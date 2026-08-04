MOREBLESSINGS SHOKO | Why South Africa needs more women shaping the future of maps

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The contribution of women in STEM fields is transformative and vital, says the writer. Stock picture:

There is not a day of our lives that we do not interact with geographic data. Most of us simply do not realise it.

Yet every journey we make, every package delivered to our homes, every route we follow on our phones and every service we access depends on location.

Geography quietly shapes almost every aspect of modern life, making geospatial science one of the most influential yet least understood professions of our time.

As South Africa embraces the digital economy, Women’s Month offers an opportunity to recognise not only the importance of this field but also why more women should be encouraged to help shape its future.

A simple example is a place we call home, which has a specific location on the globe identified by an address. Each time the courier or delivery person brings our package to that address, it is another reminder that we have been geographically located.

Each day we get out and travel to various places of activity. If we are lucky enough to remember the route that gets us there correctly, it demonstrates our minds’ capacity to serve as machines of mental navigation and cartography.

As South Africa becomes increasingly data-driven, the demand for geospatial professionals is rising rapidly

Confusion or feeling lost can trigger a sense of vulnerability and lack of security. So without a clear mental map, the world would be nothing but one sprawling maze.

With this in mind, we can quickly realise the importance of maps. They document the past and present and help develop a sense of belonging, safety, and direction.

From their invention in sixth-century Babylonia to the dawn of the digital age, maps were exclusively physical, covering large extents of land and requiring several pieces to complete the map puzzle of the entire globe.

The evolution of technology has rapidly advanced mapping applications, which are now available online at no direct charge, except in some cases for internet access. We interact with maps on mobile devices and other gadgets that not only display locations but also form routes that prioritise convenience.

Though maps, in isolation, cannot be considered complete geographic information systems, they play a significant role in decision-making amid the complexities of the real world.

Making decisions based on complex geography is basic to human thinking, but often the human mind is wholly unaware that it has made what is described as a “spatially orientated decision”.

Previously known as Land Surveying, Geospatial Sciences are now part of everyday location and place systems that have transformed property markets, mining, archaeology, polar engineering, construction, city planning and even social media platforms.

As South Africa becomes increasingly data-driven, the demand for geospatial professionals is rising rapidly. Advances in technology have changed the roles of land surveying, remote sensing and geographic information systems, incorporating drones, artificial intelligence and digital mapping tools that are transforming industries.

Women working in geospatial science are already helping to tackle some of the country’s biggest challenges ... Their contributions often go unnoticed, despite benefiting the quality of life of ordinary citizens every day

The geospatial sector is no longer confined to producing maps — it is helping answer some of society’s most pressing questions:

Where should renewable energy infrastructure be built?

Which communities are most vulnerable to climate change?

How can cities provide services more efficiently?

How do we monitor informal settlement growth?

These are questions that require technical expertise and an empathetic understanding of human realities. Diverse teams are more likely to frame better questions, challenge assumptions and develop solutions that work for a wider range of people.

South Africa is well-positioned to seize the benefits of ongoing global advances in location-based technology and development. The country enjoys rich demographic diversity, comprising about four broad ethno-racial groups and 12 official languages, including South African sign language, as well as diverse cultures, philosophies and religions.

Women are an important thread in this diverse fabric of society and often bring different lived experiences that can improve decisions. They may identify considerations that others overlook, such as:

the safety of public transport routes;

the accessibility of health-care facilities for mothers with young children; or

the daily realities of collecting water in underserved communities.

This is particularly important in South Africa, where scholars argue that inequality remains deeply rooted in geography. The legacy of apartheid is still visible in the injustices experienced across communities, unequal access to services and persistent disparities between urban and rural areas. Addressing these issues requires more than accurate maps; it requires inclusive thinkers.

Women working in geospatial science are already helping to tackle some of the country’s biggest challenges. They contribute to disaster risk reduction by:

mapping flood-prone communities;

monitoring drought and agricultural conditions using satellite imagery;

supporting conservation efforts;

improving urban planning; and

developing digital tools that help governments allocate resources more effectively.

Their contributions often go unnoticed, despite benefiting the quality of life of ordinary citizens every day.

Many years ago, as a young woman, I knew little about land surveying or related careers in engineering and the built environment. My high school teacher organised a life-changing career tour for us, a group of young women in STEM, and my interest in what is now geospatial sciences was set alight.

Encouraging more women to enter geospatial science is not simply about improving gender representation in STEM. It is about strengthening the quality of the decisions that shape our cities, communities and future

Today that decision has been deeply rewarding, allowing me to contribute to critical geospatial matters in South Africa and globally in my capacity as a registered professional and an academic at the University of Cape Town.

Therefore cultivating an interest in STEM among young girls and encouraging more women to enter geospatial careers benefits everyone. At times young women are unaware, as I once was, that these careers exist.

Unlike careers in medicine, law, or accounting, careers in surveying and geospatial science rarely feature in classroom discussions. Students may never meet a surveyor, GIS analyst or remote sensing specialist during their education.

As a result, many talented young women who enjoy mathematics, physics or geography may assume the job market has no occupation that suits their interests.

Changing this requires more than university open days. Awareness must start much earlier. Career guidance programmes should introduce young people to exciting emerging professions shaping the digital economy.

The future of mapping is about much more than technology. It is about people and their environment, ensuring that data-informed decisions reflect the realities of all South Africans. Encouraging more women to enter geospatial science is not simply about improving gender representation in STEM. It is about strengthening the quality of the decisions that shape our cities, communities and future.

Men and women who choose careers in surveying, GIS, remote sensing, or geospatial science have the potential to influence how our country develops.

This Women’s Month we should ensure that more young women know these careers exist, because the full diversity of its people should shape the maps that guide South Africa’s future.