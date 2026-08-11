NAZLEY SHARIFF | ANC Women’s League ties deepen social development woes

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Every day, queues of vulnerable South Africans stand outside SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices hoping for help.

Many of them will have to dip into their meagre funds and return another day because Sassa offices are understaffed, under-resourced, or simply closed without explanation.

Some Sassa grant beneficiaries post their ordeals on social media or reach out to councillors or MPs for help, but the vast majority suffer in silence.

They return home and end up borrowing money from neighbours or money lenders, leading to an unending cycle of debt that pulls them further into poverty.

A succession of social development ministers have not only failed to address the problems; they failed to recognise their own privilege and have exploited the department for their own gains and so undermined the very people they are meant to serve — the only reason they’re able to earn their nearly R2.8m-a-year salaries.

The undermining of vulnerable South Africans is not mere incompetence. The high court in Pretoria found the design of the Social Relief of Distress grant system launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to be deliberately exclusionary.

In essence, millions of people who should benefit from the grant and who are struggling to survive are excluded. One of the measures of exclusion is that applications are digital only. The department has appealed this judgment, and the Supreme Court of Appeal is set to hear the case later this year.

We’re not blind to South Africa’s precarious fiscal condition. But making poor people suffer without disciplining politicians and officials for enabling corruption is like blaming the passengers for a sinking ship while the owners drill holes in the hull.

Minister Dina Pule’s appointment seems to be the repetition of a dangerous tradition where political allyship is rated more important than competence or ethics.

Her transgressions date back to her previous ministerial post when she abused her position as minister of communications to promote the interests of her romantic partner, Phosane Mngqibisa.

She also lied to parliament and her own department about her relationship and was found guilty by both parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests and the public protector.

And while Pule has claimed to have learnt her lesson and turned over a new leaf, this is yet again a lie, as she has failed to declare to parliament her interest in five companies.

But as terrible as Pule’s history and recent actions are, the trouble in the department of social development started long before she was gifted the position to consolidate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power in his own party.

Her predecessor, Sisisi Tolashe, was fired after her scandal-ridden short stint as minister. Yet again, a beau’s interests were placed above those of the department. Tolashe also saw fit to lie to parliament and allow a department employee to be abused and exploited by her family.

The straw that finally seemed to have broken the camel’s back was the two vehicles that were ostensibly donated to the ANC Women’s League without their knowledge and used by her children.

Before Tolashe, the country had to endure former minister Lindiwe Zulu. Who can forget the hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries blasted with a water cannon during the Covid-19 lockdown while she hid in and shouted from a SAPS Casspir.

The former minister herself saw fit to defy the lockdown to go shopping. Zulu also held on for dear life to a cadre who followed her from department to department and with whom she allegedly collaborated in signing a dodgy deal with the US African Development Foundation (USADF) to deposit $1m annually into a bank account from which only the USADF may withdraw funds. Not to mention her failure to address the vast shortage of social workers.

Let’s not forget Bathabile Dlamini, who perjured herself when testifying about her role in the Sassa-Cash Paymaster Services debacle, which put millions of grant payments at risk.

She had to pay R200,000 to avoid being jailed. She also paid a R120,000 fine to avoid prison after the Travelgate scandal of the early 2000s.

Pule is simply another in the long line of recycled cadres of a party that cares more about power than fulfilling the responsibilities that come with that power.

The production line of the ANC Women’s League hierarchy to the minister of social development has worsened the lives of the country’s most vulnerable citizens. It is not a victimless crime. It is a cynical exploitation of the biggest budget meant to serve the poorest and most vulnerable in South Africa.