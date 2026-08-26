MSIZI MYEZA | Local projects crucial for lasting socio-economic impact

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Infrastructure is a pillar for sustainable growth, functioning as the backbone that supports economic activity, improves social welfare and enables inclusive progress, says the writer. Picture:

In South Africa, infrastructure-driven growth and integrated development concepts are engraved in the Reconstruction and Development Plan (RDP).

The RDP serves as a cornerstone policy that underscores not only the importance of rebuilding and restructuring our nation post-apartheid but also provides an ambitious path towards equitable economic development and social cohesion.

At its heart lies the recognition that infrastructure is a pillar for sustainable growth, functioning as the backbone that:

supports economic activity;

improves social welfare; and

enables inclusive progress.

Without a deliberate and focused approach to infrastructure development, the goals set forth in the RDP, and broader continental aspirations, cannot be fully realised in ways that are meaningful and enduring.

Despite the clarity and visionary foundation the RDP provides, we continue to grapple with significant challenges, foremost among them being our limited capacity to prepare infrastructure projects that are bankable and, more crucially, implementable.

It is worthwhile to emphasise this distinction. Bankability ensures projects can attract the necessary capital investment by demonstrating financial viability and mitigating risks. However, implementability addresses the more complex reality of whether these projects can be successfully executed to fruition within the operational, social and political contexts in which they reside.

African nations must transcend historical silos, regulatory disparities and protectionist policies to foster an environment where technical expertise flows freely and seamlessly across borders

From my perspective, the latter presents the more formidable challenge and the principal bottleneck hindering transformative infrastructure development. Achieving implementable or “shovel-ready” projects hinges on the competency and co-ordination of a diverse array of skilled professionals.

This includes town and regional planners, architects, project managers, civil and structural engineers, environmental experts and community development specialists, among others. These experts must work collaboratively, not in isolation, and engage meaningfully with the communities these projects aim to serve.

Such collaborative engagement needs to commence at the very earliest stages of project development, encompassing conceptualisation, detailed design and procurement, through to the complexities of construction and eventual operation.

Ensuring this interdisciplinary team is aligned with community needs and contextual realities creates a foundation for projects that are:

technically sound;

socially acceptable;

economically viable; and

politically feasible.

This holistic and inclusive methodology constitutes the recipe for successfully delivering infrastructure projects that will withstand the test of time and generate the anticipated socio-economic benefits.

Looking beyond national borders and focusing on the African continent as a whole, the imperatives of infrastructure development take on a broader, even more strategic dimension under the framework of the AU’s Agenda 2063.

One of the central requisites for realising this ambitious roadmap lies in the harmonisation and optimisation of technical skills across countries. African nations must transcend historical silos, regulatory disparities and protectionist policies to foster an environment where technical expertise flows freely and seamlessly across borders.

This calls for a unified commitment to recognising qualifications, standardising certifications and facilitating cross-country professional mobility.

With harmonised standards and a freely accessible pool of technical expertise, it becomes far easier to design and execute infrastructure projects of continental importance

It also necessitates establishing and implementing uniform standards for all aspects of infrastructure — from engineering design principles and construction protocols to environmental safeguards and technological interoperability — to ensure coherence and efficiency in continental infrastructure initiatives.

Once these structural frameworks, policies and regional cooperation mechanisms are firmly established, the continent will be positioned more advantageously to attract significant investment from public and private sector investors.

With harmonised standards and a freely accessible pool of technical expertise, it becomes far easier to design and execute infrastructure projects of continental importance, including but not limited to:

cross-border railway corridors;

interconnected national roads;

strategically located regional dams;

integrated port systems;

expansive electricity transmission networks; and

state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.

Such projects are inherently complex, large-scale undertakings that require a level of co-ordination and resource mobilisation that can only be attained through unified continental effort.

Simultaneously, it is essential to underscore the critical importance of municipal, county and village-level infrastructure. While large projects command much of the spotlight, local infrastructure plays a fundamental role that cannot be overshadowed.

These localised infrastructure facilities are the lifeblood of daily life, serving as the primary interfaces where citizens engage with government services, access health care and education, and conduct economic activities.

It is here, in everyday interactions within communities, that the true impact of infrastructure development is felt. If these layers of infrastructure are dysfunctional or inadequate, the broader policy goals of improved living standards and social inclusion are undermined.

Enhancing the efficiency, accessibility and resilience of local infrastructure is therefore not merely a technical challenge but a social imperative.

Strengthening institutional governance structures will foster an enabling environment where infrastructure projects can thrive without undue delays, corruption or inefficiencies

It is within this nexus that continental ambitions, such as those articulated in the Agenda 2063 vision, RDP and National Development Plan 2030 and Infrastructure Development Plan 2050, must be translated into tangible improvements that are visible and meaningful to all citizens.

Given the complexity and scale of these challenges, it is incumbent on us to organise our efforts strategically to promote inclusive infrastructure growth and integrated development.

Such an endeavour demands a multi-stakeholder approach encompassing:

government agencies at all levels;

private sector investors;

built environment practitioners;

contractors;

international development partners;

academic and research institutions;

civil society organisations; and

above all, the local communities who are beneficiaries and active participants.

This coalition should work synergistically, ensuring:

planning processes are participatory;

capacity building initiatives are prioritised;

resources are mobilised efficiently; and

implementation is conducted transparently and accountably.

Beyond initial project delivery, sustainability must be at the forefront, necessitating ongoing maintenance, performance monitoring and adaptation to evolving community needs and environmental conditions.

We must also invest in capacity development programmes that extend beyond technical skills to include:

project financing expertise;

regulatory oversight;

environmental management; and

social impact assessment.

Strengthening institutional governance structures will foster an enabling environment where infrastructure projects can thrive without undue delays, corruption or inefficiencies.

The pathway to accelerating infrastructure-driven growth and integrated development across Africa is clearly defined in the Agenda 2063. However, it calls for visionary and intentional leadership coupled with pragmatic action.

Dr Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment

Sowetan