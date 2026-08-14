GRACE KHUNOU | Women are missing in SA research, what’s the fix?

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Since 1994, we have seen a growing number of girls and women leaving primary schooling with grade 12 and entering the higher education sector. These numbers continue to overtake those of boys and men. While the declining number of boys is concerning, the numbers of women in education is heartwarming.

However, looking at women in higher education leadership, the numbers remain concerning. This is also true for women in research. According to the 2024 Status of African Women in Research, only 33.5% of African women are in research. This is similar for women globally, with only 33% of women being research active.

Women “missing’’ in research matters because according to Statistics SA (Stats SA), women represent over 51% of the population. Women continue to disproportionately bear the brunt of societal challenges, and their issues are under-studied and resourced.

UN Women recently reported that women the world over are experiencing increasing justice gaps, and when they don’t set the research agenda, then their lived experiences will not inform the solutions that research proposes. The justice gaps mentioned in the UN Women report include disparities in legal frameworks, social norms, policy and implementation, among others.

While transformation imperatives are shifting how women show up in research, these shifts are too modest. The National Research Foundation’s (NRF’s) Breaking the Glass Ceiling report on women’s publication trends shows increases in the contribution of female authors in scientific articles from 31.1% in 2005 to 36.8 % in 2020; only 20% of engineering research capacity is women; and the smallest increase (21%) is observed for black female authors in the health sciences.

In terms of research, the continued low numbers are a result of how we continue to think about what knowledge is and who are credible knowers.

Siphokazi Tau, in her work on women leadership in the South African higher education sector, suggests that given the colonial histories of universities in Africa, it is not surprising that women are missing in key knowledge development roles. She argues that the extension of Western university models to Africa imported with it the idea that the university is meant for men, and this explains why women remain “outsiders”.

Current research shows we have low numbers in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines. We have men as leading scholars, more men as NRF-rated scholars and more men as research chairs. This is not because women are not able to achieve the same but because of structural challenges that continue to privilege men. This favoritism is a significant barrier because women’s experiences in society continue to be gendered.

Many universities and supporting institutions have various programmes for improving the numbers of women in research, including funding for women. As university funding agendas shift to other developments like artificial intelligence (AI), these should not be seen as justification for reducing gender mainstreaming funding. Women-centred support programmes can only happen if there are committed leadership efforts to improving access for women.

According to the NRF, some significant shifts have been noted, and between 2020 and 2024 women researcher numbers increased from 673 to 878; support for women research increased from 1,318 to 1,489; post-doctoral scholars who are women increased from 280 to 391 and SA women contributed 42% of national research (compared to 41% in 2023). While these numbers show progress, more can and should be done.