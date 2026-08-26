JOSEPH SEKHAMPU | ANC’s proposed municipal reform could disrupt its local power networks

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Some of the most politically consequential promises in the ANC’s 2026 local government election manifesto are written in the language of administration.

The party wants municipalities to rebuild in-house capacity, reduce dependence on consultants and insource functions where this improves accountability and value for money.

It also promises stronger procurement controls, action against corrupt contractors and professional municipal appointments. These commitments reach directly into systems through which resources, opportunities and influence circulate around local government.

Their significance lies not simply in whether they improve services, but in whose interests are disturbed if they succeed.

The difficulty is that the ANC’s programme for rebuilding local government may require it to weaken some of the arrangements through which its own local power has been organised. But fixing them means changing arrangements around jobs, contracts and influence that have taken root over time, including within parts of the ANC itself.

What may help the party recover at the ballot box could therefore threaten people and relationships on which it still depends locally.

Outsourcing did not enter South African local government simply as a vehicle of patronage. In many municipalities, it became a practical response to weak or declining internal capability. Engineers left, technical departments weakened and private providers supplied expertise; municipalities struggled to maintain themselves. The problem begins when municipalities no longer retain sufficient internal capability to govern the work performed on their behalf.

The auditor-general’s findings give this capability problem a harder edge. In 2024/25, only 15% of municipalities achieved clean audits, while 516 material irregularities were identified.

The weakness is not confined to small municipalities. South Africa’s eight metros collectively control R336bn, or 54% of local government expenditure, yet not one achieved a clean audit. Repeated reliance on external expertise can therefore coexist with institutions that never acquire the capability for which they continue paying.

The ANC now acknowledges this directly and targets reduced reliance on external consultants for core financial and revenue functions while rebuilding in-house capacity. A municipality that repeatedly buys the same capability externally can create a recurring market around its own institutional weakness.

Rebuilding that capability therefore changes more than administration. It disturbs economic interests that have developed around the persistence of the problem.

This matters particularly where private economic opportunities are scarce. Municipal expenditure can become an important route into local accumulation. This does not require every contractor to be politically connected or every procurement decision to be corrupt.

Where valuable contracts meet administrative discretion and weak accountability, businesses have incentives to cultivate access, and political participants acquire influence over scarce opportunities.

Insourcing therefore carries consequences beyond whether municipal workers can perform particular functions more cheaply. However, bringing functions inside municipalities does not automatically remove patronage. It can simply be relocated from procurement to the municipal payroll. Insourcing strengthens the institution only if recruitment is professionalised at the same time.

Therefore, the commitments of the manifesto to internal capability and merit-based appointments stand or fall together.

If both are seriously implemented, the distribution of power begins to change. Where internal capability replaces recurring external provision, the economic relationships built around municipal contracting change with it.

The stakes are highest in municipalities with weak local economies, where the municipality may be one of the largest employers and purchasers. A municipal appointment can support an extended household, and a contract can sustain a business. Influence over either can carry political value. Reform therefore creates identifiable losers even when its broader effects are beneficial.

The appearance of these commitments in the manifesto itself may reveal that the incentives are changing. When electoral dominance was secure, disrupting local arrangements could impose immediate organisational costs while producing uncertain electoral rewards.

The decreasing support changes that calculation. Municipal dysfunction now threatens the party’s continued access to government. Reform becomes necessary not because the interests surrounding the municipal state have disappeared but because protecting them may eventually cost the ANC the elections that make those opportunities possible.

The election will determine which municipalities the ANC controls, but what follows will reveal what that control is for. The manifesto will enter institutions where contracts, appointments and political relationships already have beneficiaries, and rebuilding capacity will require decisions about whose contracts end, whose influence narrows and which established relationships lose their value.

The ANC may win the mandate to reform local government only to discover, after the votes are counted, that implementing it requires taking power away from people within the very political system that delivered the victory.