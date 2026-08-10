MSIZI MYEZA | Skilled professionals needed to fix municipal infrastructure decay

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Businesses in Vereeniging are suffering because of a bad smell from sewage spills. The writer says recent increases in raw sewage spills contaminating streets and waterways are alarming indicators of a systemic issue that requires a fundamental shift in how we approach infrastructure maintenance and development. Picture:

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Municipal infrastructure is the backbone of effective service delivery, underpinning essential utilities such as clean water, sanitation, electricity, transportation and waste management.

Beyond functionality, well-designed and maintained infrastructure is pivotal to economic vitality, improving quality of life and promoting equitable growth, all foundational goals of South Africa’s vision for a prosperous, inclusive society.

Moreover, ethical conduct is the bedrock on which our credibility and the societal impact of our work rest.

Without commitment to these values, we risk undermining not only the quality of our projects but also the trust placed in us by the communities we serve.

Looking forward to South Africa’s local government elections scheduled for November 4, a critical question stands before us: If built environment practitioners do not take the lead in municipal infrastructure development, who is equipped to shoulder this monumental responsibility?

This is not a question confined to academic discourse or political rhetoric. It resonates deeply with the lived experiences of communities in Kuruman, Khayelitsha, eMfuleni, Maluti A Phufong, eZakheni, Giyani and beyond — communities witnessing firsthand the deterioration of local infrastructure and the resulting social and economic hardships.

This current reality is sobering. Our municipal infrastructure systems face serious jeopardy, burdened by complex and long-standing challenges that threaten to reverse decades of progress.

Chief among these is a critical shortage of technical skills within municipal government structures. Across the nation, municipalities struggle to attract and retain the highly skilled professionals — civil and structural engineers, urban planners, artisans and other specialists — whose expertise is vital not only for the design and implementation of infrastructure projects but also for their operation and maintenance.

This human capital crisis is further exacerbated by a deficit in capable managerial and professional staff who can expertly oversee project lifecycles, co-ordinate maintenance, enforce quality standards and ensure cost-effective delivery.

The consequences extend far beyond operational hiccups — they represent lost opportunities for infrastructure enhancement and heightened susceptibility to system failures.

This skills deficiency is closely interconnected with the deteriorating quality of service delivery experienced by many communities. Many municipalities report an alarming frequency of water infrastructure failures, including pervasive leaks that cause substantial water losses.

These inefficiencies deplete an already scarce resource and drive up operational costs, compounding challenges for service providers and residents.

Given these realities, it is incumbent on us as built environment practitioners to lead with expertise, integrity and unwavering commitment. Our leadership is crucial to reversing current trends and catalysing the development of resilient, sustainable and equitable municipal infrastructure systems.

Only through dedicated involvement can we ensure the communities we serve not only survive but thrive in the face of these crippling challenges.

Recent increases in raw sewage spills contaminating streets and waterways are alarming indicators of a systemic issue that requires a fundamental shift in how we approach infrastructure maintenance and development.

These sewer spillages are not isolated incidents but symptomatic of broader systemic neglect. Our current model, which relies heavily on reactive responses rather than proactive, preventative maintenance, has allowed infrastructure faults to go unnoticed and unaddressed until they escalate into costly and debilitating crises.

This approach creates a detrimental cycle where infrastructure continues to degrade, service reliability diminishes, and communities suffer through deteriorating living conditions.

The social consequences of this failure are profound. As residents experience frequent service disruptions, their trust in government institutions erodes, especially among marginalised communities who disproportionately bear the burden of infrastructural deficiencies due to longstanding spatial and socioeconomic inequalities.

This erosion of confidence risks fragmenting our social fabric, fuelling frustration, and threatening the pursuit of a more unified and thriving nation. Without urgent, effective interventions, these divides will only deepen.

In confronting these intertwined challenges, the vital role of built environment professionals must be recognised and elevated.

Their multidisciplinary expertise in planning, design, construction and maintenance provides a holistic lens through which municipal infrastructure can be developed — integrating technical precision with community needs, sustainability goals and economic realities.

These professionals are uniquely equipped to lead co-ordinated, data-driven and forward-thinking infrastructure initiatives.

Built environment practitioners bring invaluable insights into incorporating innovative technologies, building resilient infrastructure systems, and ensuring development is inclusive, context-sensitive, and adaptive to evolving challenges such as climate change.

Their leadership is crucial in reversing the current trajectory and setting us on a path toward sustainable, reliable infrastructure.

It is therefore not only advisable but also absolutely essential to empower built environment professionals to take on leadership roles within municipal infrastructure development programmes.

Addressing these challenges head-on will enable us to protect public health, preserve the environment and restore community trust.

Moreover, institutional reforms must prioritise technical competence and professional accountability at the heart of infrastructure decision-making processes.

Dr Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment.

Sowetan