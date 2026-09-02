MSIZI MYEZA | The cost of leadership in the public sector

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From right to left, Sanral CFO Pretty Makukule, non-executive director Prof Rajesh Mahabeer, audit and risk committee chair and academic Tahera Sayed Soror and director of Kuhle Capital director Dr Lulama Ngwenya during the Public Sector Leaders Summit in Johannesburg. Picture:

Leaders who expect fair treatment and universal support unfortunately set themselves up for disappointment.

Leadership is commonly celebrated for its rewards: authority, recognition and the ability to influence others.

However, the hidden and substantial price that comes with wearing this mantle is frequently overlooked or misunderstood, even by those who aspire to lead or support leaders.

One of the most fundamental and challenging aspects of leadership is the experience of being misunderstood by the people you are striving to help and serve.

There is a poignant irony here: the harder you work to improve conditions, guide your team or advocate for positive change, the more you risk being misinterpreted. Misunderstandings can arise for countless reasons — miscommunication, differing expectations, scepticism or simply resistance to change.

At times, the intentions behind your decisions and actions may be twisted, and your true purpose may be obscured by layers of misconception.

This leads into a harsh reality every leader must face: being maligned. To be maligned is to be subjected to harsh and unfair criticism that can feel both deep and personal.

It often goes beyond constructive critique and instead becomes a targeted effort to undermine your credibility and work. Malalignment can manifest in many forms — disparaging comments, public or private disparagement, and campaigns to question your character or motives.

These attacks, unfair as they may be, are part of leadership and frequently come from unexpected and expected quarters, sometimes even from within your own circles.

Coupled with malignment is the frequent experience of being misquoted or having your words taken out of context. In the fast-paced, often fragmented channels of communication we navigate today, a single phrase can be twisted into something quite different from what was originally meant.

Misquotes can cause damage not only to your reputation but also to the trust you have worked so hard to build. This phenomenon also feeds into a broader challenge, which is the tendency for rumours, half-truths or outright misinformation to spread, amplifying misconceptions and casting shadows over your leadership.

Perhaps most painfully of all, leadership can sometimes provoke outright hatred or animosity from those you wish to support. This response may stem from fear of change, insecurity, personal grievances, or long-standing resistance to new directions and ideas.

While it is utterly disheartening to be hated by those you aim to uplift, this is a dynamic that cannot be completely avoided. It speaks to the complexity of human relationships and the emotion-laden environment within which leadership operates.

Accepting this harsh truth requires emotional strength and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. What separates impactful, successful leaders from those who falter is not the absence of these challenges but the ability to persist in their mission despite them.

The capacity to “put your head down and soldier on” amid criticism, misunderstanding and opposition is a rare and valuable quality. Such leaders understand these hardships are not failures but rather inevitable parts of forging new paths and driving meaningful progress. They maintain clarity and focus on their vision while managing the distractions and attacks that inevitably arise.

Embracing the reality that false and often deeply unfair opinions about you will circulate is another cognitive and emotional hurdle leaders must overcome.

Leaders who thrive are those who learn to accept false impressions without losing confidence or resolve. This acceptance does not mean complacency but reflects a mature perspective and emotional resilience that protects one’s integrity and sense of purpose.

Leadership requires courage to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions; the bravery to stand by your principles when under pressure; and the strength to lead justly and ethically, even in moments when doing so is lonely and thankless.

This kind of courage is not the absence of fear but the mastery of it — the ability to act despite fear and opposition. It’s vital to acknowledge that leadership rarely provides immediate validation or gratification; instead, it’s often a long, difficult road that demands sacrifices — sacrifices in reputation, peace of mind, and occasionally in personal relationships.

Yet, despite all these costs, the impact leaders can have is transformative and enduring. The change you foster, the organisations you build or refine, and the lives you influence create legacies that outlast any temporary scorn or misunderstanding.

Over time, the value and importance of leadership become clear, as initial resistance fades and the positive outcomes come to the forefront. Leadership is not only about positional authority; it’s about driving meaningful progress that justifies enduring hardship.

Embracing these costs with transparency, determination, and humility transforms a leader not merely into a figure of authority but into a resilient agent of lasting change.

This truth, though difficult, must be acknowledged openly by anyone serious about leading effectively.

Dr Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment. He writes in his personal capacity.

Sowetan