TEBOGO KHAAS | Rebuilding rail but missing the mini-bus taxi connections

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As October approaches, the department of transport and its entities will once again showcase South Africa’s transport infrastructure and services across aviation, maritime transport, public transport and roads.

Inevitably this annual focus will also place the country’s passenger transport system — and the daily experience of millions of commuters — firmly in the spotlight.

Any South African who has travelled beyond our shores, particularly across Europe, parts of the US and many countries in East Asia, will have observed a striking feature of well-functioning public transport systems: rail is invariably at their core.

There is good reason for this. Trains remain among the most efficient, affordable and scalable forms of mass transit ever devised. In many developed economies, rail provides the backbone of integrated, intermodal public transport systems, around which buses, trams, taxis, cycling and pedestrian networks are organised.

The objective is not merely to provide different modes of transport but to make them function as parts of a single, coherent system — co-ordinated through routes, timetables, interchange facilities and, increasingly, integrated ticketing.

South Africa began seriously pursuing this vision in the early 2000s, with these efforts ultimately finding national expression in the landmark Public Transport Strategy of 2007.

The question confronting South Africa is no longer whether we understand what an integrated public transport system should look like. The question is why, despite billions of rand in investment and years of policy development, we have still not succeeded in building one

In 2003 the City of Johannesburg formulated its first Integrated Transport Plan (ITP), representing one of the country’s early major urban attempts to move beyond fragmented transport planning.

It sought to consider how minibus taxis, municipal buses and regional rail could complement one another rather than operate as largely disconnected modes competing for the same commuters. The metropolitan municipalities of Cape Town and Tshwane would later follow suit, introducing their own interventions aimed at advancing integrated public transport.

Around the same period, the Gautrain rapid rail project began taking shape. From its conception, Gautrain was intended to operate as more than a stand-alone railway. Its stations were designed as intermodal transport nodes, supported by a dedicated feeder-bus network and connections with existing municipal and other public transport services.

The broader ambition was compelling: to build a public transport ecosystem in which rail, buses, minibus taxis and rapid-transit services could eventually operate as interconnected components of a single commuter journey — supported by co-ordinated routes and schedules, seamless interchange and, ultimately, integrated ticketing.

More than two decades later, however, the question confronting South Africa is no longer whether we understand what an integrated public transport system should look like. The question is why, despite billions of rand in investment and years of policy development, we have still not succeeded in building one.

In recent years, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has made noticeable strides in recovering from years of decline and the devastating theft, vandalism and mass plunder of rail infrastructure that intensified during the Covid-19 period.

The restoration of dormant corridors and stations, rehabilitation of infrastructure and deployment of modern commuter trains have begun returning passenger rail to communities from which it had effectively disappeared.

This recovery offers a glimpse of what is possible when rail assumes its proper place at the heart of an integrated public transport system. A functioning rail network, complemented by Gautrain, municipal and BRT buses, and the extensive minibus-taxi network, provides much of the foundation needed for seamless urban mobility.

Rail, buses, BRT and minibus taxis should complement, rather than compete with, one another through co-ordinated routes and schedules, seamless interchange and interoperable payment systems

Yet Prasa’s resurgence has also exposed a fundamental policy implementation failure. While considerable resources are being invested in rebuilding rail infrastructure, progress towards integrating the country’s different modes of public transport has remained painfully slow.

The problem is no longer an absence of policy or vision. For more than two decades, the government has recognised the need for integrated public transport. What has remained elusive is implementation across the different spheres of government, transport authorities, state entities and private operators.

Prasa does not, however, operate in a vacuum, nor is its recovery anywhere near complete or without significant challenges.

This was laid bare when the government was recently compelled to deploy hundreds of buses to transport thousands of stranded foreign nationals from Cape Town and Durban to Musina for processing ahead of their repatriation — a logistical undertaking that inevitably raises the question of why South Africa’s passenger rail network could not shoulder a substantial proportion of such a large-scale, long-distance movement of people.

But perhaps the biggest elephant in the room remains the minibus-taxi industry. Its dominant and often fraught role in South Africa’s mass transit system presents a formidable obstacle to the realisation of the integrated, intermodal public transport system originally envisaged.

As recent testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry by taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni has illustrated, the industry appears to operate according to its own rules, with taxi associations exercising powers that, in practice, can resemble those of de facto regulators — despite having no lawful mandate to regulate the broader public transport system.

This raises difficult questions about the power, governance and accountability of the taxi industry and whether meaningful intermodal integration can ever be achieved without confronting them. These are questions I intend to explore more fully in a future instalment of these musings.

For commuters, there should ultimately be only one consideration: getting efficiently, affordably and safely from where they are to where they need to be. Rail, buses, BRT and minibus taxis should therefore complement, rather than compete with, one another through co-ordinated routes and schedules, seamless interchange and interoperable payment systems.

Rebuilding the railway is therefore only part of the task. The greater challenge is ensuring that rail becomes the backbone of an integrated public transport system, rather than simply another mode operating alongside several disconnected ones.

Khaas is founder and chair of Public Interest SA

Sowetan