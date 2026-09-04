SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Spring Day chaos a mirror of our society

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Spring Day celebrations turned ugly this week with several criminal cases opened against youth who took it too far

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The Nyathi family in Refilwe, Cullinan, is today mourning the loss of their son, 21-year-old Tshepang. His life was cut short when he and his friends allegedly splashed a 53-year-old man with water during a Spring Day ritual on Tuesday. The man, who was seemingly not a willing participant in the water game, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Tshepang.

This was one of many incidents reported in townships across Gauteng as young people celebrated the arrival of spring. Several videos went viral on social media, showing children and teenagers running amok in the streets, splashing water on cars, buses, bakkies, motorcyclists and unsuspecting passers-by. In some areas, the scenes descended into chaos.

One video showed teenagers attacking a man riding a motorcycle. They sprayed him with water, dragged him to the ground and attempted to strip him of his trousers. Another video depicted a group of unruly youths confronting a bus driver and dousing the driver’s side of the vehicle with water. The City of Tshwane reported that some municipal buses were pelted with stones and damaged as children climbed onto their roofs during the madness.

Passengers travelling on the back of bakkies were not spared. Not only were they drenched with water, but empty buckets were also thrown at them. For what reason? No one seems to know.

Tuesday’s chaos has reignited a debate about the relevance of this practice in 2026. Why do our children believe it is entertaining to pour water on people who have not consented to be part of the game? The events have also sparked an important conversation about parenting. What kind of homes produce children who display so little respect for older people and members of the public? In addition, what kind of a country is this where someone’s immediate reaction to conflict is to reach for a knife?

The developments witnessed on Tuesday are symptomatic of the society we have become. Those children who chased an elderly man riding a bicycle were simply imitating behaviour they observe around them every day. I have spent gallons of ink lamenting the dangers of mob mentality in this country. If vigilante groups can chase foreigners through our streets with impunity, why would children view splashing water on an elderly passer-by as unacceptable?

These children have witnessed politicians in parliament abandoning the decorum traditionally associated with one of the country’s most important institutions. Some have watched political gatherings descend into fights, including what has become known as a “festival of chairs”. In certain instances, political party members have exposed their buttocks as a form of protest. Across parts of the country, children see adults barricading roads, burning tyres, pelting passing vehicles with stones and destroying public infrastructure to express frustration over poor service delivery.

The violent nature of the Spring Day water-splash phenomenon is a reflection of the society we have become. SA carries a violent history rooted in the Struggle against apartheid. Resistance to a violent system often demanded forceful responses from organised communities that used whatever means were available to protect themselves. We appear not to have left that culture behind after attaining democracy.

Too often, we respond to problems with violence, intimidation or public humiliation, even when none of those responses is necessary.

The Spring Day splash was traditionally intended as a playful prank among children within a particular neighbourhood. It was never meant to involve adults, motorists, elderly people or anyone who had not agreed to participate. What we witnessed this week points to a broader erosion of values, not only within families but within society.

The leadership crisis confronting our country has created an environment in which all forms of barbaric behaviour can flourish. In some cases, this is enabled by the state through inaction or conduct that sends the wrong message. A glaring example is the department of employment and labour’s renewed drive to inspect businesses for compliance with immigration laws. While compliance is important, such actions are taking place against the backdrop of vigilante movements that have publicly targeted people suspected of being undocumented foreigners. Actions that appear to mirror the demands of vigilante groups do little to restore public trust. Instead, they risk legitimising unlawful conduct.

Government leaders should be at the forefront of demonstrating zero tolerance for mob violence. They must communicate clearly, through both words and actions, that lawlessness will not be allowed, regardless of who the perpetrators are.

Only when society takes a firm stand against mob behaviour will children begin to understand that members of the public are not their playmates and that strangers are not targets for amusement. The tragedy that claimed Tshepang Nyathi’s life should force us to confront uncomfortable truths about ourselves. It was a mirror reflecting the values, behaviours and examples that we, as adults, continue to place before the next generation.