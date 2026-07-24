TEBOGO KHAAS | Beyond false equivalences: Why Prasa should not be judged against Acsa

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Prasa has quietly given up on recovering the more than R2bn it is owed by the now-liquidated Swifambo Rail, as part of a R3.5bn contract set aside in a scathing court finding of a 'corrupt tender process'. File photo.

By now, much has been made of the comparison between the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

The argument is seductive in its simplicity: one state-owned enterprise appears commercially successful while the other has required sustained fiscal support. Therefore, the conclusion follows that Acsa represents the model Prasa should emulate.

It is an appealing argument. It is also fundamentally flawed.

Comparisons are useful only when the subjects being compared perform substantially similar functions, operate under similar economic conditions and pursue comparable public policy objectives. That is plainly not the case here.

Acsa and Prasa occupy entirely different positions within SA’s transport ecosystem. One manages airports that primarily facilitate commercial aviation for passengers and airlines able to pay the full cost of accessing that infrastructure.

The other provides affordable commuter rail services to millions of South Africans whose participation in the economy depends on low-cost public transport.

The distinction is not incidental. It goes to the heart of why these entities exist.

To criticise Prasa for requiring a subsidy is to misunderstand the economics of commuter rail itself.

Passenger rail has never been designed to be self-financing. Virtually every major commuter rail system in the world receives public subsidy because governments recognise mobility as an economic and social public good rather than a purely commercial service.

Affordable rail enables access to employment, education and healthcare while reducing congestion, lowering transport costs and supporting environmental sustainability. These benefits extend well beyond fare revenue.

To criticise Prasa for requiring a subsidy is to misunderstand the economics of commuter rail itself.

The more appropriate question is whether the public subsidy is producing measurable public value.

On that score, Prasa argues that its recovery should be assessed through service restoration, improved governance, increased passenger numbers and enhanced commuter access rather than through simplistic comparisons with commercially structured entities. That is an argument deserving serious consideration.

Critics often point to Prasa’s history of governance failures, infrastructure vandalism and declining passenger numbers. These criticisms are not without foundation. State capture, institutional instability, Covid-19 and widespread destruction of rail infrastructure inflicted enormous damage on the organisation.

However, public policy should distinguish between acknowledging historical failure and refusing to recognise subsequent recovery.

Passenger journeys have increased significantly from their pandemic lows. Rail corridors that were previously inoperable have progressively been restored. Governance has improved, culminating in an unqualified audit opinion after years of adverse audit outcomes.

Rolling stock modernisation has introduced hundreds of locally manufactured trains while supporting domestic industrial development, employment and technology transfer.

None of these developments suggest that Prasa’s work is complete. They do suggest that describing the organisation simply as “imploding” no longer reflects the full picture.

The broader lesson extends well beyond Prasa.

SA has developed an unfortunate tendency to evaluate public utilities using commercial enterprise metrics while overlooking their constitutional and developmental mandates.

Consider Eskom Distribution.

Few would suggest comparing Eskom Distribution with a private electricity retailer operating within a liberalised market. The comparison would be absurd because the entities perform fundamentally different functions.

Eskom is expected to generate, transmit and distribute electricity through an extensive national network while ensuring security of supply, expanding access to electricity and supporting SA’s economic and social development. These responsibilities inevitably require investments whose social returns exceed their immediate commercial returns.

No serious analyst would conclude that Eskom Distribution has failed simply because its balance sheet differs from that of a commercial utility operating in a wealthier jurisdiction with a smaller network and lower developmental obligations.

The same principle applies to Prasa.

Both organisations are network utilities. Both maintain infrastructure whose costs remain largely fixed irrespective of short-term fluctuations in demand. Both provide essential services underpinning economic participation.

Both serve customer bases that include many citizens with limited ability to absorb the full economic cost of service delivery. Both generate substantial positive externalities that cannot be captured through conventional profitability measures alone.

Evaluating such entities exclusively through commercial indicators risks confusing financial performance with public value.

This is not an argument for lower standards of governance or accountability.

Quite the contrary.

Public utilities entrusted with billions of rand in public resources must be held to the highest standards of governance, transparency and operational efficiency.

Public utilities entrusted with billions of rand in public resources must be held to the highest standards of governance, transparency and operational efficiency.

Every subsidy should be justified. Every procurement process should withstand scrutiny. Every executive should remain accountable for delivery. But accountability requires appropriate benchmarks.

A commuter rail operator should be assessed on affordability, reliability, safety, service coverage, asset management, governance, financial discipline and its contribution to inclusive economic growth. A commercial airport operator should be assessed against a different set of indicators reflecting its distinct business model.

Confusing these frameworks produces misleading conclusions and ultimately poor public policy.

SA’s infrastructure challenges are too important for false equivalences.

The country requires honest debate about how best to finance, govern and modernise essential public utilities. That debate should acknowledge that commercial sustainability and public service are complementary objectives rather than mutually exclusive ones.

Prasa should continue improving governance, restoring services and strengthening financial resilience through commercial initiatives such as property development and diversified revenue streams. It should reduce dependence on the fiscus wherever reasonably possible.

Yet expecting it to resemble Acsa misunderstands both institutions.

The real measure of Prasa’s success is not whether it mirrors an airport operator’s balance sheet. It is whether millions of South Africans can travel safely, reliably and affordably to work, schools and places of economic opportunity every day.

That is the mandate parliament gave it. That is the public value taxpayers fund. And that is the standard against which it should ultimately be judged.

• Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA and director of The Ethics Academy.