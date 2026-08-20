MATSHIDISO LENCOASA | Honour the Women of 1956 by funding our safety and care

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The historic women's march of 1956, when hundreds from across the country marched against the dompas. Picture:

Seventy years after more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings for our freedom and dignity, we mark Women’s Month under the theme “Empowered Women Empower the Nation”.

This theme reflects a truth we see every day: when women are empowered, they sustain households, strengthen communities and deliver the essential services on which our country depends.

Women make up nearly 90% of nurses and 95% of early childhood development (ECD) practitioners and are also often the ones who take sick relatives to clinics, care for children and older people, and hold our communities together during crises.

However, poverty remains more pronounced among women, and although gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) were classified as a national disaster in November 2025, the 2026 budget provided no new dedicated funding.

Health facilities are critical sites for identifying violence, treating its physical and psychological harms, and connecting survivors to protection and justice. Classifying GBVF as a national disaster without matching health-care investment fails women.

A robust public health system holds transformative potential to fulfil the constitutional right of access to health care for all. At its best, our health system can be a lifeline for survivors: recognising violence early, treating physical and psychological harm with dignity, and connecting even the poorest or most isolated women to forensic care and a path of safety.

This is especially important in poor and rural communities, where public health care is often the only realistic option. Poverty and limited transport leave marginalised women with fewer alternatives when they need urgent treatment or support after violence.

Public health care is central to women’s empowerment because we do not only rely on the system for care; we are the workers who keep it running.

In homes and communities, women perform much of the unpaid care intensified by GBVF, from supporting survivors to caring for affected children and even filling gaps left by inadequate public services.

SA is not short of strong policy commitments. The national strategic plan on GBVF and health policies promise survivor-centred medical, psychological, social and medico-legal care. But policies mean little when budgets deny them the resources needed to work.

Public financing is failing to equip the public health system to respond adequately to the scale and urgency of the GBVF disaster. This failure takes three forms.

First, despite GBVF being classified as a national disaster, no clear additional allocation, including to health, accompanied the declaration, leaving survivors’ care and safety to compete with services already under severe pressure.

Second, existing budgets have been weakened by more than a decade of austerity characterised by repeated real-terms cuts to public health-care spending.

Third, the funds intended to give effect to the GBVF disaster declaration remain difficult to trace. Without clear allocations, targets and public reporting, the government can claim that GBVF is being prioritised while survivors remain unable to see or feel meaningful improvements in the services available to them.

Fortunately, it is not too late to course-correct. The medium-term budget policy statement gives the government an opportunity to honour women by funding the systems meant to keep us safe.

National Treasury must back the disaster declaration with an additional allocation, measurable targets, a credible implementation plan and transparent reporting.

Investing in our health and safety is how we truly empower women. — Matshidiso Lencoasa, a budget analyst at Section27

It must also include the health and justice and constitutional development departments in the gender budget statement pilot so that spending on survivor care and protection can be properly scrutinised and strengthen frontline survivor services.

Anything less leaves women to survive another unfunded promise. Investing in our health and safety is how we truly empower women and, in turn, empower the nation.