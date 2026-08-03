ANDILE TSHONA | Sassa marks 20 years supporting vulnerable citizens

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In 2006, the government took one of the boldest institutional decisions in the country’s democratic history.

It created a single national agency dedicated to administering social assistance to millions of vulnerable citizens.

This year, as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) commemorates two decades of existence, it is worth reflecting not only on where the agency came from but also on what its journey says about South Africa’s constitutional promise of dignity, equality and social justice.

Section 27 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to have access to social security, including appropriate social assistance when they are unable to support themselves and their dependents. However, in the first decade of democracy, social grants were administered separately by provincial governments. This fragmented system resulted in unequal standards, inconsistent service delivery, weak financial controls and significant disparities in access to grants.

Scholars such as Prof Francie Lund from the University of KwaZulu-Natal have long argued that social assistance is not merely a welfare intervention but an investment in human development and social cohesion.

A turning point came through litigation that exposed weaknesses in the administration of social grants. The landmark Constitutional Court judgment in Mashavha v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others in 2004 declared unconstitutional provisions that assigned legislative authority over social assistance to provinces.

The court affirmed social assistance is fundamentally a national competence requiring uniformity across the country.

The judgment accelerated the government’s commitment to establish a single national administrator for social grants, Sassa.

The agency inherited a fragmented system serving about 10-million beneficiaries. Two decades later, Sassa administers social assistance to more than 19-million permanent social grant beneficiaries, while also having successfully administered temporary income support during one of the most difficult periods in South Africa’s democratic history.

The agency’s most defining moment arguably came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an unprecedented national response, Sassa implemented the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, reaching millions of unemployed South Africans through an entirely digital application platform. Few institutions globally have had to build, almost overnight, a digital social assistance programme of such scale while balancing fraud prevention, identity verification and financial inclusion.

Digital applications, biometric verification, online status inquiries, electronic payments and integrated verification with multiple government databases have become part of the new architecture of social protection.

While challenges remain, Sassa’s digital transformation demonstrates public institutions can innovate under extraordinary pressure.

This transformation mirrors what social policy scholar Armando Barrientos describes as the evolution of social assistance worldwide, from simple cash transfers to integrated systems of social protection that strengthen state capability while promoting inclusive development.

Over the past 20 years, Sassa has also achieved milestones that are sometimes overlooked in public discourse.

The agency has expanded payment options, introduced biometric technologies to combat identity fraud, strengthened compliance with the Social Assistance Act, improved payment security, enhanced accessibility through local offices and mobile outreach programmes, and continuously refined grant administration systems to improve efficiency.

Perhaps most importantly, Sassa has contributed significantly to reducing extreme poverty.

Research by economists such as Murray Leibbrandt and Ingrid Woolard consistently shows South Africa’s social grants remain among the country’s most effective redistributive instruments. They cushion households against income shocks, improve nutrition, increase school participation and reduce inequality.

For millions of older persons, persons with disabilities, caregivers and vulnerable children, a social grant is not merely a monthly payment; it is the difference between dignity and destitution.

The agency has faced persistent operational challenges, including long queues, increasing demand for services, litigation, fraudulent activities targeting the grant system, cyber security risks, infrastructure limitations and growing public expectations.

Public institutions should be held accountable because they exist to serve citizens. But accountability must also be accompanied by perspective.

Few government institutions anywhere in the developing world administer social assistance to nearly one-third of the country’s population every month with the consistency Sassa has demonstrated over two decades.

Its success should therefore be measured not by the absence of challenges but by its resilience, institutional learning and continuous improvement.

Today, Sassa’s priorities have evolved beyond merely paying grants.

The agency is investing in digital modernisation, strengthening grant review processes to protect public funds, improving fraud detection through data analytics and biometric verification, expanding financial inclusion, enhancing customer service and restoring public confidence through stronger governance and accountability.

Two decades after its establishment, Sassa has become one of the cornerstones of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

It is far more than a grant-paying institution.

It is the practical expression of the constitutional promise that the state will stand with those who cannot stand alone.

Its future, however, will depend on balancing compassion with accountability, innovation with integrity, and accessibility with sustainability.

As South Africa continues to confront unemployment, poverty and inequality, the importance of a capable and trusted social security institution will only grow.

The 20th anniversary of Sassa is therefore not simply an opportunity to celebrate institutional longevity.

It is an opportunity to recognise the millions of lives transformed through social assistance, to acknowledge the dedicated public servants who have sustained one of the world’s largest social protection systems, and to recommit ourselves to strengthening an institution that remains indispensable to South Africa’s social compact.

Tshona is a senior manager for media relations at Sassa.

Sowetan