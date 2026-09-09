JOVIAL RANTAO | Mbalula, Dlamini-Zuma and the reckoning SA’s democracy can no longer avoid

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has served Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with papers demanding she retract, substantiate or answer in court for her claims that he distributed cash to delegates at the party’s 2022 national elective conference. Picture:

There is a particular kind of political courage — or recklessness — in dragging your own party’s dirty laundry into a court of law where it can no longer be spun, softened or managed away in a closed national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla.

Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ANC, has done exactly that. By serving Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with papers demanding she retract, substantiate or answer in court for her claims that he distributed cash to delegates at the ANC’s 2022 national elective conference, Mbalula has taken a dispute that has haunted the ANC for a decade and handed it to a judge.

Dlamini-Zuma has filed her answering papers. She is not backing down. This matter is going to trial, and South Africa should be paying very close attention.

This is bigger than two ANC principals settling an old score. It is potentially the closest South Africans will ever come to a definitive, evidentiary answer to a question that has trailed every ANC national conference since at least 2017: has the leadership of the governing party — and by extension the machinery of the South African state — been for sale?

Dlamini-Zuma’s claims, made on the African Renaissance podcast, were specific and damaging. She alleged Mbalula was “dishing out” money at a clinic near the Nasrec venue during the ANC’s 55th National Conference in December 2022 — the gathering at which Mbalula was elected secretary-general and Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected party president — to secure both outcomes.

Mbalula has rejected this as false and defamatory and said Dlamini-Zuma cannot produce a shred of evidence.

Here is the uncomfortable truth neither camp wants to say out loud: this case matters more to the country than it does to either Mbalula or Dlamini-Zuma

In her opposing affidavit, filed this month, she has gone further than a bare denial: she has attached an affidavit from someone she said was present at, participated in, and benefited from the alleged distribution of money.

That is no longer an allegation floated on a podcast. It is now, in her framing, a matter of record before a court, and the credibility of the witness statement will likely decide whether this case vindicates Mbalula or humiliates him.

It is worth being precise about what is before the court and what is not because conflating the two does a disservice to readers. Dlamini-Zuma’s original grievance, that money cost her the ANC presidency, dates back further, to the 2017 Nasrec conference where she narrowly lost to Ramaphosa.

It was in relation to that same conference that she implicated international relations minister Ronald Lamola, alleging a voice note showed him co-ordinating a cash payment to protect the outcome for Ramaphosa.

Lamola denied it categorically, insisted the voice was not his, and demanded a retraction “in a comradely manner”. Dlamini-Zuma withdrew that specific claim against Lamola and apologised, saying she accepted his clarification. The Mbalula allegation, by contrast, concerns the 2022 conference, and on that one she has refused to yield an inch.

Why the Lamola climbdown matters

That distinction is the most politically revealing thread in this entire saga, and it deserves more attention than it has received. Dlamini-Zuma is not a woman prone to easy retreat.

Her willingness to apologise to Lamola the moment he pushed back hard, while holding her ground against Mbalula under the far greater pressure of a formal lawsuit, tells us something important: this does not look like the scattergun conduct of a bitter loser lashing out at anyone in her path. It looks like a calculated distinction between a claim she could not stand behind and one she believes she can prove.

Mbalula, for his part, has framed her allegations as an act of near-treachery at a moment when the ANC can least afford self-inflicted wounds, with local government elections looming on November 4. That framing is politically convenient for him, but it should not distract from the substance of what is being litigated.

An NEC member of Dlamini-Zuma’s stature does not casually accuse the party’s secretary-general of buying a national conference. If she is wrong, the ANC has a serious problem with a senior leader who fabricates corruption claims against colleagues for personal vendetta. If she is right, the ANC has a far more serious problem: a leadership selection process that can be bought at the very moments when the party pretends to be renewing itself.

What South Africans should want from this trial

Here is the uncomfortable truth neither camp wants to say out loud: this case matters more to the country than it does to either Mbalula or Dlamini-Zuma. Allegations of vote-buying have shadowed successive ANC conferences for years — whispered about, occasionally reported, never definitively tested.

Dlamini-Zuma herself has argued this is precisely why the matter should stay inside the ANC, requiring what she calls a robust and honest internal discussion, rather than being litigated in open court. She is right that the ANC needs that internal reckoning.

Mbalula has done something rare in South African politics: he has removed the option of ambiguity

She is wrong that a courtroom is the wrong place to start one. An internal ANC discussion produces a communiqué. A trial, with witnesses under oath, cross-examination and a reasoned judgment, produces something the party has never managed to produce on its own: a finding.

That finding, whichever way it goes, will matter to more than the ANC’s internal factions. South Africa’s constitutional democracy rests on the basic promise that political power is won through persuasion and mobilisation, not through cash handed out in clinic corridors. Millions of South Africans died, were detained, or spent decades in exile so political contests in this country would never again be decided by who could pay for the outcome.

Equally, if the court finds Dlamini-Zuma has recycled an unproven grievance from a decade-old electoral defeat into a reputational assault on a rival with no evidentiary foundation, that too is a finding the country needs.

Trial by podcast, however cathartic, is not accountability. If her claims collapse under cross-examination, it will confirm serious allegations against public figures cannot simply be asserted and left to fester — they must be proven or withdrawn, as Lamola insisted and got.

Either way, Mbalula has done something rare in South African politics: he has removed the option of ambiguity.

There will be a verdict. For a country exhausted by commissions of inquiry that produce findings without consequence and by political disputes that are litigated permanently in the press and never resolved anywhere, that alone is worth something. The ANC’s conferences have operated for years under a cloud that nobody would test. Now, finally, somebody has to prove it — or disprove it — under oath.

Rantao is editor-in-chief of the African Mirror

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