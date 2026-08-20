TEBOGO KHAAS | When integrity, accountability and consequence management become selective

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May 22, 2026.Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane during the presentation of the quarterly Crime Stats reflecting on crime that occured during the fourth quarter of the previous financial Year January 2026 to March 2026 held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

When it comes to ethics, an organisation is only as strong as the ethical moorings of its leadership — particularly those entrusted with the mandate to uphold ethical standards, exercise sound judgement and ensure consistency in their application.

Sadly, the South African Police Service (SAPS), entrusted with the constitutional mandate to prevent, combat, and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants and their property, and uphold and enforce the law ranks dismally in this regard.

Let me explain.

Four months ago, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that he had agreed with General Fannie Masemola that Masemola should be placed on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where he faced criminal charges arising from the Medicare24 corruption matter.

Referring to the findings of the Zondo commission and the ongoing proceedings of the Madlanga commission, Ramaphosa underscored that procurement had emerged as a significant source of corruption, abuse of office and instability within the police service.

He subsequently appointed SAPS CFO Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane as acting national commissioner, while extolling her “reputation for professionalism and integrity”.

The problem is that Ramaphosa and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia — who joined the chorus in unequivocally extolling Dimpane’s virtues — may themselves have been completely blindsided.

Lest we forget, Masemola has been charged under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) — legislation that places significant fiduciary and financial management responsibilities on senior public officials entrusted with public funds.

Dimpane, in her capacity as SAPS CFO, would likewise have occupied a position carrying substantial responsibilities for financial governance, oversight and accountability.

In defending the apparent selective application of consequence management in relation to PFMA transgressions, Cachalia asserted that Dimpane had appropriately engaged with and notified the relevant investigative authorities, including the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), regarding the financial and procurement irregularities under scrutiny.

The problem is that this assertion appears to be contradicted by evidence that subsequently emerged before the Madlanga commission.

Indeed, had Dimpane acted in accordance with the obligations imposed by the PFMA, it is difficult to reconcile that with the fact that payments to Medicare24 were nevertheless released while she was SAPS CFO.

Furthermore, evidence that subsequently emerged indicates that it was another SAPS official — and not Dimpane — who alerted Idac to the matter.

It is precisely these unresolved questions that prompted Public Interest SA, an organisation I lead, to lodge a criminal complaint for investigation by the relevant law-enforcement authorities.

The complaint is not a determination of guilt; rather, it seeks to ensure that the allegations and apparent contradictions are properly investigated and that accountability is applied consistently, irrespective of rank or office.

In recent weeks, the role of SAPS chief risk and integrity officer Maj-Gen Charity Matlou — including the timing of her reports and the contents of her affidavits — has come under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission.

Her testimony, which underpinned the now-discredited criminal charges against Masemola and other senior SAPS officials, has raised serious questions about the manner in which investigations and referrals concerning senior police officials were initiated, processed and ultimately acted upon.

During her evidence, which unfolded over several days before the commission, Idac prosecutor Drushanta Ramsamy testified that she had taken contemporaneous notes during a meeting involving senior investigator Dylan Perumal and the then Idac head, Adv Andrea Johnson.

According to Ramsamy, it was during this meeting that Matlou was identified as the person who had provided the very problematic Section 27 referral affidavit concerning Masemola.

This evidence is significant. If left unchallenged, it materially undermines the assertion that Dimpane was the SAPS official who initiated or referred the matter to Idac, as suggested in the public defence of her conduct.

It also raises uncomfortable questions about the chain of events that culminated in the criminal proceedings against Masemola and other senior police officials.

More fundamentally, the evidence raises questions about who knew what, when they knew it, and who initiated the process that ultimately placed senior police officials in the criminal justice system.

These are not merely procedural questions. They go to the integrity of the institutions involved, the proper exercise of public power and the extent to which consequence management mechanisms may have been manipulated or selectively deployed.

The emerging evidence therefore calls into serious question the assertions made by Cachalia, whose approach increasingly appears to inhabit a dual ethical universe in which the standards of accountability seem to shift depending on the individuals concerned.

More troublingly, it raises profound questions about the credibility of those who — wittingly or unwittingly — may have enabled or advanced conduct calculated to engineer the attempted downfall of Masemola and crime intelligence divisional commander Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

If the evidence ultimately establishes that individuals deliberately manipulated investigative and accountability processes to achieve predetermined outcomes, that would represent something far more serious than an administrative failure.

It would amount to a profound abuse of institutional power — precisely the kind of conduct that the Zondo commission and, now, the Madlanga commission were established to expose and prevent.

Whether Ramaphosa, having regard to the weight of the evidence emerging before the commission, will exercise his judgment and reinstate Masemola, or instead await the commission’s recommendations while leaving him to endure further public humiliation and the prospect of a discredited criminal trial, is the Rubicon the president will ultimately have to cross.