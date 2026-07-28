SOWETAN | Johnson’s resignation was inevitable

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Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Adv Andrea Johnson’s position at the helm of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) became untenable following her concessions at the Madlanga inquiry.

It was therefore not surprising that reports surfaced on Sunday that she had resigned, according to a leaked letter sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa and national director of public prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi.

On Monday, Ramaphosa duly accepted Johnson’s resignation after consulting justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Mothibi. Johnson has been under pressure since KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing a year ago, where he made serious allegations against Idac and its investigations against senior crime intelligence personnel.

Mkhwanazi alleged some members of Idac were involved in protecting alleged criminal cartels because of its investigations and arrest of crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and others.

Idac, under Johnson, initially insisted that its investigations were based on sound legal grounds aimed at preventing the alleged looting of state funds through the crime intelligence slush fund.

Last week, the straw that would break the camel’s back came during Johnson’s appearance and tough questioning at the Madlanga inquiry on the legal basis of the investigations. Her credibility and that of Idac investigators in the case against Khumalo and others were dealt a major blow when she admitted fatal legal errors in the consideration of the case against Khumalo and others.

Not only did Johnson fail to convince commissioners, under cross-examination, that Idac had the legal authority to investigate the case but also admitted to factual flaws in the affidavit filed before court.

One of the most alarming concessions was that an affidavit submitted by MP Fadiel Adams, on whose complaint the case was initiated, failed to substantiate the corruption allegations as required by law.

Another crushing blow came when Johnson admitted that Idac’s accusation against Khumalo of hiring “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele in a senior position was in fact riddled with inaccuracies.

Johnson belatedly issued a hollow public apology to Mokwele while being questioned and retracted her own statements made under oath. But the damage with far-reaching consequences had already been done to an important institution that the public expects its credibility be above reproach.

The National Prosecuting Authority must now find a way to restore the credibility and reputation of the ruined institution Johnson leaves behind if the fight against corruption is to be won. For her part in this damaging debacle, Johnson must face up to her actions and be held to account.