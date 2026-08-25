CORNELIUS MONAMA | Women in sport: from breaking barriers to building a lasting legacy

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Women’s Month invites us to reflect on the extraordinary courage of the women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956.

Their protest was not only a rejection of injustice but also an affirmation that women belong at the centre of national life as leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and athletes. Their struggle was ultimately about dignity, equality and opportunity.

Seventy years into our constitutional democracy, sport has become one of the most compelling illustrations of what happens when barriers are challenged and opportunities deliberately expanded.

Across football, cricket, rugby, netball, athletics and other sporting codes, South African women have moved from the margins to the centre of national and international competition.

Their achievements are not merely sporting milestones. They are evidence of courage, perseverance, institutional transformation and a determination to claim spaces that previous generations were often denied.

Sport rewards commitment over privilege, discipline over circumstance, and excellence over prejudice. It teaches resilience in defeat, humility in victory and teamwork in pursuit of a common goal. For young women especially, sport cultivates confidence, courage and self-belief that extend far beyond the playing field.

But opportunity remains unequal. South Africa’s National Policy on Women in Sport has highlighted disparities facing girls, particularly in disadvantaged communities and schools where sporting opportunities are limited.

The success of our national teams must never obscure the thousands of girls who still struggle to access facilities, equipment, coaching and competition

The success of our national teams must never obscure the thousands of girls who still struggle to access facilities, equipment, coaching and competition.

Investing in women’s sport is therefore not simply about producing elite athletes. It is an investment in human development, social cohesion, confidence and national prosperity. The story of South African women’s sport is, above all, a story of women who refused to accept that the boundaries placed around them were permanent.

Few codes illustrate this more powerfully than football. There was a time when women footballers played in relative obscurity, with little public recognition, limited financial support, inadequate infrastructure and deeply entrenched stereotypes.

Many persevered despite scarce resources and minimal media coverage. They played not because success was guaranteed, but because they believed future generations deserved opportunities denied to them.

Today’s success belongs first to those pioneers. Long before stadiums filled to celebrate Banyana Banyana, women quietly laid the foundations for the progress we now celebrate. They challenged convention and expanded what South African girls could imagine for themselves.

History often celebrates those who cross the finish line, but transformation begins with those courageous enough to start the race.

South African football has since built one of the country’s most inspiring sporting success stories. From school football and grassroots festivals to regional and provincial leagues, structures have steadily expanded opportunities for girls and women to participate, compete and excel.

The establishment in 2019 of South Africa’s first national women’s league, today known as the Hollywoodbets Super League, was a defining milestone

The establishment in 2019 of South Africa’s first national women’s league, today known as the Hollywoodbets Super League, was a defining milestone, creating a structured national competition and strengthening the pathway towards professional football.

South African clubs have also excelled internationally. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies became the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League winners in 2021 and reclaimed the continental title in 2023. Their success demonstrates what becomes possible when talent is supported by strong structures, coaching, competition and ambition.

Banyana Banyana have carried that story onto the international stage. Their historic triumph at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations announced South Africa as a continental force, while their memorable run to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup demonstrated their ability to compete among the world’s best. But football is only one chapter in a much larger story.

In cricket, the Proteas Women have transformed themselves into one of the world’s leading teams. Their appearance in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was South Africa’s first senior World Cup final in any format.

They followed it by reaching the 2024 T20 World Cup final and, in 2025, their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final. These achievements are the product of years of sacrifice by players who trained, travelled and competed when women’s cricket attracted far less attention than the men’s game.

Their journey demonstrates how professional structures, sustained investment and belief can transform potential into international excellence.

The same determination is evident in rugby. For decades, rugby was regarded almost exclusively as a man’s game. The Springbok women have steadily dismantled that assumption.

After retaining the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in 2024, they qualified for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, where they reached the knockout stages and their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. Their progress represents more than the rise of a rugby team; it is another barrier being broken.

Netball tells another powerful story. The Spar Proteas have consistently competed among the world’s leading netball nations, while the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town provided an important platform for the visibility and growth of women’s sport.

Such occasions matter because visibility changes perceptions. When young girls see thousands of people filling stadiums to watch women compete, the message is unmistakable: women’s sport matters.

The same spirit can be found in athletics, swimming, hockey, boxing, cycling, golf and other codes. South African women continue to win medals, break records and represent the country with distinction.

From Caster Semenya’s extraordinary achievements on the athletics track to Tatjana Smith’s Olympic success in the pool, women have repeatedly demonstrated that excellence knows no gender.

Across all these codes, one common thread that emerges is that none of this progress was inevitable. Behind every medal is a training session. Behind every final is a journey through defeat. Behind every record is sacrifice.

Behind every national jersey are families who supported their daughters, coaches who persisted, administrators who built structures and athletes who continued when recognition and reward were uncertain.

That is why the story of women’s sport must not be reduced to celebration. It must also be a story about the tireless work required to make excellence possible. The progress achieved on the field must now be matched by transformation beyond it.

South Africa’s National Policy on Women in Sport found that in 2021 only about one in four executive members of formal sporting organisations were women, while women accounted for just 22% of competitive coaches in Southern Africa.

These figures remind us that women can be successful enough to win trophies while remaining underrepresented in the rooms where decisions about sport are made.

Women must therefore be empowered not only as athletes but also as coaches, referees, sports scientists, doctors, physiotherapists, administrators, journalists, broadcasters and executives. Success on the field must translate into greater representation throughout the sporting ecosystem.

The challenges are particularly acute for girls in rural and disadvantaged communities. A talented young athlete cannot realise her potential if there is no safe facility nearby, no qualified coach, no transport to competitions, no equipment and no pathway into higher levels of competition. Talent is evenly distributed. Opportunity is not.

That is why gender equality in sport requires deliberate policy, sustained investment and partnerships involving government, schools, universities, sporting federations, clubs, the private sector, broadcasters, sponsors and civil society.

Sponsorship should be viewed not merely as commercial advertising but as an investment in the development of South African society. Schools must also become stronger pipelines for girls’ participation so that the professional game does not inherit inequalities from the grassroots.

Women’s sport should therefore be understood as part of nation-building. It develops healthy citizens, creates employment, builds leadership, strengthens confidence and brings communities together. Most importantly, it changes what society believes women are capable of achieving.

The next chapter of South African women’s sport will be written by the choices we make today

As we commemorate Women’s Month, we celebrate the pioneers who played when few were watching; the coaches who trained teams with limited resources; the parents who made sacrifices; the administrators who built leagues; the sponsors and broadcasters who expanded visibility, and every girl who continues to lace up her boots, pick up a cricket bat, put on a rugby jersey, step onto a netball court, or enter a running track believing that she belongs there.

The achievements of Banyana Banyana, the Proteas Women, the Springbok Women, the Spar Proteas, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and countless other South African women athletes tell us something profound: barriers can be broken. But breaking barriers is only the beginning. The greater task is to build institutions strong enough to ensure that the doors remain open.

The next chapter of South African women’s sport will be written by the choices we make today. Let us invest more boldly in girls’ sport from the earliest stages of development. Let us build facilities that welcome every young athlete.

Let us expand professional leagues and sustainable career pathways. Let us elevate more women into coaching, administration, officiating and sports leadership. Let us ensure that talent is never constrained by gender, geography or economic circumstance.

The pioneers of yesterday opened the door. The champions of today have shown us what lies beyond it. Our responsibility is to ensure that every girl who walks through that door finds not barriers, but boundless opportunity. And that is the South Africa we must build together.