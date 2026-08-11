RETHABILE MOSESE | She built a life with him, but the law said that was not enough

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Women may still discover too late that the life they built is not easily recognised. Stock photo:

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This Women’s Month, many women around South Africa are still building families in relationships treated as legally unfinished: lobola was not completed, a wedding was postponed because money was short, or the couple lived as a family without turning that life into paperwork.

These situations are not legally identical, but they share a danger: women may discover too late that the life they built is not easily recognised.

Under many of the legal regimes that governed black family life in this country, if he died without a will, the law could look at such a woman and see a stranger, with no claim on the home, care, money and years she helped build.

In March, the Western Cape High Court dealt with this sort of dispute in an unreported judgment handed down by judge Gayaat da Silva Salie. It allowed a woman, cited by initials, to pursue interim maintenance from her late partner’s estate because the law now has room to hear what she says they built together.

That ruling grew out of another woman’s refusal, years earlier, to accept being written out of her own life.

Families often learn whether the law recognises a relationship at the worst possible moment: after a death, when grief becomes a fight over property, maintenance and belonging.

Why did a marriage certificate become such a powerful condition for being seen as family?

That woman was Jane Bwanya. She worked as a domestic worker and spent eight years with Anthony Ruch. When he died without a will, she asked the law to recognise her as his surviving partner.

The law said no. She was not his spouse, so under the Intestate Succession Act and the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act, she could be excluded from inheritance and maintenance despite the life they shared. She took that exclusion to court and made the law explain itself.

Women’s rights organisations, including the Women’s Legal Centre Trust and the Commission for Gender Equality, intervened in support, because this fight was never only about one woman.

For an African feminist reading of this law, the question is not only who counts as a spouse but also whose care, sacrifice and family-making the law has been trained not to see.

That is why the legal issue matters beyond one estate. In 2021 the Constitutional Court agreed that this exclusion could not stand. Treating unmarried couples as though they had chosen to forgo protection ignored how little power many women have over when a wedding happens, whether it happens at all, and what it costs.

The court held that excluding permanent opposite-sex life partners from these protections was unconstitutional. Unmarried same-sex partners had won comparable recognition 15 years earlier. It took Bwanya considerably longer.

That could have been the story. But two years later, parliament wrote Bwanya’s victory into statute, so a woman’s claim would not depend on finding a lawyer, framing the case correctly, and persuading a court to extend the judgment to her facts. The amendment took effect in 2024.

It is the same legal shift the Western Cape High Court relied on in P.A.L. vs R.J.T. when it allowed a woman in similar circumstances to pursue interim maintenance from her late partner’s estate.

By then, Bwanya’s fight had become more than a judgment; it had become a tool courts could use to hear the next woman’s claim.

To understand why that shift matters, begin before Bwanya. Why did a marriage certificate become such a powerful condition for being seen as family?

For decades, black South Africans’ inheritance rights were governed through a separate and inferior legal regime, written under apartheid, administered outside ordinary courts, and cut off from the development that shaped the rest of private law.

The new protection does not reach every woman in an unmarried relationship. It reaches those who can prove a permanent life partnership marked by reciprocal duties of support

In 2004 the Constitutional Court struck that regime down in Bhe, a case brought by Nonkululeko Bhe after her partner died and the law refused to treat their family life as equal. Parliament’s permanent replacement only took effect in 2010.

That history lived in households. Migrant labour kept couples apart for years. Land dispossession and job reservation made lobola negotiations longer, harder and sometimes impossible to complete.

Forced removals scattered families, separating couples from relatives whose presence could matter to a customary marriage. Against that history, Bhe’s 12 unmarried years and Bwanya’s eight, 17 years apart, stop looking like isolated misfortunes. They show how a legal system can demand formal proof of family life while carrying the legacy of conditions that made such proof difficult.

The easy version would stop here, with a wrong put right. That would be dishonest. The new protection does not reach every woman in an unmarried relationship. It reaches those who can prove a permanent life partnership marked by reciprocal duties of support.

That proof is now its own battle, fought after death, when relatives may dispute the relationship and the woman who did the care work must prove intimacy through receipts, witnesses and hostile memories. The gate moved; it did not disappear.

Still, recognition is not the same as justice, and an African feminist reading this must not mistake being allowed through the law’s door for freedom from the conditions that made women fight to be seen at all.

That is why Bwanya’s victory must be read with precision. She did not abolish the need to prove family life. She changed what the law must accept once that evidence is placed before it.

Women reading this do not need a comforting victory story. They need the harder truth: recognition is possible, paperwork is not the only evidence of family, and the fight often begins after a partner dies.

That is what a domestic worker’s eight years of fighting established. It is what a woman in Cape Town needed when she asked the court to let her claim proceed this March. Somewhere in South Africa, another woman will need the same protection.

The real test is whether the law will recognise these women only after loss and litigation or whether it will finally take seriously the family lives they have been building all along.