ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Hormone replacement therapy offers relief for menopause and beyond

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is mainly associated with the relief of disruptive menopause symptoms and the protection of bone health.

The treatment involves replenishing depleted or declining hormone levels in your body, such as oestrogen, progesterone, or testosterone.

In rare cases, a healthcare provider may prescribe HRT to help initiate puberty, treat infertility, and prevent osteoporosis — a disease that makes bones weak, thin, and brittle — in postmenopausal people.

Transgender and gender-diverse individuals may use gender-affirming HRT to align physical characteristics with their gender identity.

Biology and body functioning

HRT releases hormones into the bloodstream, which travel to other organs and tissues. In people assigned female at birth, HRT can relieve menopause and perimenopause symptoms like vaginal dryness, night sweats, and hot flushes.

In assigned males at birth, HRT can help treat symptoms of hypogonadism like low sex drive, sexual dysfunction, and low muscle mass.

Primary uses other than menopause

Premature ovarian insufficiency: Replaces essential oestrogen and progesterone when a woman’s ovaries stop working, normally before age 40.

Replaces essential oestrogen and progesterone when a woman’s ovaries stop working, normally before age 40. Surgical menopause: Replaces hormones lost abruptly after surgical removal of both ovaries in premenopausal individuals.

Replaces hormones lost abruptly after surgical removal of both ovaries in premenopausal individuals. Gender-affirming care: Administers testosterone or oestrogen/progesterone to align secondary sex characteristics with a person’s gender identity.

Administers testosterone or oestrogen/progesterone to align secondary sex characteristics with a person’s gender identity. Delayed puberty: Uses low-dose hormones to trigger delayed sexual development and growth in adolescents with endocrine disorders.

Uses low-dose hormones to trigger delayed sexual development and growth in adolescents with endocrine disorders. Hypogonadism: This is when the sex glands produce too few or no hormones. HRT treats deficient gonadal hormone production (testosterone replacement) in males and females.

Main types of HRT

Systemic hormone therapy: Uses higher doses of oestrogen via pills, patches, gels, sprays, or rings to treat whole-body symptoms.

Uses higher doses of oestrogen via pills, patches, gels, sprays, or rings to treat whole-body symptoms. Low-dose vaginal oestrogen: Applied locally as a cream, tablet, or ring to relieve localised urinary and vaginal discomfort.

Applied locally as a cream, tablet, or ring to relieve localised urinary and vaginal discomfort. Combination therapy: Pairs oestrogen with a progestogen for women with an intact uterus to protect the uterine lining.

Pairs oestrogen with a progestogen for women with an intact uterus to protect the uterine lining. Oestrogen-only therapy: Prescribed for individuals who have had a hysterectomy.

Benefits

Literature and different organisations, such as the Menopause Society, concur on the benefits of HRT, especially with regard to menopause symptoms. However, there are other documented benefits for relief from menopause symptoms.

Hot flushes: Stops sudden feelings of intense heat.

Stops sudden feelings of intense heat. Night sweats: Reduces heavy sweating during sleep.

Reduces heavy sweating during sleep. Vaginal health: Eases vaginal dryness, itching, and pain during sex.

Eases vaginal dryness, itching, and pain during sex. Sleep and mood: Improves sleep quality, lowers anxiety, and boosts low mood

Improves sleep quality, lowers anxiety, and boosts low mood Stronger bones: Prevents osteoporosis, which causes bones to break easily.

Prevents osteoporosis, which causes bones to break easily. Muscle strength: Helps maintain muscle mass and strength as you age.

Helps maintain muscle mass and strength as you age. Joint comfort: Eases general aches and joint pains

Long-term wellness

Heart health: May lower the risk of heart disease when started within 10 years of menopause.

May lower the risk of heart disease when started within 10 years of menopause. Lower disease risk: Linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

Linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer. Better life quality: Helps you return to daily activities with more energy and better focus.

Side-effects

Tell your doctor if any of these symptoms are severe or do not go away:

Headache.

Upset stomach, vomiting, stomach cramps, pain, diarrhoea or bloating.

Appetite and weight changes.

Insomnia, emotional changes or depression.

Swelling of hands, feet, or lower legs.

Vaginal bleeding.

Pain in the back or pelvic area.

Breast pain or tenderness.

Safety measures

Prescription of HRT is guided by a thorough pre-treatment investigation that includes physical, mental and psychological screening. Some medical considerations include the following:

History of breast or other hormone-sensitive cancers.

History of blood clots, deep vein thrombosis, or stroke.

Active liver disease.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure or certain heart diseases.

Factors that influence duration of treatment

Persistent symptoms: Many women experience hot flushes or night sweats well past age 60, and treatment can safely continue to manage quality of life.

Many women experience hot flushes or night sweats well past age 60, and treatment can safely continue to manage quality of life. Bone and heart health: HRT helps protect against bone breakdown and osteoporosis.

HRT helps protect against bone breakdown and osteoporosis. Type of HRT: Local treatments, such as low-dose vaginal oestrogen for dryness, carry very low risk and can be used indefinitely.

Call for action

There is no arbitrary cutoff or rule forcing women to stop HRT after three to five years. Instead, starting systemic HRT before age 60 or within 10 years of your final menstrual period offers the best safety profile and protection for bones and the heart. Treatment duration and dosage should be customised based on medical history, symptom severity, and ongoing clinical reviews rather than arbitrary cutoff ages.

Ask a healthcare provider to review your health, symptoms, and risk factors every year to decide if you want to keep taking HRT.