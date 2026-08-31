THAMI DICKSON | Springboks are a national treasure, not a private commercial product for elites

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Jesse Kriel goes over for the Springboks’ first try against the All Blacks, despite the efforts of Ardie Savea at Cape Town Stadium on August 29. Picture:

The Springboks bounced back strongly against the All Blacks in Cape Town at the weekend, securing a convincing victory to level the series at 1-1.

They are, after all, the reigning world champions, and their history is defined by an unwavering ability to overcome adversity and bounce back stronger from setbacks.

The unfortunate side of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour is that for millions of loyal Springbok supporters, especially those in low-income and rural communities, it is overshadowed by a deep sense of exclusion.

With ticket prices ranging from just over R800 to R4,000, the matches are clearly beyond the reach of many ordinary fans, effectively shutting out thousands who have passionately supported both teams for generations.

To make matters worse, even those who hoped to follow the action on TV from the comfort of their homes were unable to do so, as the matches were locked behind expensive pay-TV subscription walls. The only consolation was to watch a delayed broadcast on the public broadcaster, missing the chance to share in the real-time excitement of a live game.

Watching a match hours later, after the result has already spread across social media and on radio, robs supporters of the emotion, suspense and excitement that make sports so captivating. Once the result is already known, much of the game’s magic is gone.

Sport thrives on suspense, uncertainty and shared emotions, and these are impossible to fully relive when the result is already known. Once the suspense is gone, the experience is never quite the same.

When major Springbok matches are confined to premium television platforms, millions of South Africans are effectively excluded from participating in moments that should unite the nation.

Denying large segments of the population access to live games on TV is particularly troubling in a country where unemployment, poverty and inequality remain the most pressing social challenges.

For many South Africans, the cost of a premium DStv subscription is simply beyond reach, meaning support for the national rugby team is increasingly being determined not by passion or patriotism, but by the ability to pay for a TV subscription.

While I acknowledge that private broadcasters have legitimate commercial interests, let’s face it, the commercialisation of the Springboks has created a troubling national paradox.

For millions of South Africans who cannot afford premium DStv subscriptions, the national team has been effectively privatised, cutting out a huge section of our nation’s demographics which, for historical and socioeconomic reasons, remain predominantly poor and black. This cannot be correct.

The transformation of the Springboks should not be measured by the racial composition of the team alone. It must also be reflected in its accessibility, ensuring that all South Africans, regardless of race, income or location, can either attend matches at affordable prices or watch their national team live on television without the barrier of an expensive DStv premium subscription.

The Springboks should not be a private commercial enterprise serving the interests of a privileged few. They are a national team, carrying the national flag and embodying the hopes, dreams and aspirations of millions of citizens across every community, race and income group.

When access to the Springboks’ biggest matches is determined by financial means, it undermines the very notion of the team as a unifying national symbol and excludes millions of supporters from sharing in moments that belong to the nation as a whole.

Maybe it should be made compulsory through legislation that national sports games involving national teams should be broadcast on free-to-air platforms, making them accessible to all South Africans, wherever they are in the country, rather than reserving them exclusively for the elites who afford the exorbitant tickets and premium television subscriptions.

A national team should unite the country, not deepen existing economic divides.

Dickson is a media professional and commentator on African affairs.

Sowetan