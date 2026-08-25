JUSTICE SEUTLOALI | What does March and March’s connection with AfriForum really mean?

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There are moments in politics when an apparently ordinary political engagement becomes much larger than the meeting itself because the organisations involved, the people sitting around the table and the political traditions they represent can reveal something about the direction in which a movement is travelling.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of March and March, has placed herself at the centre of precisely such a controversy by seeking guidance from AfriForum.

South Africans should not be expected to accept this as nothing more than an innocent exchange of organisational ideas.

Ngobese-Zuma has every democratic right to engage with AfriForum, just as AfriForum has every right to engage with her.

However, the real question is not whether the meeting is permissible, it is whether it is politically appropriate for a black political movement claiming to represent ordinary South Africans to look towards an organisation associated with Afrikaner interests and a political tradition that has often occupied a very different position from those demanding radical transformation.

Politics cannot be reduced to borrowing successful techniques from another organisation in the same way a business might study a competitor because political organisations are shaped by history, ideology, constituency and material interests. The strategies they employ are often connected to the political objectives they seek to advance.

When a movement seeks guidance from another political organisation, therefore, the public has every right to ask not only what organisational lessons are being exchanged but also what political assumptions may accompany those lessons, and whether those assumptions are compatible with the movement’s stated commitment to representing ordinary South Africans.

That is precisely where March and March must be challenged.

The most obvious question is one Ngobese-Zuma should answer directly: why AfriForum?

South Africa is not a country without a tradition of political organisation from which contemporary movements can learn.

This country has produced extraordinary traditions of community mobilisation, trade union organisation, legal activism, student resistance and grassroots political campaigning, much of which developed under a government that banned political organisations, imprisoned activists, censored information, violently suppressed protests and used the machinery of the state to enforce racial domination.

Black South Africans built organisations under circumstances in which political participation could cost people their freedom, their livelihoods and sometimes their lives. Generations of workers, students, community activists, lawyers, religious leaders and ordinary citizens created structures capable of challenging one of the most powerful systems of racial oppression in modern history.

They understood political liberation required organisation, discipline, political education and institutions rooted in the material experiences of the people.

That history should not be forgotten simply because another organisation has developed effective contemporary methods of advocacy.

When a black political leader begins receiving approval from sections of the political right, the appropriate response should not automatically be celebration; it should be political curiosity, because political support is rarely detached from political interests

If Ngobese-Zuma believes AfriForum has developed useful approaches to fundraising, litigation, communications or mobilisation, she should explain precisely what those lessons are and why they are relevant to March and March.

There is nothing inherently wrong with studying the organisational strengths of a political opponent, but there is a profound difference between learning a technique and adopting the political assumptions that underpin the organisation using that technique.

The danger begins when organisational admiration becomes political admiration.

There is another uncomfortable dimension to this discussion that deserves serious attention. When a black political leader begins receiving approval from sections of the political right, the appropriate response should not automatically be celebration; it should be political curiosity, because political support is rarely detached from political interests.

These questions are not hatred, nor are they an attempt to silence Ngobese-Zuma or deny her the right to organise. They are questions that should be asked of any leader who claims to represent people who remain economically and socially disadvantaged.

March and March has emerged from genuine public frustration, and that frustration should not be dismissed or mocked.

South Africans are angry about unemployment, crime, corruption, poor public services, failing municipalities, government incompetence and the feeling that political leaders have become disconnected from the people they claim to represent.

A movement that recognises this frustration is responding to something real, but recognising anger is not the same as explaining its causes, and mobilising anger is not the same as developing a programme capable of resolving the conditions that produced it.

This is where March and March deserves far greater scrutiny.

It is relatively easy to tell a frustrated unemployed South African that foreigners are taking opportunities away from them, but it is much harder to explain why an economy governed by South Africans for decades continues to produce mass unemployment and extreme inequality.

It is easy to point towards an undocumented migrant working in a township business, but it is much harder to confront the employer who exploits undocumented workers because they can be paid less and have fewer avenues through which to challenge abuse.

It is easy to demand stronger borders, but it is considerably harder to explain why corruption within state institutions continues, why officials responsible for immigration enforcement are not consistently held accountable and why organised criminal networks continue exploiting weaknesses within the state.

If March and March genuinely intends to challenge South Africa’s political establishment, then its anger must eventually reach the people and institutions that possess political and economic power rather than stopping at vulnerable communities.

There is a legitimate debate to be had about immigration in South Africa. A sovereign state has a responsibility to control its borders, enforce its immigration laws and ensure employers comply with labour legislation, and nobody should be prevented from participating in that debate merely because the subject is politically uncomfortable.

However, immigration cannot become the explanation for every social and economic failure in South Africa because doing so allows those who have exercised political and economic power for decades to escape scrutiny.

