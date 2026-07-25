NOZIPHO DLAMINI | Gauteng strengthens mental healthcare to ensure no one suffers in silence

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Mental health challenges are medical conditions that can impact anyone.

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Mental Health Month reminds us that mental health is just as important as physical health.

It is an opportunity to confront the stigma surrounding mental illness, encourage open and honest conversations, and reaffirm our shared responsibility to ensure that no one suffers in silence.

Mental illness affects people from every community, regardless of age, gender, income or background. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and substance use disorders affect individuals, families, workplaces and communities alike.

Yet despite growing awareness, many people still delay or avoid seeking help because of fear, discrimination and persistent misconceptions about mental illness.

The Gauteng government believes that access to quality mental healthcare is a fundamental human right. Through the department of health and its public healthcare facilities, the province continues to strengthen comprehensive mental health services so that those in need receive compassionate and dignified care.

Mental health services are integrated across primary healthcare clinics, community health centres, district hospitals and specialised psychiatric facilities throughout Gauteng. These services include mental health screening, diagnosis, counselling, treatment, medication management, rehabilitation and referral to specialist care where required.

Multidisciplinary teams comprising psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, occupational therapists, social workers and other healthcare professionals work together to provide holistic support for patients and their families.

The Gauteng government continues to prioritise investment in mental healthcare. Last month, MEC for health and wellness, Faith Mazibuko, presented the department’s 2026 budget, allocating R505.5m for mental health and rehabilitation services during the 2026/27 financial year, with R1.5bn committed over the medium-term expenditure framework.

This investment will support additional acute mental health beds, strengthen district mental health teams and enable the filling of critical healthcare posts, improving access to services across the province.

These investments complement broader efforts to modernise Gauteng’s public health infrastructure. As highlighted by premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2026 state of the province address earlier this year, Gauteng completed 27 major health infrastructure refurbishment projects over the past financial year, including upgrades to mental health facilities alongside emergency units, theatres, maternity wards and clinics.

Facilities such as the Jubilee District Hospital and Bertha Gxowa Hospital form part of this ongoing programme to improve the quality of care available to residents.

While expanding services remains critical, the provincial government also recognises the growing link between substance abuse and mental illness. Healthcare professionals in public facilities have observed that a significant number of patients presenting with psychosis are also experiencing substance use disorders, including substance-induced psychotic disorders.

“Access to quality mental healthcare is a fundamental human right.” — Nozipho Dlamini

These trends underscore the urgent need for prevention, early intervention and greater public awareness.

The department of health, therefore, continues to provide integrated care that addresses both mental illness and substance use disorders. Treatment includes medical management of psychotic symptoms, psychological support, assessment and treatment of substance dependence, as well as referrals to inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programmes where appropriate.

Families and communities are encouraged to support affected individuals by recognising the warning signs and encouraging them to seek professional assistance as early as possible.

In this regard, prevention and early intervention remain central to the province’s approach. Recognising emotional distress early and accessing appropriate support can significantly improve health outcomes. Equally important is creating safe and supportive environments where people feel comfortable speaking about their mental wellbeing without fear of judgement or discrimination.

Reducing stigma remains one of the greatest challenges. Harmful stereotypes continue to discourage many people from seeking treatment until their condition has deteriorated. Mental illness is not a sign of weakness, nor is it something to be hidden. Like any other health condition, it requires understanding, professional care and sustained support.

The Gauteng government calls on every resident to become an advocate for mental wellbeing. Learn the facts about mental illness. Listen without judgment.

Encourage those experiencing emotional distress or substance use challenges to seek professional help. Support friends, family members, colleagues and neighbours who may be struggling.

Government can continue to strengthen healthcare services, invest in infrastructure and expand access to treatment, but lasting change depends on all of us. Building a mentally healthy Gauteng requires communities that replace stigma with compassion, discrimination with dignity and silence with understanding.

Dlamini is a communicator in the Gauteng premier’s office

Sowetan