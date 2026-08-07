NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER | Johannesburg cannot afford another five years of drift

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A man blows leaves in Johannesburg as bins are left on the streets while Pikitup workers protest. Picture:

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There comes a point in the decline of an institution when isolated failures stop looking like accidents and begin to reveal a larger pattern.

The mask begins to slip, and the extent of the crisis is clearly visible. It gives me not an ounce of joy to say Johannesburg has reached that point.

Every week brings another revelation. The city is running dangerously short of money, as the sitting mayor told Johannesburg residents last month. Municipal debt continues to mount. Service providers warn of non-payment.

Questions continue to emerge about the city’s financial obligations, including the latest concerns surrounding Telkom and outstanding municipal debt. Residents are left wondering what fresh crisis tomorrow’s headlines will bring.

This is no longer a city suffering from temporary setbacks. It is a city experiencing institutional failure.

The warning signs have been visible for years. Auditor-general reports have repeatedly exposed weak financial controls. Infrastructure has deteriorated as roads crumble while water pipes burst beneath them. Electricity substations fail with alarming regularity.

Billing systems remain dysfunctional. Businesses invest elsewhere while residents increasingly purchase privately what government once promised to provide: security, electricity, water, refuse removal and reliable internet.

The tragedy is not only that Johannesburg is failing. It is that South Africa’s greatest economic engine is failing. The place of hope, of possibility. Johannesburg contributes close to a sixth of South Africa’s GDP.

It is home to the country’s financial services industry, its largest stock exchange, its most important logistics corridors and thousands of entrepreneurs whose businesses create opportunity far beyond the city’s borders. When Johannesburg slows down, South Africa slows down.

This is why the city’s crisis cannot be treated as another local government story. It is a national economic emergency. Despite mounting evidence of decline, political leaders continue to offer excuses instead of solutions. Coalition instability has become a convenient explanation for administrative paralysis.

The tragedy is not only that Johannesburg is failing. It is that South Africa’s greatest economic engine is failing. The place of hope, of possibility. Johannesburg contributes close to a sixth of South Africa’s GDP.

But instability does not cause corruption. Instability does not explain financial mismanagement. It does not force governments to tolerate incompetence or ignore basic maintenance.

Leadership is ultimately about making decisions. The question before voters is therefore not simply how we repair and build Johannesburg, it is how we realise everything Johannesburg can become.

Despite its current condition, Johannesburg remains one of the most extraordinary cities on the continent. It possesses immense human talent, world-class universities, deep financial markets, industrial capacity, entrepreneurial energy and unmatched geographic advantages.

Our ambition should not be to return Johannesburg to where it was. Our ambition should be to build the city it has never yet become: a city of possibility.

Johannesburg does not primarily suffer from a shortage of ideas. It suffers from a shortage of capable government. The first responsibility of any new administration must therefore be to restore competence to City Hall.

Within our first 100 days, Build One SA (Bosa) will establish a special business advisory council bringing together leaders in business, finance, technology, logistics and entrepreneurship.

The government cannot operate in isolation from the people who create jobs, build industries and understand investment. Their expertise must help shape decisions that determine Johannesburg’s economic future.

We will streamline city government by ending the fragmentation that has paralysed service delivery. Residents do not experience separate entities called City Power, Johannesburg Water, Pikitup, the Johannesburg Roads Agency or Metrobus.

They experience one municipality. Accountability should therefore reflect that reality. A more integrated city administration will reduce duplication, improve co-ordination and ensure responsibility is clear when services fail.

Johannesburg must deliberately unlock the economic potential that exists within its townships. For decades, township entrepreneurs have demonstrated remarkable resilience despite limited access to finance, infrastructure and formal markets.

We will support business formalisation, expand access to finance, integrate township enterprises into larger supply chains and establish township special economic zones that attract investment directly into communities that have too often been excluded from rapid economic growth.

Africa’s logistics capital

Johannesburg should embrace its natural competitive advantage as Africa’s logistics capital. Few cities possess the strategic location, transport links and commercial ecosystem that Johannesburg already enjoys.

By modernising and expanding City Deep into a world-class inland logistics hub through a special economic zone model, we can strengthen supply chains, attract investment and create thousands of sustainable jobs.

This will all be undergirded by trust. We will restore the broken social contract between citizens and those elected to serve them in public office. Investors do not place capital where financial management cannot be trusted.

Residents do not willingly pay municipal accounts when billing systems are inaccurate and corruption flourishes unchecked. Businesses cannot plan when infrastructure deteriorates faster than it is repaired.

A Bosa administration will implement a comprehensive financial recovery programme that fixes billing systems, improves revenue collection, aggressively tackles wasteful expenditure and closes opportunities for corruption. Every rand collected must translate into better services.

Finally, none of these reforms can succeed unless Johannesburg becomes a safer city. Crime today extends beyond street violence. Criminal syndicates increasingly target electricity substations, water infrastructure, transport depots and municipal assets that millions depend on daily.

We will establish a city safety co-ordination centre integrating the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, SA Police Service liaison structures, infrastructure security and technology-driven crime prevention.

Real-time CCTV monitoring, co-ordinated intelligence and better protection of critical infrastructure will become central to rebuilding public confidence.

None of these reforms are glamorous. However, together they represent something Johannesburg has lacked for too long: a coherent governing philosophy grounded in competence, accountability and growth.

The city’s decline did not happen overnight. Neither will its recovery. However, recovery becomes impossible if every year is spent denying reality while hoping someone else will solve the problem.

The headlines confronting Johannesburg today should concern every resident. They should also serve as a moment of clarity.

The question is whether we continue watching it fall apart piece by piece, or whether we finally choose the leadership willing to rebuild it.

Johannesburg has spent too many years managing decline. It is time to govern for possibility.

Hlazo-Webster MP is Bosa’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

Sowetan