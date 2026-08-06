SOWETAN | MK Party affairs deserve public scrutiny

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The latest shuffling of the leadership of the MK Party has ignited a necessary debate about its apparent instability, succession planning and the public’s confidence.

On Tuesday night, former president Jacob Zuma announced sweeping changes to the party’s leadership, with the most significant being the elevation of his son, Duduzane, to the first deputy president position.

Zuma, who founded the party in December 2023 after leaving the ANC, has made a habit of chopping and changing its personnel at a whim, such that it has already had eight secretaries-general.

Now the party’s key functions and financial affairs are firmly in the 84-year-old’s hands after his latest power play. Much of the public debate around Tuesday’s dramatic leadership shake-up has centred around Zuma’s lack of trust in those around him being the driving force behind the instability.

Zuma’s supporters, on the other hand, have sought to dismiss criticism about the constant changes as a matter solely for the organisation and its membership to worry about.

On the face of it, these may appear to be internal party problems playing out in the public domain because the announcements were made at a press conference.

The truth, however, is that the affairs of the MK Party are indisputably in the public interest, and by seeking to contest political power, it has invited such scrutiny.

Even more significantly, the party was voted for by more than two-million people during the 2024 national and provincial elections, thereby making it the official opposition in parliament. The party’s public representatives are paid by the state with taxpayers’ money.

Therefore, for a party that presents itself as the alternative to the current state, its members ought to understand that the evidence of its persistent instability will be used to gauge the public’s confidence in it. Furthermore, how it manages its finances provides a window to gauge if it can be trusted with public money.

Even though the MK Party is not yet in power nationwide, its registration with the Electoral Commission of SA is an indication of its intent to participate in the upcoming local government elections to contest for power.

On this score alone, it ought to be expected that its internal fragilities and frictions would pose a severe risk to the state of the stability of municipalities it might get to govern.

By appointing his son to the second most powerful position, Zuma has also invited scrutiny and perhaps indicated that family ties override merit-based decisions in the party’s future.