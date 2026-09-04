STEVEN ZWANE | Heritage must build youth agency for SA’s economy to grow

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Second-year NMU BCom student Ombeswa Gwazela, 21, along with her friends, takes pictures of the metal cut-out of Nelson Mandela at the Donkin Reserve. The cut-out forms part of Route 67, a celebrated heritage trail that commemorates the journey to South Africa's democracy. Picture Werner Hills

Every September, SA pauses to celebrate heritage: language, culture, memory, struggle, food, dress, music and the inheritance that shaped our identity.

That matters. A country without memory is a country without roots. But a country that treats heritage only as commemoration, while young people remain locked out of the economy, has misunderstood the assignment. Heritage is not only what we inherited. It is also what we are prepared to pass on.

Right now, we are playing softball with the lives of young people. We invite them into universities, speak warmly about innovation, put entrepreneurship hubs on brochures, host pitch competitions, photograph winners, and then wonder why the pipeline of youth-led enterprises remains thin. That is not an entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is theatre if it is not connected to a real pathway.

SA is not standing still. The government, banks and higher education partners have placed energy behind youth enterprise support. Peo Pele, the Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund and EDHE Absa Entrepreneurship InnoVarsity all point to a country trying to move young people from ideas into supported enterprises through funding, mentorship, business development support, market access and networks.

Our heritage includes struggle, but it also includes enterprise. — Dr Steven Zwane

But that progress exposes our deeper weakness. We are strengthening the back end of the pipeline while neglecting the front end: mindset, intention, confidence, problem recognition and entrepreneurial culture.

In other words, the ecosystem is becoming more serious about entrepreneurial action but still too casual about entrepreneurial formation.

Pitch competitions

Pitch competitions and student innovation challenges have a place. At their best, they sharpen thinking, open doors and connect young entrepreneurs to mentors, funders and markets. But a pitch competition is not where entrepreneurship begins. It is where a prepared entrepreneur tests a proposition.

Too often, we reverse the order. We ask for business ideas before we have developed an entrepreneurial mindset, market understanding, and the capacity to act. We celebrate the polished few who can perform on stage, while many others quietly conclude that entrepreneurship is not for them.

That is dangerous. When institutions ask for ideas before they build agency, they can manufacture failure. A student enters with a half-formed idea, receives polite applause or public rejection, and walks away believing entrepreneurship is a talent they do not possess. What was meant to inspire becomes another site of discouragement.

This is why higher education institutions should address this matter. Universities sit at the transition point between education and economic participation. They shape identity and the imagination of what work can become. They shouldn’t hide behind entrepreneurship hubs; a centre or incubator doesn’t automatically make an institution entrepreneurial.

Visibility without transformation

A hub at the edge of campus does not transform a university if the rest of the institution continues as normal. Entrepreneurship must not be treated as a side project for commerce students, donor reports or annual innovation week. If it remains a calendar item rather than a curriculum, culture and capability agenda, it will produce visibility without transformation.

A truly entrepreneurial university asks every faculty what kind of agency it is producing. Engineering, humanities, health sciences, education, law and business must all help students learn how to identify problems, build solutions, work with communities and create value. This is not about forcing everyone to start a business. It is about giving every student an entrepreneurial orientation to life and work.

The resistance to this shift is cultural: we praise entrepreneurship in speeches but discourage it in households and reward conformity more than initiative.

Yet thriving economies rely on young people who dare to build: students who turn research into products, graduates who build firms, communities that support enterprise, universities that commercialise knowledge, and societies that do not shame early failure.

SA has this energy already. We see it in township traders, rural problem-solvers, student side hustles, digital freelancers, young creatives, food entrepreneurs and community organisers. We have inherited a culture of making a plan. But we have not yet treated that culture as a national capability.

That is the missed opportunity of Heritage Month. Our heritage includes struggle, but it also includes enterprise. It includes dispossession but also ingenuity. It includes survival but also reinvention. The task is to connect this lived ingenuity to university knowledge, technology, finance, mentorship, markets and institutional legitimacy.

This requires execution, not slogans.

Entrepreneurial pathways

Universities must build visible entrepreneurial pathways from first-year to alums: exposure, mindset development, problem discovery, venture literacy, prototyping, mentorship, market access, funding readiness, and incubation.

They must track more than just attendance at events or hosted pitches. They must ask whether students leave with stronger agency, sharper intention, better networks and a practical ability to create value.

The money is beginning to move. The platforms are visible. The language of entrepreneurship is everywhere. What remains missing is the courage to make entrepreneurial leadership part of the everyday culture of higher education.

We have it in us. What we do not have is the luxury of comfort with the current status quo.

If Heritage Month is to mean anything for the next generation, then universities must help turn inherited resilience into economic participation. They must pass on not only knowledge but also entrepreneurial leadership.

Because the question is no longer whether young South Africans have ideas, the question is whether our institutions dare to build the pathways that allow those ideas, and the people behind them, to live.