SOWETAN | Don’t threaten journalists for doing their job

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Stuart Scharnick has been arrested, about an hour after Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi opened a criminal case of intimidation against him following an incident at the Madlanga Commission. Picture:

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Yesterday, one of our journalists, Herman Moloi, who has been covering the Madlanga commission, was confronted and intimidated by a man named Stuart James Scharnick.

Scharnick is a controversial figure who has previously been convicted of various crimes. Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, the crime intelligence head, told the Madlanga commission that Scharnick is linked to criminal cases related to vehicle hijackings.

Sharnick falsely accused Moloi of taking videos of him and posting them on social media. Scharnick seemed to feel so entitled and emboldened that he walked up to Moloi to tell him to stop doing his work and, when questioned, invited Moloi outside the commission’s premises — a veiled threat meant to intimidate him.

Moloi, like other journalists who have been covering the commission’s work, is lawfully entitled to take pictures and record videos at the commission.

Scharnick, a bully in a suit, had no known official business at the Madlanga inquiry, as he has yet to be called to testify. He is alleged to enjoy close relations with National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams, who was testifying, and the suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

But perhaps his relationships with these high-profile figures have gone to his head so much that he seems to believe he has some divine right to tell journalists what and what not to do.

Scharnick’s attitude when he approached our reporter was not only intimidating because he wagged his finger at him but also equally revealing of his bullying tactics. While we have been comforted by the fact that police acted swiftly to arrest Scharnick for his conduct, we are concerned that people like him seem to find it easy to threaten journalists for doing their job.

This may be an isolated incident, but the fact that it happened at an inquiry as important as the Madlanga commission is troubling. Journalists have been in the forefront of providing the public with information about the corruption laid bare by the commission, fulfilling an important public interest mandate of their profession.

When bullies like Scharnick harass and intimidate journalists, the impact is not only felt by the individual but also by society that is being denied their right to information.

Anyone who appears at the commission, whether witness or not, can, without exception, be photographed or filmed because, like a court of law, the commission is open to the public.

Intimidating a reporter for conducting his work must be condemned, frowned upon by all, and punished by the law.