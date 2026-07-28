JOVIAL RANTAO | How the SIU’s war on corruption can now transform the NPA

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SA is haunted by its own failures. For years, citizens have watched billions of rand in public money looted, tenders rigged, and politically connected individuals walk free while the institutions built to protect them either looked away or actively enabled the theft.

Yet within the battered architecture of the state’s anti-corruption machinery, one institution has defied that narrative: the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Under advocate Andy Mothibi — calm, methodical, and private-sector-trained — the SIU has evolved from a relatively obscure proclamation-driven body into the country’s most credible anti-corruption force.

Its record: R1.3bn recovered, a further R2.8bn in losses prevented, R5.6bn in unlawful contracts and decisions set aside, assets preserved through the courts, and corrupt officials referred for prosecution and discipline.

Mothibi has been appointed national director of public prosecutions. His task is to do for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) what he did for the SIU.

That comparison is worth handling carefully, because the SIU’s survival through the Zuma years owes as much to the design of its mandate as to any individual’s stewardship.

The SIU can investigate only where the president has signed a proclamation authorising it to act — a structural limitation usually described as a weakness.

During state capture, it was also, inadvertently, a kind of shield: an institution that cannot move without presidential sign-off was never going to be the primary target of a project aimed at neutralising independent oversight.

The NPA enjoyed no such protection. As a permanent, constitutionally mandated prosecuting authority with reach across the whole of public life, it was precisely the kind of institution state capture’s architects needed to hollow out — and they did.

Rebuilding it fell first to advocate Shamila Batohi, who inherited an NPA stripped of capacity, credibility and institutional memory by years of politically engineered appointments and a haemorrhage of skilled prosecutors. Batohi’s tenure produced few of the headline prosecutions the public wanted, and she has carried much of the public’s frustration that followed.

But stabilising a captured prosecuting authority — rebuilding the Investigating Directorate, restoring working relationships with oversight structures, and re-establishing basic institutional functioning — was the necessary, unglamorous precondition for anything that follows.

Mothibi inherits an NPA further along that road than the one Batohi found. That is not a footnote to this story; it is the foundation he is building on.

It is also worth being honest about a structural difference that will shape what comes next. The SIU’s results are largely self-contained: it investigates and litigates in its own name at the Special Tribunal and can show results without depending on another agency’s competence.

The NPA cannot say the same. Its prosecutions stand or fall on the quality of police work handed to it by the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) — neither of which Mothibi controls and both of which the Madlanga Commission has laid bare in granular detail.

Unless that pipeline improves, Mothibi risks confronting the same conversion problem that defined — and arguably unfairly defined — Batohi’s tenure.

Leadership as a blueprint

On a recent episode of The Antidote, a podcast produced by AccountabilityTracker.org, Mothibi offered not rhetoric but a replicable system: diagnose the problem; design a strategy; build the right structure; appoint the right people; use technology and data to implement; follow through on consequence management without exception.

When he arrived at the SIU nearly a decade ago, the unit was burdened by a reputation for slow, inconclusive investigations. Evidence disappeared before cases concluded. He dismantled the problem systematically — interrogating every stage of the value chain, from receiving a report to concluding civil proceedings.

“When we came up with the new strategy, the clients or stakeholders that I spoke to said that the SIU takes long to investigate. And when you take long to investigate, you delay the actions. Evidence disappears. So, we immediately said, no, we can’t allow that reputational risk,” Mothibi said.

The structural response was deliberate. He created a chief national investigations officer — one person accountable for all strategic investigations. He established a prevention arm, anchored in data analytics, built on a principle he had tested in the financial sector: if you prevent corruption effectively, you reduce the need to fight it.

Mothibi said, “The fight against corruption would not be complete if you didn’t build up the prevention side. If it works and works well, it will mitigate the fight. If you prevent well, you don’t need to fight.”

Drawing on his experience as head of group operational risk management during the 2008 global financial crisis, Mothibi reframed corruption as a manageable operational risk — susceptible to the same data analytics, scenario modelling, and control environments used in banking. He articulated a metric that has guided the SIU ever since: public trust.

“The equivalent of operational risk capital is the trust by the public. You need to come up with measures that enable this organisation to contribute to the trust levels of the public in the state. And the public can only have trust if they see that the system is working,” said Mothibi.