Undocumented migrants did not create state capture, write South Africa’s procurement regulations, appoint corrupt municipal officials, create the electricity crisis or design an economy in which wealth remains concentrated while millions of people struggle to find work.

They did not govern South Africa for the past three decades, establish the country’s major political institutions or determine the economic policies that have shaped the lives of millions of citizens.

Those responsibilities belong primarily to South Africa’s own political and economic leadership.

Therefore, if March and March genuinely wants to challenge the establishment, the movement must be willing to confront corruption, corporate concentration, political patronage, economic exclusion and the failures of government with the same intensity with which they confront undocumented immigration.

The real test of March and March will not simply be how many people Ngobese-Zuma can bring onto the streets because mobilisation, while important, is only the beginning of politics.

The more difficult question is whether that mobilisation can be transformed into a coherent political programme capable of confronting the structural problems that continue to define South African society.

Where does March and March stand on land reform? Where does it stand on economic concentration and black ownership of productive assets?

What is its programme for meaningful employment creation, public education, healthcare and housing?

How does it intend to transform township economies and ensure young South Africans who obtain qualifications are not condemned to years of unemployment? What does “South Africa First” actually mean when applied to economic policy rather than political rhetoric?

These questions matter because patriotism alone cannot put food on the table, create jobs or redistribute economic power.

This brings us back to AfriForum.

If Ngobese-Zuma believes AfriForum has organisational capabilities worth studying, she should be able to explain what those capabilities are and why she believes they can be adapted to a movement representing a fundamentally different historical constituency.

South Africans should also ask whether this relationship risks becoming more politically significant than a simple exchange of organisational techniques.

A serious leader should understand support is rarely politically neutral. People support political movements because they believe those movements will produce outcomes they want, and the responsibility of a leader is therefore not simply to count supporters but to understand what those supporters expect from the movement they are supporting.

Black South Africans do not need to be persuaded that an African migrant running a small shop is the greatest threat to their future while multinational corporations, politically connected businesses and wealthy elites continue exercising enormous economic power.

They need political leadership capable of confronting those who possess that power and asking why a young South African can obtain a university qualification yet remain unemployed, why land ownership remains so unequal and why successive political parties promise transformation without fundamentally changing the country’s economic structure.

That is the radical politics South Africa needs: a politics that moves beyond identifying convenient enemies and instead confronts the institutions and economic interests responsible for maintaining inequality.

There is nothing inherently radical about opposing undocumented immigration, organising marches or criticising the government. Those positions can be adopted by political movements across the ideological spectrum.

Radical politics begins when a movement is prepared to confront the structures that benefit from inequality even when doing so threatens its popularity, funding, political alliances or electoral prospects.

Ngobese-Zuma has entered national political life with a strong voice, an ability to mobilise and a message that clearly resonates with a section of the population, and those are political realities that should be acknowledged rather than dismissed.

South Africa needs a politics that is brave enough to confront corruption, courageous enough to confront economic inequality and mature enough to distinguish between legitimate immigration enforcement and the scapegoating of vulnerable people

However, political popularity does not create political immunity; if anything, the more influential a leader becomes, the more rigorously their ideas, alliances and political objectives should be examined.

Ngobese-Zuma cannot claim to speak for ordinary South Africans while expecting those same South Africans not to question her political alliances.

She cannot ask people to trust her political judgment while refusing to explain why AfriForum is an appropriate source of guidance.

The question that should therefore remain at the centre of this debate is simple but politically uncomfortable: if March and March genuinely threatens the established order, why are sections of that established political tradition becoming increasingly comfortable with its politics?

That question should not be answered with outrage, accusations or attempts to dismiss critics as enemies of the movement.

It should be answered with political substance because the moment a movement becomes more interested in being accepted by its historical opponents than in challenging the structures that produce inequality, it must expect fierce opposition from those who still believe transformation is unfinished.

March and March does not own the definition of patriotism, nationalism or liberation, and it certainly does not own the definition of what it means to stand up for South Africans.

These are political concepts that belong to the public, and the public has every right to interrogate every leader who claims to speak in its name.

South Africa needs a politics that is brave enough to confront corruption, courageous enough to confront economic inequality and mature enough to distinguish between legitimate immigration enforcement and the scapegoating of vulnerable people.

It needs a politics that refuses to allow poor South Africans to be turned against one another while those with vastly greater economic and political power continue accumulating wealth, and it needs leaders who understand patriotism without economic justice is simply rhetoric wrapped in a national flag.

That is why Ngobese-Zuma’s engagement with AfriForum deserves fierce scrutiny.

The question is not merely where March and March is marching. The question is who is helping to draw the map, whose interests are reflected in that direction, and whether the destination is genuinely a more equal South Africa or simply another version of the same political and economic order dressed in a different language.

Seutloali is a student of law at Unisa.

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