SOWETAN | SA can’t afford to lose another anti-graft body

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The establishment of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) was hailed as a significant step in SA’s long and arduous fight against corruption. Created through the amendment of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act in 2024, the intention was to build an independent prosecutorial unit within the NPA that possessed investigative powers, capable of probing complex corruption cases involving high-profile individuals.

Idac’s roots lie in the Directorate of Special Operations, better known as the Scorpions, which was disbanded following a resolution at the ANC’s 2007 national conference.

The Scorpions were accused of being weaponised in factional battles within the party, and their dramatic, Hollywood-style arrests irritated enough ANC leaders to secure the resolution. The decision, implemented in January 2009, dealt a devastating blow to the fight against corruption.

In the years that followed, the NPA faced relentless criticism for its inability to prosecute powerful figures, despite damning evidence often being in the public domain. It was against this backdrop that Idac’s formation brought renewed hope. Many believed the NPA would finally have the capacity to tackle complex corruption cases without political interference.

However, recent revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry have cast a shadow over Idac’s credibility. The commission heard troubling details about the arrest of SAPS crime intelligence head, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who also convenes the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption linked to the appointment of Brig Dineo Mokwelo to the SAPS.

During testimony, Idac head Andrea Johnson and investigator Brian Padayachee struggled to articulate a coherent case against Khumalo and his co-accused. Their faltering explanations lent weight to claims that Idac had been used to stifle the PKTT’s investigative work.

More damaging still was Johnson’s admission that the investigation into Khumalo had been triggered by politicians. Such a concession strikes at the heart of Idac’s credibility, undermining its claim to independence and impartiality.

The public stands to lose the most if Idac’s reputation collapses. Corrupt politicians will seize on this episode as evidence to demand that Idac be dismantled, just as the Scorpions were. That outcome would be catastrophic, leaving the country once again without a specialised unit capable of tackling high-level corruption.

While Johnson and her colleagues must be held accountable, Idac as an institution must be shielded from political meddling and internal missteps.

SA cannot afford to lose another anti-corruption body to factional interests. If Idac is allowed to fail, the corrupt will thrive, and the fragile hope of restoring integrity to public institutions will be extinguished.