ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Public love affair with the Madlanga commission, but what comes next?

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has chaired a commission that is satisfying the public's desire to see accountability taking place, writes the author. Picture:

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The reception of the Madlanga commission serves, in many ways, as a reflection of what the country needs at this particular moment.

At the same time, there is a danger that, for the public, even its most significant achievements may not be enough to meet the expectations that have accompanied its work.

The introduction of the Madlanga commission came at a time when the country was watching closely to see how its leaders, particularly the president, would respond to serious allegations of corruption and misconduct within the country’s institutions.

In many respects, the commission was a response to a growing demand for accountability and reassurance that allegations concerning the very institutions entrusted with protecting the public could not simply be left unanswered.

Almost a year into its commencement, the commission has come to represent more than an inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing.

It has become a public space in which questions that might ordinarily remain within the walls of powerful institutions are being asked openly, evidence is being tested and people with influence are being required to account for their conduct.

There is something psychologically significant about seeing powerful people being required to answer publicly. For a public that has often experienced state institutions as distant, inaccessible or unaccountable, the commission offers a visible reminder that power, at least in this forum, can be questioned.

There is also something psychologically significant about the visibility of this process. Accountability is ordinarily experienced by the public through outcomes: an arrest, a prosecution, a dismissal, a judgment or an institutional reform.

The commission has, in some respects, inverted that experience by allowing people to witness the process itself. They are not simply being told that power is being scrutinised; they are watching it happen.

For a public accustomed to hearing about decisions made behind closed doors, there is something powerful about being able to see the questions being asked, the answers being given and the evidence being placed on record.

Perhaps this is part of what explains the intensity with which the public has received the commission. People are not simply watching proceedings; they are watching an institution attempt to make power answerable.

Every revelation therefore carries an expectation of consequence, and every allegation creates the hope that accountability will eventually extend beyond the hearing room.

This, however, presents its own danger. The more the commission satisfies the public’s desire to see accountability taking place, the greater the expectation that it must ultimately deliver justice in all its forms. The public may begin to expect the commission to do far more than it was established or legally empowered to do.

It can investigate allegations, establish facts and make recommendations, but it cannot, by itself, prosecute every person implicated, reform every institution or guarantee the consequences that the public may ultimately demand.

Every revelation therefore carries an expectation of consequence. The more the commission satisfies the public’s desire to see accountability taking place, the more difficult it becomes to separate the work of the commission from the consequences the public hopes will follow it. What begins as an inquiry into allegations can, in the public imagination, gradually become a test of whether the state will ultimately deliver justice.

This creates an important tension: the commission may succeed in doing exactly what it was created to do, yet still be perceived as having failed if the institutions responsible for acting on its findings do not deliver the justice people expect.

The real measure of the Madlanga commission, therefore, may not only be what it uncovers but also what the state does with what it uncovers. The commission can open the door to accountability; it is the institutions that follow that must decide whether the country actually walks through it.

But this raises another question: what happens to the atmosphere when the commission comes to an end?

For months, the country has become accustomed to waking up to testimony, revelations and the sight of powerful people being required to answer questions in public. The proceedings have given accountability a physical presence. It has become something people can watch unfold in real time.

Then, eventually, the cameras will move on.

The hearings will end. The headlines will become less frequent. Public attention will shift elsewhere, towards another crisis, another controversy, or another political battle. And the public will be left to reckon with what may have been an unusually profound experience: for a period, they felt as though they were watching justice come closer to them.

But justice is rarely experienced in this way. It is usually slower, quieter and considerably less satisfying to watch.

The difficulty is that the processes that follow are unlikely to carry the same immediacy. A hearing has a beginning and an end. A witness takes the stand.

A question is asked. An answer is given. Evidence is placed before the public. Consequences, however, often unfold behind institutional doors, through investigations, prosecutions, disciplinary processes and administrative decisions that may receive little public attention.

This creates a peculiar psychological gap. The public has become accustomed to seeing accountability unfold in real time, only to be returned to a system in which accountability is often slow, procedural and largely invisible.

The same public that could spend hours watching powerful people answer difficult questions may later have to wait months or years to see whether those answers produced anything beyond a record in the commission’s proceedings.

This is where the commission’s greatest challenge may begin. It can leave behind evidence, findings and recommendations, but it cannot manufacture the consequences that people have come to associate with everything they have witnessed.

If those findings disappear into institutional processes that the public cannot see, the emotional certainty created by the commission may gradually give way to cynicism.

The public may eventually ask a simple question: so what happened after all of that?

And the answer to that question may determine how the commission is remembered.

Because the legacy of the Madlanga commission will not only be measured by what happened while the cameras were on. It will be measured by what happens when they are gone.

The commission can give South Africans the experience of seeing power answer questions. The state must now give them evidence that those answers mattered.

Because when the cameras move on, accountability cannot be allowed to move with them.

Kekana is an independent writer focusing on social commentary and spatial inequality.

Sowetan