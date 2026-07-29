MSIZI MYEZA | Why leadership in public service is about rewards and burdens

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Public Servants Association members on strike. The writer says leadership in the public sector demands not only vision but also an acute awareness of governance, accountability and the political and social environments in which decisions are made. Picture:

In November 2021, after dedicating nearly 15 years to local government roles within the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane, I made a bold decision to step out of my comfort zone.

This was a profound transition, moving from the familiar environment of local government into the relatively unknown terrain of the regulatory landscape.

Looking ahead, history will be the ultimate judge of our contributions, evaluating not only my role but the collective efforts of the incredible team I have had the privilege to lead.

I vividly recall my initial hesitation in joining an entity that was not widely recognised. I was fully aware many leaders who joined organisations that were in shambles, had not tasted success or were not known turned them around. The lesson I learnt is that it starts with you; you must put in the hard work and results will follow.

However, a close friend reminded me of advocate Thuli Madonsela’s tenure as public protector, a role that was once underappreciated and unknown by many. Her legacy is a powerful reminder that even the most obscure institutions can become pivotal through unwavering dedication and strong leadership.

I have looked up to figures such as Dan Marokane at Eskom, who, with remarkable executive authority, accounting authority, unwavering support and an exceptional team of professionals, have managed to lead a turnaround against overwhelming odds.

Serving as a CEO, director-general or MD in a public entity is a calling that goes far beyond the traditional notions of profit and loss

These examples have served as my compass during challenging times.

It is important to acknowledge that not everyone will embrace the vision. We have encountered sceptics, doubters and those who will constantly challenge us or tell us it cannot be done.

Additionally, there are those who are quick to voice ideas from the sidelines yet shy away from stepping forward when opportunities arise to implement them.

However, having served as the CEO of a public entity, I have come to deeply appreciate the complex and multifaceted nature of leadership within government and public organisations.

Serving as a CEO, director-general or MD in a public entity is a calling that goes far beyond the traditional notions of profit and loss.

Public organisations have a mandate that transcends simple financial success — they exist to serve society, to improve the lives of citizens, and to generate positive outcomes that are sometimes intangible but critically important.

When an organisation is driven not merely by the bottom line but by its societal impact, the sense of fulfilment and responsibility it generates is profound.

This form of leadership offers the unique chance to contribute meaningfully to the public good, and nothing compares to the satisfaction of seeing your efforts translate into better services, improved infrastructure, or elevated community well-being.

However, the rewarding nature of this role cannot be divorced from the sobering, real fulfilment of inherent complexities that accompany it.

Token gestures toward “teamwork” without genuine commitment to capability and accountability often lead to inefficiencies, complacency and even organisational decline

Leadership in the public sector demands not only vision but also an acute awareness of governance, accountability and the political and social environments in which decisions are made.

The pressures are numerous — from navigating bureaucratic constraints to managing diverse stakeholder expectations — and the balance between innovation and regulation is delicate.

While there is no doubt collaboration and teamwork are essential pillars of any successful organisation, it is indispensable that the teams be functional, competent and professional. Token gestures toward “teamwork” without genuine commitment to capability and accountability often lead to inefficiencies, complacency and even organisational decline.

Leaders must therefore insist on high standards, investing time and resources to cultivate talent, promote continuous learning and hold every team member accountable for their responsibilities.

People are paid monthly using public funds, so as CEOs we have a duty to administer the funds diligently and carefully. This means getting rid of underperformance, mediocrity and any culture that tolerates subpar professionalism. Functioning teams are the backbones of organisations, but they must be as dedicated as the leadership demands.

It is vital to understand that being approachable does not, in any way, equate to weakness in leadership. On the contrary, a leader who is accessible, open to dialogue and willing to listen demonstrates confidence and strong leadership qualities.

However, it is equally important to set clear boundaries and maintain authority. Approachability should never be misconstrued as leniency or an inability to make tough decisions.

Leadership demands decisiveness, accountability and the capacity to enforce standards and expectations even when it is uncomfortable. Ensuring approachability and strength coexist requires vigilance and balance.

Input and advice from your organisation are valuable as they bring diverse perspectives and expertise that can enrich outcomes. But at the end of the day, the CEO must make the final call and stand firmly behind those decisions

Being called the accounting officer, for example, is not only a title but a charge that comes with significant responsibility and accountability.

It is paramount for leaders, and for the teams that work under them, to understand the organisation’s successes and failures ultimately reflect foremost on the CEO. When the organisation performs well, the credit will rightly start with you, cascading down to each member of your staff.

Conversely, when irregularities, inefficiencies or failures occur, it is the CEO who bears the responsibility and scrutiny.

This critical understanding has reshaped my perspective on decision-making within leadership. Contrary to popular belief, decision-making cannot and should not be fully democratised within this role.

Yes, input and advice from your organisation are valuable as they bring diverse perspectives and expertise that can enrich outcomes. But at the end of the day, the CEO must make the final call and stand firmly behind those decisions.

The decisions will inevitably be questioned, unpopular at times and even ridiculed. It is not uncommon to be branded a dictator by the same people who might, if given the chance, behave similarly or worse when placed in such a position of authority.

Serving the public is thankless at times. The nature of public service means decisions are constantly scrutinised by a wide array of stakeholders: the public, media and political actors. Yet despite the challenges and criticisms, it remains one of the most profound and impactful roles a person can occupy.

It demands we lead with decisiveness, courage and conviction, even when the path ahead is fraught with obstacles and opposition.

Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment.

Sowetan