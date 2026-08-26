SOWETAN | Kudos to our living legend Veli Nhlapo

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Five years ago, Veli Nhlapo, the legendary Sowetan photographer, was interviewed by a young reporter as part of this publication’s 40th anniversary, where he reminisced about the good old days in the newsroom.

He told of how he picked up a camera at the age of 16 and took pictures of people in Soweto, charging them R5 until he got his break as a freelance photographer for various publications in the 1980s.

Nhlapo has never looked back since then, and Sowetan would be the place where he practiced his craft for decades.

At the weekend, the crowning of his illustrious career may have come when sports minister Gayton McKenzie bestowed him with the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Award. This is an achievement we celebrate with him, filled with joy and pride for his dedication and service to journalism.

Although he has won many awards before, the Lifetime Achiever Award is the most prestigious, which is named after the late sports minister. The award is handed out to the persons who have, over time, made a difference in South African sport, and Nhlapo is no less deserving.

The roll call of past recipients includes Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung, former ICC president Ray Mali and athletics coaching legend Tannie Ans Botha.

Nhlapo’s contribution to journalism and sport has been immense since his early days of documenting SA’s history through the lens from apartheid to democracy. It was only fitting that his honour would arrive barely three months after he officially went into retirement from Sowetan.

His passion for sport saw him pay for his own flight to Zimbabwe in 1992 to cover Bafana Bafana’s match against Zimbabwe. In his 2021 interview, he recalled how upon arrival he did not have a visa and was asked to pay $10, which he did not have.

“Luckily, the owner of [now defunct] Blackpool FC was there, and he paid for me,” Nhlapo remembered. Now in his golden years, Nhlapo has shown no sign of wanting to slow down. In fact, a parting shot to colleagues on his retirement day was, “I am not going to rest. I will be back with images I took on the streets.”

We don’t know if this latest accolade will make Nhlapo change his mind, but what we know for certain is that he is our living legend who continues to inspire many generations of journalists after him.

True to his kasi flavour, we say, “Heita daar, Bra V!”