ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Are you at risk of getting hepatitis?

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South Africa is one of the overburdened countries by hepatitis infections with about 4-million cases. This viral infection causes the inflammation of the liver, cirrhosis the liver cancer. Picture:

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Inflammation is the body’s response to an infection or injury, and hepatitis is inflammation in your liver. Many things can injure your liver and trigger hepatitis, including certain viral infections.

But you also can develop it if you have diseases that affect your liver or you’re exposed to certain chemical toxins, alcohol or drugs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says hepatitis is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents that can lead to a range of health problems, including severe liver damage and cancer, some of which can be fatal.

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus — types A, B, C, D and E. While they can all cause liver disease, they differ in important ways, including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution and prevention methods.

A public health emergency

The WHO classifies hepatitis as a public health emergency because without urgent and sustained action, viral hepatitis is projected to cause an additional 9.5-million new infections, 2.1-million liver cancer cases, and 2.8-million deaths by 2030.

In SA, a 2025 report by the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination indicated that 1,339 new cases of hepatitis B and 3,159 for hepatitis C were recorded in 2022. The report also alerts of a prevalence rate of 4.58% for hepatitis B and 0.4% for chronic hepatitis C.

What to look out for

Literature from the Cleveland Clinic in the US reports that hepatitis may cause symptoms that happen suddenly and then go away within six months (acute hepatitis). But you may have chronic hepatitis that doesn’t go away and slowly gets worse.

Hepatitis can be sneaky. You may not notice changes in your body right away. When you do, you may notice symptoms like:

Diarrhoea;

Fatigue;

Feeling weak or generally uncomfortable;

Fever (if you have a viral infection);

Nausea or loss of appetite; and

Pain on the right side of your upper belly.

If you have chronic hepatitis, you may have other symptoms that do more damage to your liver. Chronic hepatitis symptoms include:

Confusion, disorientation or drowsiness (hepatic encephalopathy);

Dark-coloured urine and light-coloured faeces;

Itchy skin (pruritus); and

Yellowish skin or a yellow tint to the whites of your eyes (jaundice).

Talk to your healthcare provider if you notice changes in your body that could mean hepatitis is getting worse. Watch for symptoms like:

New pain in your belly;

Fatigue;

Loss of appetite; and

Unexpected weight loss.

Severe or persistent hepatitis can lead to:

Cirrhosis: This is scarring in your liver from chronic hepatitis. This scarring occurs when your liver tries to repair damage caused by disease. Cirrhosis of the liver is severe liver disease.

This is scarring in your liver from chronic hepatitis. This scarring occurs when your liver tries to repair damage caused by disease. Cirrhosis of the liver is severe liver disease. Liver cancer: Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer. Studies show that cirrhosis caused by the hepatitis B and C accounts for about half of all cases of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer. Studies show that cirrhosis caused by the hepatitis B and C accounts for about half of all cases of hepatocellular carcinoma. Liver failure: This is when your liver stops working. Acute viral hepatitis and cirrhosis from chronic hepatitis can cause it.

This is when your liver stops working. Acute viral hepatitis and cirrhosis from chronic hepatitis can cause it. Portal hypertension: In this condition, scar tissue from cirrhosis keeps blood from moving through a major vein in your liver.

Who is at risk

Some of the ways viral hepatitis can spread include:

Bodily fluids: Hepatitis B can spread through saliva, semen and vaginal fluids. You can be infected with hepatitis B by having unprotected sex with someone who has the virus. Chronic hepatitis B can be spread from a parent to a child during birth.

Hepatitis B can spread through saliva, semen and vaginal fluids. You can be infected with hepatitis B by having unprotected sex with someone who has the virus. Chronic hepatitis B can be spread from a parent to a child during birth. Contaminated blood: Hepatitis B, C and D can spread through contact with blood from someone who has the virus. This typically happens when people share needles for intravenous drug use.

Hepatitis B, C and D can spread through contact with blood from someone who has the virus. This typically happens when people share needles for intravenous drug use. Food poisoning: You can get hepatitis A or E if you eat food or drink water that contains the viruses.

Treatment

According to the WHO, despite being preventable and treatable, viral hepatitis remains one of the leading infectious disease killers worldwide. There’s no single way to treat it. In general, treatments include:

Lifestyle changes: Avoiding alcohol, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables and getting extra rest.

Avoiding alcohol, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables and getting extra rest. Antivirals: This is treatment for chronic hepatitis B. Antivirals can’t cure it, but taking them reduces the risk that you’ll spread hepatitis B to someone else and decreases the chances of causing complications.

This is treatment for chronic hepatitis B. Antivirals can’t cure it, but taking them reduces the risk that you’ll spread hepatitis B to someone else and decreases the chances of causing complications. Direct-acting antivirals: These drugs can cure hepatitis C. They target proteins that viruses use to infect cells in your body.

These drugs can cure hepatitis C. They target proteins that viruses use to infect cells in your body. Liver transplant: You may need a liver transplant if chronic hepatitis B leads to liver failure.

Call to action

Cure prospects depend on the type of hepatitis you have. For example, hepatitis A often goes away without medical treatment. Direct-acting antivirals can cure hepatitis C, and a liver transplant may cure chronic hepatitis B. If you have hepatitis, ask your healthcare provider to explain what you can expect after treatment.

WHO advocates for the scale-up of hepatitis B vaccinations, improved access to prevention, testing and treatment for hepatitis B and C, and targeted public education campaigns to raise awareness and reduce transmission.

Dr Bayeni is a medical doctor and host of DR B Talks, a weekly health conversation platform focused on empowering communities through accessible health education.

Sowetan