THEMBA MATHIBE | Why the expansion of Rea Vaya and inclusive transportation matter

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Stats SA data shows that over two-thirds of the lowest-income households spend more than 20% of their total monthly income on public transport. Picture:

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has reached practical completion of the Rivonia Road demarcation — a critical component of the Rea Vaya expansion connecting Alexandra, Sandton and the inner city.

In Gauteng, townships are located 25km-30km away from central economic zones. This feature of apartheid spatial planning continues to sustain the physical divide between peripheral residential areas and urban cores, while also worsening the cost-of-living crisis that expresses itself in the high cost of transportation for low-income households.

While the average South African household across all income groups allocates about 15.3%-16% of their total budget to transportation, lower-income individuals and commuters face a disproportionate financial burden.

Data from Stats SA shows that more than two-thirds of the lowest-income households spend more than 20% of their total monthly income strictly on public transport, while a 2025 report by the World Bank puts the number at about 50%.

Both figures are significantly higher than the National Transport Subsidy Policy target, which aims to limit individual transport expenditure to a maximum of 10% of disposable income.

The implications of this are wide-ranging at both household and national levels. High transport spending drastically cuts into allocations for other survival needs.

Lower-income households regularly must trade off transport money against baseline expenditure for nutritional food and formal housing. Furthermore, high transport costs worsen unemployment by increasing worker discouragement and limiting job searches to local areas.

Thus, expanding Rea Vaya to townships such as Alexandra is essential to undoing apartheid spatial planning, reducing high travel costs, and linking marginalised workers to urban economic hubs where employment opportunities are greatly concentrated.

In addition to the expansion of Rea Vaya, the JDA has also completed the Universal Design Access Plan (UDAP) — a strategic framework that guides the creation of inclusive, equitable, and accessible public environments, services, and transit systems so they can be used by everyone without needing special changes.

This will ensure that the bus rapid transit system is accessible to persons with disabilities, older persons and other vulnerable users. This inclusive transportation will ensure equitable access, economic opportunity, and community well-being by making mobility systems usable for everyone.

This matters for a country where about 3.3-million people, or 7.5% of the population, live with disabilities, with over half of all individuals aged 85 and older most affected.

Disability also has economic implications, with the labour force participation rate for people with disabilities remaining consistently low. People with disabilities make up about 1.0%-1.3% of the formal workforce, falling well below national equity targets.

This indicates that economic inactivity and exclusion affect the vast majority of working-age disabled individuals, whose inability to access job opportunities is worsened by transport and mobility access challenges.

This situation shows clearly why equitable access is crucial to inclusive transportation. It ensures the connection of underserved groups, marginal populations, and people with physical or cognitive challenges to vital daily needs.

This facilitates better health outcomes, as reliable transport ensures access to hospitals, clinics, and emergency care services. It also fosters independence and allows older adults and individuals with disabilities to take part in community life, affirming their personal dignity and value to the broader society.

The question of inclusivity in South Africa must necessarily extend to public infrastructure. We cannot achieve integration and inclusivity without ensuring that social equity, human rights, and economic access are a reality for all members of society.

This aligns with fundamental human rights principles enshrined in our constitution, where basic services are universal entitlements rather than privileges.

Mathibe is the CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency.

Sowetan