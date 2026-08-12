TSIETSI LETIMILE | Why South Africa needs new learning benchmarks

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The matric class of 2025 pitched up at schools across the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to fetch their matric results. Pictured here: Ambesa Sikalika, Lithimna Yalolo, Siphosethu Xinwa, Siyolise Sheyi, Lisa Else and Frinwill Coltman from Strelitzia High School in Kariega as they celebrate their results. Picture:

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South Africa should stop asking how many pupils passed matric and start asking a more uncomfortable question: How many are actually ready for what comes next?

Every January, we celebrate the matric pass rate, compare provinces and debate whether our education system is improving. But behind the headline figure is a more important question: What quality of learning takes place before a pupil reaches grade 12?

The 2025 cohort achieved an 88% pass rate, with more than 900,000 candidates writing the examinations. Yet mathematics declined from 69% in 2024 to 64% in 2025. These figures should force us to reconsider what educational success really means.

The 30% debate is about more than a 30% pass mark.

It is technically incorrect to suggest that a pupil simply needs an overall 30% to pass matric. The National Senior Certificate has different pass categories and subject requirements.

But that should not end the debate. It should start it.

Why should a modern education system be comfortable with such a low competency threshold?

If we want young South Africans to succeed at university, in technical and vocational education and in the workplace, we cannot make the minimum our ambition.

Yet simply raising the threshold without fixing the system would only change a number on paper. If foundational literacy, numeracy, teaching support and early intervention remain weak, we risk creating more failures rather than more capable pupils.

The answer is not to make the mountain higher without building a better road to the top.

We cannot practise our way out of a knowledge gap.

One of the biggest misconceptions in education is that more practice automatically produces better results. It does not.

Practice without understanding is useless.

Examination readiness starts early.

Being examination-ready is about more than knowing the content. Pupils must understand how a paper is structured, how to read instructions, what a question requires, the dos and don’ts, and how marks are allocated.

Marks and time are connected. Study time should also be prioritised according to the weighting of topics in the paper. Most importantly, pupils must answer the question actually asked, rather than the question they expected.

These skills cannot be developed a few weeks before final examinations.

Grade 12 is not a one-year programme. It is the final part of a three-year matric journey. In mathematics, about 65% of the marks are linked to grades 10 and 11 content.

Early preparation allows pupils to understand their level of readiness while there is still time to address gaps.

Preparation is not simply about studying earlier. It is about knowing earlier.

Pupils must learn how to learn

Study techniques and habits are not one-size-fits-all. Pupils need to discover which methods help them understand, retain and apply knowledge.

What works for one pupil may not work for another. Effective preparation requires pupils to develop self-awareness about how they learn and adapt their approach to different subjects.

Pupils need time not only to study but also to understand how they study best.

Fix the foundation before judging the building.

The Funda Uphumelele National Survey found that only about 31% of grade 1 pupils achieved the defined home-language reading benchmark, with just more than 30% meeting the respective benchmarks in grades 2 and 3. By grade 12, we are often trying to repair years of accumulated learning gaps.

We cannot expect a matric teacher to solve in one year what the system failed to address over eleven previous years.

If we want better matric results, we must improve grade 1. If we want stronger mathematics performance, we must build mathematical foundations years earlier.

Matric is not the beginning of the problem. It is where the problem becomes visible.

Care must be at the centre of teaching.

The University of Johannesburg’s faculty of education emphasises caring, accountable and critically reflective educational practitioners. Care involves empathy, concern for pupils’ holistic development, human dignity, equality, social justice, professional conduct and continuous professional development.

A pupil is not simply a percentage or examination candidate. Teachers must understand pupils, recognise barriers to learning and create conditions in which meaningful learning can happen.

Care and high expectations should exist together.

Ditch 30% — but replace it with something better

I support the eventual removal of the 30% threshold, but not its replacement with another arbitrary number.

South Africa needs a competency-based approach that establishes clear learning benchmarks from the early grades through to matric, identifies learning gaps early and provides structured intervention before failure becomes inevitable.

The goal should never be fewer passes.

The goal should be more pupils achieving meaningful competence because they genuinely understand the work.

We should stop designing education around helping pupils barely cross a line. We need an education system designed to help pupils cross into opportunity.

Because the ambition cannot simply be that every child passes.

The ambition must be that every child learns.

And when a child learns, a certificate becomes more than a piece of paper.

It becomes a passport to possibility.

Letimile is the founder and CEO of Sankofa Tutorial South Africa.

Sowetan