ANDILE TSHONA | Why misleading South Africans about Sassa helps no one

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We are living in an era where a 60-second TikTok video can travel faster than the truth.

A single post can reach hundreds of thousands of South Africans before breakfast. For many people, especially social grant beneficiaries, social media has become the first source of information, often replacing newspapers, radio and even official government communication.

That reality places an enormous responsibility on those who command large online audiences.

Unfortunately, not everyone exercises that responsibility with care.

One TikTok content creator, who also leads the Pensioners of South Africa (Posa), has built a sizeable following through relentless criticism of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Criticism of government institutions is not only acceptable; it is essential in a constitutional democracy. Citizens have every right to question those in power, demand accountability and campaign for policies they believe will improve people’s lives.

But there is an important distinction between advocacy, misinformation and disinformation.

When criticism becomes a vehicle for exaggeration, half-truths and fabricated claims, it ceases to empower the public and instead exploits the fears of the very people it claims to represent.

Millions of South Africans rely on social grants to survive. For pensioners, persons with disabilities, caregivers and unemployed citizens, uncertainty about grant payments is not merely inconvenient; it is deeply distressing.

When influential voices falsely suggest that Sassa is deliberately withholding grant increases, unfairly targeting beneficiaries or acting outside its legal mandate, the consequences are immediate.

Beneficiaries rush to local offices seeking answers. Telephone lines become overwhelmed. Frontline officials are forced to spend valuable time correcting misinformation rather than assisting those who genuinely require services.

The greatest victims of misinformation are often the poorest South Africans.

One of the most persistent myths circulating on social media is that Sassa has the power to increase social grants.

It does not. This is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of law.

Sassa is an implementing agency established to administer social assistance. Its mandate is to process applications, verify eligibility, pay grants, conduct reviews, safeguard public funds and ensure that grants reach those who qualify under the Social Assistance Act.

It is not responsible for determining how much beneficiaries receive.

Grant increases are government policy decisions. They are informed by economic conditions, fiscal constraints and national budget priorities before being announced by the minister of finance during the budget speech.

Campaigning for higher grants may be legitimate.

Holding the government accountable for poverty and inequality is legitimate.

But directing public anger at an institution that has no authority to determine grant values is akin to blaming a cashier because the price of bread has increased. It may generate headlines and online engagement, but it does nothing to solve the problem.

South Africans deserve advocacy rooted in facts, not outrage engineered for clicks.

None of this suggests that Sassa is above criticism. It is not. The agency openly acknowledges some of its challenges and has put measures in place to address them.

Across the country, Sassa is strengthening digital services to reduce unnecessary visits to local offices and make applications and enquiries more accessible. Identity verification systems are being enhanced to combat fraud and protect public funds.

Grant review processes are being strengthened to ensure that assistance reaches those who qualify under the law while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the social grant system.

The agency has intensified collaboration with the department of home affairs, the South African Revenue Service and other state institutions to improve data verification, detect fraud more effectively and strengthen governance.

These reforms are neither simple nor instantaneous. Modernising a social security system that serves millions of beneficiaries requires time, investment and continuous improvement.

Reasonable people can debate whether these reforms are moving quickly enough. They can question implementation, highlight service failures and demand greater urgency.

That is healthy democracy. What is unhealthy is presenting every administrative challenge as evidence of conspiracy or deliberate wrongdoing without evidence.

Social media algorithms reward outrage. They do not reward nuance. The louder the accusation, the more views it attracts. The more sensational the headline, the more likely it is to trend.

But public institutions cannot be governed through viral videos. Nor should public understanding be shaped by misinformation and disinformation disguised as activism.

South Africa needs informed conversations about the future of social protection. We need serious debate about grant adequacy, unemployment, poverty and economic inclusion. Civil society organisations have an important role to play in influencing those conversations, and the government should continue listening to constructive criticism.

Equally, those who enjoy influence on digital platforms have a responsibility to ensure that what they publish is accurate, balanced and supported by evidence.

The constitution protects the right to criticise the government. It does not protect the deliberate spread of falsehoods that create unnecessary panic among vulnerable citizens.

Ultimately, the debate should not be about personalities or social media followings. It should be about protecting the dignity of the millions of South Africans who depend on social assistance.

Those beneficiaries deserve better than sensationalism. They deserve honesty. They deserve facts.

And above all, they deserve a public conversation that seeks solutions instead of clicks.

Tshona is a senior manager for media relations at Sassa

Sowetan