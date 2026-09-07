SOWETAN | We owe our fallen officers a debt of gratitude

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Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers patrol our streets, towns, cities, and villages, protecting communities and state institutions.

These officers are making sure that crime does not win and that our lives are protected from criminal acts. They leave their families every day, not knowing if they will return home alive, but willing and prepared to put their own lives on the line so we can live safely.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech at the South African Police Service National Commemoration Day, where 12 officers who were killed in the line of duty in the past financial year were remembered.

Nine of the fallen officers were from Gauteng, with one each from North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa highlighted the human impact of police killings, noting that many officers left behind young children, spouses and grieving families. He described attacks on police officers as attacks on the rule of law and the state itself.

“Behind every police killing is a family story that has been permanently rewritten. The circumstances of these deaths should concern us deeply,” Ramaphosa said.

“Several members were killed while crewing the same shift, responding to business robbery complaints or transporting awaiting-trial prisoners. Others died on routine crime prevention and patrol duties in their own precincts.”

Last month, tragedy befell the families of Const Sphiwe Sibeko and Const Thapelo Tlomatsane, who were shot and killed in Reiger Park. The two members of the anti-gang unit were responding to the shooting of two women outside a shop when they were ambushed.

Their deaths are a reminder of the sacrifices that many officers on the streets make for our social stability, peace, and security. Both Const Sibeko’s and Const Tlomatsane’s families have been robbed of loved ones so that we can enjoy our freedoms.

It is in this context that we ought to understand that fighting crime cannot be left to the police alone. As responsible, active citizens, we ought to be alarmed by criminal activity and report it to the authorities immediately upon seeing it.

We also have the responsibility to promote respect for human life and the law by rejecting corruption. Though the police safety plan appears to be bearing fruit, judging by the decrease in the number of fallen officers this year compared to the previous period, the numbers remain alarming.

These killings point to a country that is in the grip of lawlessness, where criminals are emboldened to launch attacks on the police and the state. The annual commemoration is a reminder of how much we should value our police officers.