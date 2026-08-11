MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Puleng LenkaBula: the Icarus who flew close to the sun and lived

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Unisa vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula opens the graduation ceremony as Dr Esther Mahlangu is conferred with a doctor of philosophy degree in mathematics with patterns at the university in Tshwane. Picture:

In 2020 the biggest university in Africa and one of eleven foundational mega-universities in the world, the University of South Africa (Unisa), began the process of appointing a new vice-chancellor.

One of the leading contenders for the role was Prof Puleng LenkaBula, an internationally renowned professor of ethics who has served several universities in different capacities.

At the time, she had served as the vice-rector for institutional change, student affairs and community engagement at the University of Free State — a position she had held since 2018.

Prior to that, she was the dean of students at the University of the Witwatersrand. She was (and still is) a board member of local and international ecumenical and academic formations.

Many scholars, myself included, had no question about her fitness to hold the office of the principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa. She would be the first woman to do so in the university’s century-and-a-half-year-old history.

But just months before the finalisation of the process, a vicious campaign was waged against LenkaBula’s shortlisting and possible appointment. Her detractors raised questions regarding her heritage and lineage.

LenkaBula didn’t fight back by defending herself against false allegations. Instead, she focused her energies on building an institution that, six years later, looks nothing like it used to

LenkaBula is a South African citizen of Lesotho descent. They used this to claim she was not suitable for the position.

The campaign reached its peak when United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and current deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Bantu Holomisa, wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa claiming that the then higher education minister, Blade Nzimande, was interfering with the process and that the said minister wanted to forcefully have LenkaBula installed.

Holomisa went so far as to question LenkaBula’s qualifications and to state that she was Nzimande’s lapdog. None of these accusations had any validity, but they partially accomplished what they sought to: creating “reasonable doubt” about LenkaBula’s capacity. Thankfully, she was successfully appointed in 2021 and would go on to be reappointed for a second term.

It was not an easy landing for LenkaBula. In the early years of her tenure, she became a subject of a vicious campaign by some media houses to discredit her, painting her as corrupt. Misinformation was the order of the day.

Council resolutions were blamed on her by people who intentionally sought to mischaracterise the role of council, the highest statutory governing body responsible for the strategic direction, fiduciary oversight and institutional governance of a public higher education institution.

By law, council operates separately from executive management, which handles day-to-day operations. Most South Africans don’t know this, and sections of the media banked on that knowledge to peddle dishonest analyses. It was unimaginably vicious.

LenkaBula didn’t fight back by defending herself against false allegations. Instead, she focused her energies on building an institution that, six years later, looks nothing like it used to.

This Women’s Month, we must remember women like LenkaBula — women who were dismissed, disregarded and subjected to brutal sexist and racist abuse, and who turned around and silenced critics by demonstrating their extraordinary capacity

Unisa has shown substantial upward movement, surging into top-tier national production volumes by scaling to more than 2,600 publication units in 2025. It has surged from 6th to 2nd place overall in research publication output since LenkaBula joined.

The university has also improved both global and domestic standing. The Centre for World University Rankings ranks it in the top 5.4% globally, while it is ranked 2nd worldwide among Global Open Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) institutions.

The latest Times Higher Education (THE) sustainability impact ratings indicate that it has advanced from the 601–800 band to the 401–600 band globally. In terms of governance, it was awarded the Good Financial Grant Practice (GFGP) platinum certification by the Global Grant Community and the African Academy of Science for robust management systems.

The university has achieved multi-year unqualified audit opinions, reflecting established financial policies and cost containment measures. The turnaround has been so dramatic that even Holomisa has had no option but to publicly applaud its successes.

This Women’s Month, we must remember women like LenkaBula — women who were dismissed, disregarded and subjected to brutal sexist and racist abuse, and who turned around and silenced critics by demonstrating their extraordinary capacity.

We must also recognise that just because they didn’t break doesn’t mean that the violence of patriarchy and racism isn’t brutal. LenkaBula’s journey must, instead, remind us why it matters to continue fighting for the right of deserving women to lead.

Sowetan