries and use public resources to drive economic growth rather than patronage.

We want to assure our people that true economic freedom begins where they live. Municipalities that cannot provide clean water, maintain infrastructure or create opportunities cannot claim to be advancing dignity or development.

We remain unapologetic in our commitment to the redistribution of land without compensation, economic freedom and the redistribution of opportunity

Local government for the EFF is not limited to delivering services because for us it also pertains to creating the conditions for communities and local economies to thrive.

That is why the upcoming local government elections are about far more than changing councillors. They are about deciding whether municipalities remain passive administrators of poverty or become active builders of economic transformation, and as the EFF enters its 14th year, the organisation does so with a deeper appreciation of what governing the people of this country requires.

We remain unapologetic in our commitment to the redistribution of land without compensation, economic freedom and the redistribution of opportunity. The past 13 years have taught us that meaningful transformation requires capable institutions, ethical leadership and a state with the confidence to build institutional capacity rather than outsource its responsibilities.

The EFF has spent more than a decade shifting and shaping the national conversation, exposing corruption, defending the poor and being on the picket lines. We have done all of this with the mandate given to us by the people and ensuring that accountable governance is possible. Our experience in municipalities where we are part of the government across SA has reinforced that political courage must be matched by capable institutions that serve the people before private interests.

That is why our 2026 local government elections manifesto is a blueprint for rebuilding local government as the foundation of economic freedom. It is a commitment to municipalities that create jobs, restore dignity, grow local economies and place communities, not contractors, at the centre of development.

The first 13 years of the EFF were about proving that a SA where the marginalised people are prioritised and spoken for is possible; however, the next 13 must be about building that country.

There can be no economic freedom without municipalities that work efficiently, institutions that serve and a state that places the aspirations of its people above the interests of the connected few. That is the future the EFF is prepared to build.