Those lessons — diagnose, design, structure, appoint, digitise, and follow through – travel well within a single, self-contained institution answering to one set of leaders.

Extending them across the NPA is a different undertaking again, because the NPA does not operate alone. It sits inside a wider criminal justice value chain that runs through SAPS, the DPCI, the courts and correctional services — agencies Mothibi cannot simply restructure by memo.

Leadership at this level looks less like internal management and more like sustained diplomacy between institutions: persuading partners over whom he has no line authority to lift their own standards, because the NPA’s prosecution rate is hostage to the quality of work those agencies hand it.

That is a markedly different kettle of fish to redesigning an internal investigations unit, and it may be the truer test of whether the SIU blueprint can transform the NPA.

Closing the accountability gap

Perhaps the most corrosive failure in SA’s anti-corruption ecosystem has been the breakdown of consequence management. Reports were written. Referrals were made. Then nothing. Officials implicated in corruption returned to their desks.

The NPA declined to prosecute. Disciplinary proceedings collapsed. At the SIU, Mothibi addressed this directly. The SIU created dedicated capability to follow up on every referral — to the NPA, to state departments, and to regulatory bodies.

It formalised the process through MOUs with the NPA and department of justice, embedding timelines where none had existed. The Presidency began monitoring implementation of SIU recommendations. The results are documented.

These are not bureaucratic metrics. They represent contracts cancelled, assets frozen, officials removed, and public money returned. They are the most compelling proof available that principled, strategic leadership can transform a government institution.

Mothibi’s appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a deliberate attempt to inject into the NPA the culture of discipline, accountability, and consequence management that defined his SIU tenure.

It is worth being precise about what this consequence-management system achieved because it is not enforcement. The SIU cannot compel the NPA, SAPS, or any other body to act on a referral; its MOUs, timelines, and Presidency-level monitoring amount to structured persuasion, not coercive power. Mothibi has made this point himself on The Antidote, and a 2025 research report on the SIU’s future, produced for the Institute for Security Studies’ Accountability Tracker project, reaches the same conclusion independently: for all its litigation success, the SIU has no power to enforce what other institutions do with what it hands them.

That same skill — persuasion without the power to compel — is exactly what Mothibi will need to exercise over SAPS and the DPCI as NPA boss, on a far larger and more consequential stage than the one he managed at the SIU.

Whether those two agencies are capable partners is a question the Madlanga Commission has already begun to answer, at least in part, in the negative: allegations of senior police officers shielding a politically connected tenderpreneur, a suspended national police commissioner, and a justice minister accused of interference do not describe agencies primed for cooperation.

The reform of SAPS and the DPCI that Madlanga’s findings will likely force is necessary — but it is not guaranteed to help Mothibi in the short term. An institution mid-overhaul can be just as unreliable a partner as one that has not been reformed at all, and a prolonged restructuring could as easily slow the NPA down as strengthen it.

The NPA: The mission that matters most

If the SIU shows what disciplined leadership can achieve once an institution has the basic capacity to act on it, the NPA shows how much harder — and slower — that capacity is to rebuild once an institution has been gutted from within.

For more than a decade, the NPA has struggled to convert SIU referrals and Hawks investigations into prosecutions, to move decisively against state capture accused, and to hold the public trust it lost — a story of slow institutional rebuilding as much as one of leadership invisible to the public.

Mothibi’s appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a deliberate attempt to inject into the NPA the culture of discipline, accountability, and consequence management that defined his SIU tenure. He knows the failures of the NPA intimately — as the SIU’s head, he watched referrals disappear into its corridors. He built monitoring systems specifically to compel it to act. He has sat before parliament and accounted for the gap between what the SIU referred to and what the NPA prosecuted.

Now he sits on the other side of that relationship. The same rigour he demanded of the NPA as SIU chief, he must now demand of himself and his institution — resources, independence, political will, and the capacity to prosecute the powerful without fear or favour.

“Consequence management is so important. These people who commit these offences — when you don’t act, the natural consequence is impunity. And they will continue to do these things knowing that nothing will happen to them,” Mothibi said.

SA has waited long enough. The SIU’s record is evidence that the model works.

The nation’s expectation is that Mothibi will carry it into the NPA and that this time, the accused will not merely be investigated. They will be prosecuted.