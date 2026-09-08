THANDEKA NGOMA | Why gender equity must outlast Women’s Month speeches

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Now that Women’s Month has ended, and the speeches and discussions have drawn to a close for another year, it is an important time to reflect on what comes next.

What a country or an industry does in the 11 months after August says far more about its commitment to women’s advancement than what is said during the month itself.

August 2026 carried more weight than most, marking 70 years since more than 20,000 women marched on the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 to protest against the pass laws that dictated where black South Africans could live and work.

While it remains one of the defining acts of courage in our history, it is worth remembering the march was never a one-off event: the women who stood in silence outside the buildings went home and kept organising, kept working and kept insisting, which is why the anniversary was never meant to be a full stop.

That is the lens I want to bring to the automotive industry as the commemorations fade, because the sector is in the midst of the most significant reshaping in a generation.

Digitalisation, sustainability demands and the shift towards electric and new energy vehicles are changing what we make, how we make it and who we sell it to. Businesses navigating that change need every advantage available, and diverse leadership is among the most valuable.

Companies with varied perspectives at the decision-making table are better positioned to read shifting markets, manage risk and innovate under pressure. This is why inclusive leadership has moved from being a compliance box to tick to becoming a genuine source of competitive strategy.

The numbers tell a story of progress alongside unfinished business. Stats SA’s labour force data shows the proportion of employed women with tertiary qualifications in physical science, mathematics and engineering has climbed from 22.2% to 29.6% over the past decade, evidence that more women are entering the technical pipeline on which manufacturing depends.

Closer to home, the latest Motor Industry Bargaining Council workforce figures show women make up close to 95,000 employees, about 30%, of South Africa’s organised automotive retail aftermarket.

The evidence on diverse leadership consistently shows organisations with greater diversity of thought at senior levels make sharper decisions, spot risk earlier and innovate faster

However, the Commission for Employment Equity’s most recent reporting cycle confirms representation thins sharply at the top, where women, particularly African women, remain under-represented in senior and top management, even as they meet or exceed parity targets in professional and technical roles.

The talent pipeline is filling, while the leadership pipeline has not caught up. That gap between entry-level progress and boardroom representation is precisely where deliberate investment makes the biggest difference and where the automotive sector’s next chapter of transformation will be written.

Closing that gap is as much an industrial imperative as an equity one, since South Africa’s automotive sector faces real skills shortages and mounting competitive pressures, from shifting trade dynamics to the new energy vehicle transition.

An industry that draws on only half its available talent and leadership capability cannot be said to be operating at full strength. The evidence on diverse leadership consistently shows organisations with greater diversity of thought at senior levels make sharper decisions, spot risk earlier and innovate faster.

This makes unlocking the full potential of the workforce, including the women already training, qualifying and building careers across engineering, technical trades and manufacturing, essential to sustainable growth.

Investing deliberately in women across the automotive value chain, from apprenticeships and technical training through to engineering, manufacturing and executive leadership, strengthens far more than any single organisation.

None of this diminishes what the women of 1956 achieved; rather it builds on it. Their march was about the right to move freely, to work and to belong fully in the economic and civic life of this country.

Today, 70 years later, that unfinished work includes ensuring women are not only present in the automotive industry’s workforce but also represented in the rooms where its future is decided.

South Africa cannot build a resilient, globally competitive automotive industry without the talent, leadership and technical capability of its women. Expanding opportunity across leadership, engineering, manufacturing and technical careers strengthens industrial resilience, closes critical skills gaps and contributes to a more inclusive economy.

But achieving gender equity cannot be the responsibility of women alone. It requires men and women across the industry to actively challenge barriers, create opportunities and support a culture in which women can progress and lead.

That is not a Women’s Month message but a September one, an October one and one for every month after that, because the women of 1956 did not march for a month. They marched for what came after, and so should we.

Ngoma is sales director for consumer and commercial business at Bridgestone EMIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa).

Sowetan