MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The dangerous messiah syndrome shaping our politics

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DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille addresses supporters and party members during a manifesto launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown, in Johannesburg on August 8. Picture:

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The messiah syndrome, also known as a messiah or saviour complex, is a psychological state where a person strongly believes they are “chosen” or responsible for saving, fixing, or rescuing others.

In the case of South Africa, it doesn’t only express itself in people believing themselves to be saviours, but also in a collective thinking that an individual out there is going to rescue us and fix our country.

Nowhere is this more evident than during an election year, where discourse often centres on candidates who see themselves, and who are seen, as the answer to our problems.

In his endorsement of Helen Zille, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, the former vice-chancellor of Wits University, Prof Adam Habib, made a curious statement.

According to him, not only is Zille the best candidate for the mayoral seat, based on her track record in Cape Town, but “if she does not get an overall majority, the city and South Africa are doomed”.

The same argument was made in the lead-up to the 2019 general election, where Cyril Ramaphosa was presented as the answer to South Africa’s problems and the most credible person in an ANC that was haemorrhaging support and losing the public’s trust.

In both cases, the message being cemented is that our country is in a state of crisis and certain individuals, and they alone, are the solution to the problem.

This idea of individuals being so great that they are effectively answers to the problems of society is rooted in a discredited 19th-century theory that originated from Scottish philosopher and historian Thomas Carlyle.

In his book, Heroes, Hero-Worship, and the Heroic in History, published in 1840, he argues that great men are born with natural, exceptional qualities — such as superior intellect, courage and divine inspiration — rather than made by their environments.

Carlyle claims that “the history of the world is but the biography of great men”, an argument that has been credibly challenged by sociologists, historians, psychologists, geographers and anthropologists across the world.

The criticism is valid, for history demonstrates that it is the environment that shapes the consciousness of human beings.

Even the idea that “great men” make history is rooted in the consciousness birthed by a patriarchal society in which women were rendered invisible, their contributions unacknowledged. In 21st-century South Africa, we have recycled this unscientific theory to argue that individuals will fix a country whose problems are structural, systemic and institutional.

The idea that Johannesburg, a city confronted by systemic challenges both historical and contemporary, can be fixed by the election of Zille, or any individual, is ridiculous.

More than this, it perpetuates the infantilisation of residents of the city and all South Africans, positioning them as spectators of history, or worse, as infants needing supervision from an individual.

This serves to disempower people by removing them from the process of co-creating and co-producing the city they want to live in.

It also presents the dangerous idea that the state alone is responsible for shaping the future of the city, completely disregarding the fact that the structural changes that Johannesburg and the country need require the participation of diverse stakeholders, including communities, the private sector, academia and many others.

The state-centric approach to dealing with challenges faced by our municipalities is unhelpful and does nothing to strengthen our participatory democracy.

Johannesburg doesn’t need a messiah – it needs a structural transformation that depends on multiple people and institutions, inside and outside the state.

It needs a citizenry that participates in democratic processes, a free media, an involved private sector, ethical multilateral institutions, competent public officials, accountable and visionary political leadership, academics invested in engaged scholarship, and so much more.

Messiahs do not build institutions; they promote and accumulate for themselves. This is the last thing Johannesburg needs.

Sowetan