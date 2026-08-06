MEDUPI LAMOLA | Why product recall isn’t always a signal of brand failure

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When a company announces one of its products has been recalled, the immediate reaction is often one of disappointment or distrust. Consumers may assume the brand has failed, social media amplifies criticism, and headlines can quickly damage years of reputation-building.

The growing number of recalls announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) tells a more nuanced story. Throughout 2026, the commission’s official media statements have reported dozens of recalls involving food products, motor vehicles and consumer goods, affecting tens of thousands of products and vehicles across South Africa.

Rather than signalling widespread corporate failure, the recalls demonstrate that product safety surveillance continues long after products enter the marketplace and that regulatory systems are actively working to protect consumers.

Perhaps we should ask a different question: What if the company had never admitted the problem?

In an era where trust has become one of the world’s most valuable business assets, a product recall should not automatically be viewed as evidence of brand failure.

More often, it is evidence that a company’s commitment to quality continues long after a product leaves the factory. It reflects a willingness to acknowledge mistakes, protect consumers and place public safety ahead of short-term commercial interests.

No manufacturer sets out to produce defective products. Modern supply chains are increasingly complex, involving thousands of components sourced globally.

Despite rigorous testing, some defects only become apparent after years of real-world use or under conditions that cannot be fully replicated during product development. The question is therefore not whether problems can occur, but how organisations respond when they do.

The global Takata airbag recall illustrates this point. Millions of vehicles across many automotive brands required repairs after a potentially life-threatening defect was identified.

While the defect itself was serious, the co-ordinated response by manufacturers, regulators and dealerships helped prevent further injuries and fatalities. Had the problem remained hidden, the consequences would have been far more severe.

This raises an important question: Should consumers trust brands that openly admit problems less than those that never issue recalls? Or is transparency itself a sign that quality assurance continues even after products reach the market?

Responsible recalls demonstrate brand accountability extends beyond the point of sale. They reveal an organisational culture that values honesty over denial and long-term trust over short-term reputation management. In this sense, recalls become more than technical interventions; they become public demonstrations of ethical leadership.

From a marketing perspective, this distinction is significant. Brand trust is not built solely through flawless products but through consistent responsible behaviour, especially during moments of crisis.

Consumers increasingly evaluate organisations not only by what they sell but also by how they respond when things go wrong. Companies that communicate openly, provide practical solutions and prioritise customer safety are more likely to preserve long-term relationships than those that attempt to minimise or conceal defects.

This does not mean every recall deserves praise. Preventable quality failures, delayed responses or attempts to withhold critical information rightly undermine public confidence and should attract regulatory scrutiny.

Transparency should never become an excuse for poor quality management. Rather, the real measure of responsible leadership lies in the speed, honesty and effectiveness with which organisations respond once risks are identified.

The recall process itself reflects this commitment to prevention. Manufacturers typically investigate reported defects, work with regulators such as the NCC or the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, develop repair procedures, secure replacement parts and prepare authorised service networks before publicly announcing a recall. The objective is not merely to fix products but to prevent harm before it occurs.

Consumers also play an important role. If a product is recalled, panic is rarely the best response.

Instead, consumers should verify whether their specific product is affected by checking the model, batch or vehicle identification number, consult official manufacturer or regulator communications, stop using the product if advised, arrange free repairs or replacements promptly, and avoid unofficial repair services or online scams. Product recalls are most effective when consumers actively participate in the process.

Looking ahead, product safety is likely to become even more proactive. Digital technologies, connected products and artificial intelligence are creating opportunities to identify emerging defects earlier, enabling predictive maintenance and, in some cases, recalls before widespread failures occur.

At the same time, increasing attention to environmental, social and governance performance means transparency and brand accountability are becoming important indicators of responsible business practice.

Ultimately, product recalls should be understood within a broader context of consumer protection and brand responsibility. They reinforce the role of effective regulatory systems, encourage continuous product monitoring and remind organisations their responsibilities do not end once a sale has been completed.

Perhaps the strongest brands are not those that never experience problems, but those that demonstrate integrity when problems arise. Consumers should certainly expect high standards of quality, but they should also recognise the value of organisations that are prepared to admit mistakes, communicate honestly and act decisively to protect the people who place their trust in them.

A product recall is undoubtedly inconvenient. It may temporarily affect a company’s reputation and impose significant costs. Yet when handled responsibly, it represents something more important than a defect.

It is a commitment to accountability, transparency and consumer safety. In the long run, that commitment may prove to be one of the strongest foundations on which lasting brand trust is built.

Dr Lamola is a marketing and communication manager at Wits Business School. He writes in his personal capacity.

Sowetan