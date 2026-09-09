MATSHEPO SEEDAT | Lack of one dataset is not ‘absence of evidence’ about graduates

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Higher education minister Buti Manamela responded to a range of parliamentary questions at the beginning of the month.

One of the questions required an assessment of graduate employment outcomes for students who completed qualifications at public universities and/or technical and vocational education and training colleges from the department.

In his response the minister stated that the department’s administrative systems currently record enrolment, progression, completion and qualifications but do not yet provide a comprehensive individual-level longitudinal link between a graduate’s qualification and subsequent employment or other economic activity.

This admission should not be misunderstood to mean that the department of higher education and training (DHET) does not have information about graduates, qualifications, skills demand or employment outcomes.

The gap exists where there is no single verified dataset that routinely links individual qualifications to the subsequent employment status of graduates over time. It is a gap that the DHET has explicitly acknowledged and is working with its partners to close.

Our higher-education information systems already provide extensive information on enrolments, fields of study, qualifications and completions across public universities.

Stats SA provides labour-market evidence. The government produces information on occupations in high demand and skills needs. Universities conduct graduate destination and tracer studies. Employers, professional bodies and sector organisations generate additional evidence about demand and placement.

What South Africa has lacked is the secure integration of these different datasets into a longitudinal system capable of answering, consistently and at a national scale, what happened to a particular cohort after graduation, in which sectors they are employed, how long labour-market absorption took, and how outcomes vary by qualification and field.

That is a fundamentally different proposition from asserting that government does not track whether higher education responds to the economy. Another report recorded that the National Graduate Destination Study, being undertaken by the Human Sciences Research Council in partnership with Universities South Africa in which the department also participated, was finalised as a project in March 2026 and moved into implementation from April 1.

Its purpose is to track the economic absorption and career pathways of graduates across all 26 public universities. There are good reasons this work has to be done properly.

Linking university records to taxation, employment and other administrative information raises legitimate questions of data protection, legal authority, common definitions, data quality, technical infrastructure and secure data governance. None of this means that the department waits passively for a perfect dataset before making decisions.

Enrolment planning already considers national development priorities and labour-market demand. The National List of Occupations in High Demand informs planning. Universities are expected to demonstrate the relevance of programme offerings. The government is expanding work-integrated learning and industry partnerships and is strengthening the connection between programme planning and economic demand.

Nor should graduate unemployment be reduced to the simplistic proposition that an unemployed graduate necessarily studied the “wrong degree”. Economic growth, the rate of job creation, geography, work experience, employer recruitment practices, technological change and the transition from study to work all affect graduate outcomes.

As the minister has always told the leadership of the department, a responsive post-school education and training (PSET) system must do two things simultaneously: improve the match between education and economic demand and help expand the economy’s capacity to absorb skilled people.

There is therefore an important challenge and opportunity in this that we accept as government, and that is that South Africa requires better, faster and more integrated graduate-outcome intelligence.

Any suggestions that an absence of one integrated longitudinal dataset means that the state has no visibility and simply allocates billions without reference to labour-market evidence are therefore inaccurate.

The task now is not to debate whether the gap exists, but it is to do what is necessary to close it. Crucially, the challenge becomes strengthening the relationship between education, skills development and economic opportunity.

This requires better data, stronger labour-market intelligence and closer collaboration between government, institutions, employers, Setas and other stakeholders.

It also requires us to confront honestly where particular qualifications or programmes are struggling to translate into meaningful economic opportunities and to use that evidence to improve programme planning, curricula, career guidance, workplace exposure and graduate placement.

The minister, in that regard, asked the department to strengthen graduate-outcome tracking across the PSET system while being candid about the distinction between the relatively developed university information base and the more fragmented placement and tracer information in the TVET sector.

When the emerging national evidence is sufficiently robust, it must feed directly into enrolment planning, programme design, funding decisions, work-integrated learning and our wider skills evolution. That is the standard to which the DHET and the minister should be held.

Seedat is the spokesperson to the minister of higher education and training.

Sowetan