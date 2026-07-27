NKOSINATHI MASEKO | Migration debate a test for South Africa’s democracy and unity

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Ghanaians repatriated from South Africa after concerns about unrest wait at Accra International Airport on their arrival in Ghana in May. Picture:

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Nigeria and Ghana have reportedly decided to use the AU or other international forums for the alleged xenophobia happening in the countries.

The two countries have historically been at each other’s throats regarding uncontrolled migration, leading to citizens being harassed and some assaulted.

It seems a convenient amnesia has set in, and the countries are at the forefront of calling for action against South Africa for the reasons cited above.

South Africa occupies a unique position in the conversation. Since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the country has built institutions that have attracted people from across Africa seeking employment, education, business opportunities or refuge from conflict and economic hardship.

This migration has contributed to South Africa’s cultural diversity and economic activity, while also creating pressure on public services, housing, healthcare and the labour market.

As a result, immigration has become one of the country’s most debated issues. Many South Africans argue that uncontrolled migration places additional strain on limited resources and makes it harder for the government to meet the needs of its citizens.

Many migrants point out that they come to South Africa in search of opportunities that are scarce in their home countries and often contribute to local economies through work, entrepreneurship and investment.

Every country should strive to provide quality education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and economic opportunities so its people can build fulfilling lives at home

Rather than viewing this as a contest between Africans, the discussion should encourage deeper reflection. Why do so many Africans feel compelled to leave their home countries?

The answer often lies in unemployment, political instability, corruption, weak public institutions, conflict or limited economic opportunities. If every African nation created conditions in which its citizens could thrive, fewer people would feel compelled to migrate out of necessity.

The long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana reminds us patriotism is healthy when it inspires citizens to demand accountability from their leaders. Every country should strive to provide quality education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and economic opportunities so its people can build fulfilling lives at home.

South Africa’s democratic journey over the past three decades deserves recognition, but it also faces significant challenges, including high unemployment, inequality, crime and pressure on public resources. These realities demonstrate no African nation has solved all its problems.

Ultimately, Africa’s future will not be secured by comparing one country to another or by blaming neighbouring nations for shared difficulties.

It will be strengthened when governments across the continent commit to good governance, economic growth and regional co-operation. When every African country becomes a place where its citizens can prosper, migration will become a matter of choice rather than necessity.

The conversation should therefore move beyond rivalry and resentment. Instead of asking why people want to come to South Africa, perhaps the more important question is how every African nation can become a place where its own citizens are proud to stay, build and succeed.

The debate over migration in South Africa has become polarised. On one side are those who argue that concerns about illegal immigration are motivated by xenophobia.

On the other are citizens who believe the government has failed to enforce its own immigration laws and, in doing so, has contributed to growing public frustration. These two positions should not be confused.

There is an important distinction between opposing unlawful immigration and opposing people because of their nationality. Xenophobia is prejudice or hostility directed at individuals simply because they are foreign.

By contrast, calling for the consistent enforcement of immigration laws is a position centred on the rule of law, accountability and effective governance. Every sovereign nation has the right and the responsibility to regulate who enters, remains and works within its borders.

Many South Africans are not questioning the value of legal migration. Throughout history, migrants have contributed to economic growth, innovation and cultural diversity.

The real concern is whether the country’s immigration system is functioning effectively and whether the government has the capacity to manage migration in a lawful, orderly and transparent manner.

If migration is not properly documented and managed, it becomes more difficult to allocate resources accurately and to budget for future needs

A government cannot plan effectively if it does not have reliable information about the number of people living within its borders. Population estimates influence decisions about housing, schools, hospitals, policing, transport and municipal infrastructure.

If migration is not properly documented and managed, it becomes more difficult to allocate resources accurately and to budget for future needs. This is fundamentally a governance issue rather than an argument against migrants themselves.

South Africa already faces serious challenges, including high unemployment, pressure on public healthcare, shortages in education and strained municipal services. Citizens naturally expect their government to enforce existing laws while planning responsibly for everyone who lives in the country. When those expectations are not met, public confidence in state institutions declines.

It is therefore disappointing when public debate sometimes dismisses these concerns without engaging with them fully. For example, some business leaders argue migration stimulates demand, expands markets and contributes to economic activity.

There is evidence from many countries that migration can produce economic benefits under the right conditions. However, economic growth cannot be the only measure by which immigration policy is judged.

National security, effective border management, public safety and the integrity of state institutions are also legitimate public interests. A responsible immigration policy must balance economic opportunities with security considerations, legal compliance and the state’s ability to provide public services. These objectives are not mutually exclusive; they are complementary.

No serious discussion should suggest economic benefits automatically outweigh every other consideration. A country must be able to know who is entering its territory, who is residing within its borders, and whether its laws are being respected. These are standard responsibilities of any sovereign state.

The responsibility for achieving that balance rests with the government. Instead of allowing the debate to become a choice between open borders and xenophobia, policymakers should focus on implementing immigration laws consistently, improving border management, processing asylum and visa applications efficiently, and communicating transparently with the public. Doing so would protect the rights of lawful migrants while strengthening confidence in the immigration system.

South Africans are entitled to ask whether their government is effectively managing migration and whether public resources are being planned responsibly. Raising those questions does not, in itself, amount to xenophobia. Equally, those concerns should never be used to justify discrimination, intimidation or violence against foreigners.

The real challenge is not choosing between compassion and the rule of law. A democratic society can uphold both. South Africa should remain a country that respects human dignity while also ensuring its laws are applied fairly, consistently and without fear or favour. That balance is not only possible, it is essential.

Taking South Africa before the AU or any other international forum will not resolve the underlying issues. The real solution does not lie in condemning South Africa for insisting its immigration laws be respected.

It lies in every African government taking responsibility for creating conditions that allow its own citizens to live with dignity and opportunity at home.

The future of Africa will not be secured by shifting responsibility from one government to another

Countries such as Nigeria and Ghana, like many others across the continent, have every right to raise concerns where they believe the rights of their citizens are affected. Those concerns deserve to be heard and addressed seriously.

However, they should also acknowledge the long-term answer to outward migration is not to expect another country to absorb growing numbers of people indefinitely. It is to strengthen governance, create jobs, improve public services, and build economies that give citizens confidence in their own future.

South Africa cannot become the default destination for every African seeking better opportunities, particularly when it is grappling with its own challenges of unemployment, inequality, strained public services and limited fiscal resources.

No country, regardless of its economic standing, has an unlimited capacity to accommodate unmanaged migration without consequences for planning and service delivery.

It is therefore misplaced to portray South Africa’s insistence on lawful and orderly immigration as hostility toward fellow Africans. Every sovereign state has the responsibility to know who enters its borders, who resides within them, and under what legal basis. That principle applies equally across Africa and around the world.

Rather than directing criticism at South Africa for enforcing its laws, African leaders should focus on making their own countries places where citizens choose to remain because they can find opportunity, security and hope.

The measure of successful leadership is not how many citizens leave in search of a better life elsewhere but how many can build prosperous lives at home.

The future of Africa will not be secured by shifting responsibility from one government to another.

It will be secured when every nation accepts its obligation to govern effectively, uphold the rule of law and create conditions in which migration is a choice rather than an economic necessity.