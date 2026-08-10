STEVEN ZWANE | Young women in SA don’t need more inspiration, they need a way forward

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The writer says when a young woman believes enterprise is possible for her, the consequences rarely stop with her. Picture:

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Every young woman I have worked with seems to carry an idea. Not necessarily a registered business with a logo, staff or a VAT number. Just an idea.

One sells homemade products. Another takes photographs for paying clients. One designs social media content after hours. Another is wondering whether her idea is good enough to try.

Beneath these stories lies a question many young women carry quietly: Can someone like me really build something of my own?

That is a vital Women’s Month question. Not whether South African women are ambitious, but whether their ambition has somewhere to go.

I think of Amanda.

She joined a youth entrepreneurship programme while at school, but entrepreneurship was not her obvious destination. She studied accounting and finance, then entered a corporate career.

Years later, a friend asked her to help improve his business. Amanda discovered she was good at diagnosing problems, creating order and helping a business work better. That favour eventually became her own consulting business.

Her journey did not begin with a dramatic decision to “become an entrepreneur”. It emerged slowly. The future became believable before it became a business.

Her story matters because we often treat entrepreneurship as an instant outcome. A young person attends a programme, pitches an idea and graduates. Then we ask: Did she start a company?

Real life is rarely that neat.

Bonke earned money from a sip-and-paint side hustle, but university, limited resources and fear of failure slowed her journey. Mapula became an engineer and project manager while experimenting with side hustles; financial literacy made her, in her words, the most financially knowledgeable person in her family. Thandiswa works in marketing while building a digital agency that has paused and restarted.

None followed a straight line. That is precisely the point. After more than two decades of working with young people, one lesson has stayed with me: very few young women say they lack ideas. Many say, directly or indirectly, that they are waiting.

Waiting until they finish studying. Until they have saved enough. Until they gain experience. Until someone takes them seriously. Until they feel ready.

Sometimes entrepreneurship is delayed not because opportunity is absent, but because permission is.

Permission can come from a parent who says: “Try.” A teacher who notices ability. A mentor who opens a door. A customer who says “yes”. Sometimes it must come from the woman herself.

The latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research tells us South Africans are not short of entrepreneurial ambition. Many see opportunities and believe they have the skills to start businesses. Yet relatively few reach established business ownership.

Perhaps our greatest shortage is not entrepreneurs. Perhaps it is pathways.

For young women, the obstacles are often practical. Can she get home safely after a night networking event? Build a business while supporting siblings? Access capital without collateral? Test an idea if she carries most responsibilities at home? Call someone when the first plan falls apart?

These are not signs that women lack confidence. They are signs that entrepreneurship happens inside real lives.

That is why Women’s Month should not become another season of motivational speeches directed at women already carrying enormous responsibility.

South Africa’s young women do not need to be told endlessly to be brave, resilient and ambitious. Many already are.

Every morning they wake before sunrise, catch taxis to universities and workplaces, run WhatsApp businesses between lectures, braid hair, sell food, tutor children and build enterprises after hours. Many are already entrepreneurial. They simply may not call themselves entrepreneurs.

We should celebrate how many women enter entrepreneurship programmes. But we should ask better questions.

Who was trusted to lead? Who handled the money? Who met the customer? Who gained a mentor? Who received the next opportunity? And when someone paused, who helped her return?

These questions tell us more about economic inclusion than an attendance register.

This Women’s Month, we will rightly celebrate extraordinary women. But let us also notice the ordinary ones: the student selling something on the side; the graduate helping a friend’s business after work; the professional wondering whether she is ready to launch; the woman considering trying again.

Amanda did not need someone to convince her that entrepreneurship was exciting. She needed enough experience, confidence, relationships and opportunity for it to become believable.

Many young women are waiting for the same thing.

South Africa does not need to persuade them to dream bigger. Many already do.

Our task is simpler and far more demanding: we must build a country in which those dreams have somewhere to go.

When a young woman believes enterprise is possible for her, the consequences rarely stop with her. They reach families, communities and, sometimes, the future of the country.

Dr Zwane is an entrepreneurship scholar, senior lecturer at GIBS and founder of Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development.

Sowetan