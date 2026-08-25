KENNETH DIOLE | Have we lost empathy for the unemployed?

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An additional 345,000 people joined the ranks of the jobless in the second quarter of the year. Picture:

Statistics South Africa recently released the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, revealing the official unemployment rate climbed by 0.9 percentage points to 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026.

This means an additional 345,000 people joined the ranks of the jobless in only three months.

In the Eastern Cape and North West, a grim threshold has been crossed: there are now more people out of work than those who are employed. Their expanded unemployment rates sit at a catastrophic 54% and 56%, respectively.

In South Africa, economic survival is never an isolated event. Stats SA data indicated every working person supports an average of 2.8 dependents. When you apply this dependency ratio to the latest job losses, it means just under one million South Africans were directly and severely impacted by the quarterly rise.

It has become normal for us to monitor, dissect and comment on the quarterly shifts from a purely macroeconomic perspective.

We treat the data like a corporate scoreboard. However, we seldom pause to look at the human wreckage behind the decimals. This desensitisation begs a painful question: Have we lost our empathy towards those affected by unemployment?

The financial tightrope has already snapped. The South African Reserve Bank noted the average working South African has zero monthly savings. Furthermore, our household savings rate has plummeted to -1.30% of disposable income.

This means most working people spend more than they earn, forced to plug the gap with expensive secured and unsecured debt. When the job goes, the entire fragile house of cards collapses instantly.

We must fundamentally shift from treating rising unemployment as a statistical trend to recognising it as a humanitarian crisis

We must look past the graphs. Unemployment strips away personal security, steals futures and erodes human dignity. When a provider can no longer pay for rent, basic sanitary supplies, food, clothing and school fees, the mental toll is immediate. Many are plunged into chronic stress, anxiety and clinical depression.

The evidence of this social decay is written across our streets daily. We see it at traffic lights, where mothers beg with tiny children who should be in preschools. We see it in young people putting on stage-worthy performances in the middle of intersections, hoping for enough loose change to buy bread.

We see it on social media platforms, where desperate graduates showcase their degrees and talents, begging not for handouts, but for the simple opportunity to restore their dignity.

It is completely unacceptable that we view these devastating numbers with such institutional apathy. Through our collective inaction, we are failing our citizens. We should have long ago declared unemployment a national emergency.

We should have mobilised resources, prioritised aggressive structural reforms, and implemented urgent economic safety nets to sustainably address this crisis.

We must fundamentally shift from treating rising unemployment as a statistical trend to recognising it as a humanitarian crisis. There can be no inclusive, sustainable or meaningful development in South Africa if we continue to leave millions of our people, especially our youth, abandoned on the periphery of the economy.

Diole is the founder of YT Consulting, a youth-centric advisory firm.

Sowetan