MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Poor communities suffer when EMS workers are attacked

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Emergency medical services workers demonstrate the Eastern Cape's state of readiness for the festive season. Here the jaws of life are used to extricate a dummy. File picture:

On Sunday morning, a crew of emergency medical services (EMS) was held hostage by armed men in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The frontline workers were responding to an emergency when they were kidnapped at gunpoint and subsequently robbed of their belongings and their bank accounts forcefully accessed.

This incident is one of many that have occurred across the country over the past few years and reflects a growing trend of ambulance hijackings and armed robberies against EMS personnel. Beyond armed hijackings and kidnappings, criminals use various tactics to target and attack EMS workers.

In many instances, they dial emergency lines to report fake incidents, such as a woman being in labour or a medical crisis, to lure ambulances directly to secluded or high-risk locations. They also frequently ambush EMS crews while they are stabilising or loading vulnerable patients inside ambulances.

The crimes faced by EMS workers go beyond the theft of cellphones and other personal belongings. Emergency vehicles have been stoned and stripped of parts that include critical and expensive medical devices.

They have also faced physical assault. Women emergency workers are especially vulnerable in these situations because not only are they subjects of the robberies and physical assaults, but there have been numerous cases where they have been subjected to sexual and psychological violence. Just a month ago, an EMS worker in Khayelitsha was left traumatised while travelling to a base in the area.

Days before that incident, an EMS worker, Lionel Rossi, died of a heart attack after attempting to pursue robbers who had stolen his cellphone during a smash-and-grab along Jan van Riebeeck Drive in Elsies River.

A Western Cape department of health and wellness report reveals that between April 2025 and 17 March 2026, it recorded 90 safety-related incidents involving EMS personnel and vehicles — from robberies to assaults.

In Gauteng, many such attacks have occurred, with very few, such as the 2023 hijacking, kidnapping and assault on four EMS personnel in Mamelodi, resulting in the prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators. This is despite a team of detectives led by a senior officer having been established to investigate all the cases in the province.

The frequency of these attacks has led to the identification of “red zones” by emergency services — some temporary and others permanent. In these zones, EMS personnel are prohibited from entering without a police escort.

The implications of this are devastating. Because paramedics cannot enter these areas directly, they must wait at a police station or designated safe zone until an escort is available.

This adds hours to response times. These critical delays in treating severe trauma, childbirth complications, or violent injuries frequently lead to avoidable deaths or permanent physical harm.

Additionally, when SAPS and the metro police assign patrol units to accompany ambulances, they must pull officers away from core crime-prevention and investigative duties. This impacts both medical and police response chains during peak crime hours. The harm done to EMS workers is incalculable.

Many are left battling post-traumatic stress disorders. Others, debilitated by the constant exposure to violence, opt to leave the public sector or emigrate. This is happening at a time when we have a severe national shortage of medical first responders.

But perhaps the most devastating impact pertains to the geography of these crimes. Nearly all documented attacks on EMS personnel happen in low-income areas, particularly in townships and informal settlements.

Residents in these areas are the most economically vulnerable and have limited resilience in terms of alternatives. Many households don’t have vehicles to personally drive their sick to medical facilities. But even if they did, moving injuries and distressed persons could worsen their injuries and cause permanent damage that leads to disability.

Pulling police resources in these areas is also devastating because there are rarely alternatives such as private security to respond to crime. And so, while the attacks on EMS workers are a national crisis, the poorest and most vulnerable are the ones who bear the brunt.

This is why we cannot view or treat attacks on EMS workers as just a crime but also as a socio-economic emergency that threatens the constitutionally protected rights of society’s most vulnerable people.