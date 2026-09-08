XHANTI PAYI | Why Safa leadership change is a matter of dignity and economic progress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

On the eve of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the government called on South Africans to “rally behind Bafana Bafana” in the first game of the contest against Mexico.

The statement from the Presidency framed the call, saying: “[Bafana Bafana] carry with them the best wishes of more than 62-million South Africans who will be cheering them on at every stage of the tournament. Bafana Bafana are taking part in the World Cup for the first time since we hosted the event in 2010.”

While the clarion calls demonstrate a supportive stance, they also reveal how we fail. Indeed, we are discovering rallies do not carry the power they used to. They don’t deliver the successes they promise in the numbers they attract to stadia, as political parties who have filled stadia without the matching result at the polls will tell you.

This suggests we have to put in the long-term hard work needed and not hope in rallies at the last hour. We need to institutionalise the outcomes we seek, and that is demonstrated by South Africa not having taken part in the World Cup since 2010, when we entered automatically as the host nation. That means we had not qualified in 24 years.

Soccer drives national economies and builds communities far beyond the stadium lights. Economically, it functions as a formidable fiscal driver, generating billions in payroll taxes and export revenues through global manufacturing hubs such as Pakistan, while serving as a catalyst for foreign direct investment and talent exports in Latin America and Europe.

Socially, the sport acts as a powerful engine for national cohesion, identity and international soft power, elevating a country’s global footprint.

While local match day spending often shifts money away from other entertainment sectors rather than creating new capital, football’s ultimate footprint remains profound: it seamlessly bridges grassroots community development with high-stakes international trade.

The industry employs millions of people globally across manufacturing, broadcasting, coaching, facility management and retail.

The cultural appeal of sports heavily influences and elevates adjacent creative fields such as fashion, music, digital media and advertising.

The government correctly argued that Bafana Bafana carry the hopes of millions of South Africans. Every day South Africans hope for these impacts as millions live under poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment.

If we accept the possibilities in sports in general and soccer in particular, then the South African Football Association (Safa) is responsible for those hopes. Thus understood, soccer in South Africa is not merely entertainment but may be one of our largest democratic cultural and economic assets.

It certainly is one of the few spaces where the son of a single mother or a domestic worker should be able to find a pathway to a safe, dignified life and make a contribution to society, as we have seen with the stars who have emerged.

When Safa fails, it isn’t only a crisis for sports fans but should be seen as an institutional betrayal of millions of energetic, aspirational young people who find themselves unemployed, unemployable and locked outside our formal economy without hope

When Safa fails, it isn’t only a crisis for sports fans but should be seen as an institutional betrayal of millions of energetic, aspirational young people who find themselves unemployed, unemployable and locked outside our formal economy without hope.

It is within this context of structural exclusion that we must approach the reform of Safa and the renewal of its leadership. For more than a decade, Safa House has been managed less like a forward-looking social and democratic institution and more like an administrative mishap.

The fresh discussions to change the long-standing incumbency are sounding like a mere political squabble for the “chattering classes” rather than a socioeconomic reform. In this sense, the leadership debate carries the vital question of whether we are finally ready to build an institution capable of delivering real social outcomes and meet the hopes of South Africans.

The real work of institutions

We’ve often claimed and elevated sports as an instrument of social cohesion. As former president Nelson Mandela has been quoted as saying: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

But this cannot be conjured out of thin air through national anthems and warm feelings of rallying. This has to be built by robust structures that give people a sense of hope based on predictability and stability of outcomes. In public administration, weak institutions give rise to weak outcomes, corruption and chaos.

In football, weak institutions look like empty trophy cabinets, underfunded national and regional structures, and a failure of youth development and cultural development.

The relationship between the structural integrity of our sports institutions and outcomes on the field has been demonstrated worldwide. We need only look at peer countries on the continent or across the oceans to see what happens when the institutional framework collapses.

Consider the historic tragedies of talent in nations such as Nigeria or Ghana, which for years have produced some of the most gifted players in the world but only to populate the leagues of Europe.

Their home football associations have been undermined by administrative infighting and short-termism. The result has been a failure to build a sustainable domestic football economy, unstable local leagues and structural failure.

However, if we look at nations who have taken institutional integrity seriously we see a different picture. After a dismal European campaign in 2000, Germany’s football association didn’t only fire the coach but made a serious effort to overhaul their institutional framework.

This work included standardising youth academies across the board to institutionalise equality, access and excellence. Iceland is another example of a nation with a population smaller than Soweto, but through deliberate institutional focus, they built indoor football houses and professionalised coaching education from the ground up.

Moving beyond ‘plodding industry’

We are fortunate that we have built an understanding of how deep our own self-inflicted wounds go, reflected in the important report published by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) under the title “The Art, Philosophy And Science Of Football In South Africa” published in 2010.

The findings hold a sobering mirror to our collective national psyche, noting South African football continuously “flatters to deceive”. As in the case of Ghana and Nigeria, we boast an abundance of raw promise, yet we systematically fail because our structures prefer the immediate gratification of executive political cycles over what the report calls “plodding industry” — the often quiet, unglamorous work of systematic youth development.

Mistra explicitly warned that the technical and physical foundations of our youth are left entirely to chance, rather than being built through science and data.

In the report’s urgent recommendations, Mistra noted the importance of decoupling grassroots development from the short-term pressures and vanities of football politics, creating a sustainable domestic economy that halts the “brain drain” of our finest minds and talents, and the urgent, mandatory integration of sports science, data and standardised academy structures across all 52 regions.

For too long we have allowed our football to be treated as a side show while millions of our young people watch a world of progress from the outside, with their aspirations unreachable

A choice of our aspirations

If we are to implement a report as deeply structural as Mistra’s, we cannot rely on the same political habits that created the crisis. We will need a leadership that understands how to manage capital, how to build institutional capacity and how to create pathways for real inclusion.

It has been encouraging to follow Sandile Zungu’s campaign for reform. Zungu is an engineer, a Harvard alumnus and an established business leader.

When he speaks of positioning our national teams within the top three on the continent, professionalising the women’s game, and fixing the regional pipelines, one imagines he is setting corporate key performance indicators rather than campaign promises. He looks at football through the lens of economic diplomacy and human capital investment.

For too long we have allowed our football to be treated as a side show while millions of our young people watch a world of progress from the outside, with their aspirations unreachable.

Safa’s 52 regions need to make a choice: either they continue down the path of institutional decay and sentimental lamentation or choose the hard, necessary work of institutional development.

If we truly care about extending the fruits of our democracy to the most vulnerable, it is a choice we can no longer afford to delay.